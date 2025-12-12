Katana Scalper Pro
- Indicators
- Yuki Miyake
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 19 December 2025
- Activations: 5
🏆 SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE!
The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE!
The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025!
Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59)
From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase)
Regular Price: $499 (Planned)
🚀 Update: Mobile Push Notifications
Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC!
🛡️ Key Features
1. Selectable "SPEED" Modes (Important: Repaint Logic)
⚡ SPEED ON (Fast Mode)
Behavior: Repaint Enabled.
Pros: Ultra-fast signals for scalping. Entry before candle close.
🛡️ SPEED OFF (Normal Mode: Recommended)
Behavior: 100% NO REPAINT.
-
Pros: Signals fix at candle close. Once it appears, it stays forever.
2. Smart Trend Filter
One-click noise reduction. Trades only with the prevailing market edge.
3. Real-Time ADX & MTF Dashboard
Instantly gauge trend strength and higher timeframe direction.
📈 Pro Strategy (How to Use)
Turn Trend Filter ON.
Align current timeframe with MTF Dashboard.
Ensure ADX is 20-25+ for strong momentum.
Enter on Signal confirmation.
Exit Strategy: SL at recent swing high/low. TP at 1:1.5RR or opposite Big Arrow.
Pro Tip: Set SPEED to OFF for "No Repaint" certainty, or set SPEED to ON for maximum entry speed.
[Message from the Developer]
I hope this tool helps improve your trading results.
If you find it useful, I would be truly grateful if you could leave a "Review" with your honest feedback. It motivates me to keep developing and improving!
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Please use proper risk management.
Excellent accurate indicator with many functionalities and a great re-activity of the seller but also he makes nice updates on his own ideas i am really very very happy of this buy Well Done and professional work Thank you a lot for the so quick update with ID. warmly