Katana Scalper Pro

5

🏆 SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE!

The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE!

The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025!

  • Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59)

  • From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase)

  • Regular Price: $499 (Planned)

🚀 Update: Mobile Push Notifications

Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC!

🛡️ Key Features

1. Selectable "SPEED" Modes (Important: Repaint Logic)

  • ⚡ SPEED ON (Fast Mode)

    • Behavior: Repaint Enabled.

    • Pros: Ultra-fast signals for scalping. Entry before candle close.

  • 🛡️ SPEED OFF (Normal Mode: Recommended)

    • Behavior: 100% NO REPAINT.

    • Pros: Signals fix at candle close. Once it appears, it stays forever.

2. Smart Trend Filter

One-click noise reduction. Trades only with the prevailing market edge.

3. Real-Time ADX & MTF Dashboard

Instantly gauge trend strength and higher timeframe direction.

📈 Pro Strategy (How to Use)

  1. Turn Trend Filter ON.

  2. Align current timeframe with MTF Dashboard.

  3. Ensure ADX is 20-25+ for strong momentum.

  4. Enter on Signal confirmation.

  5. Exit Strategy: SL at recent swing high/low. TP at 1:1.5RR or opposite Big Arrow.


Pro Tip: Set SPEED to OFF for "No Repaint" certainty, or set SPEED to ON for maximum entry speed.


[Message from the Developer]

I hope this tool helps improve your trading results.

If you find it useful, I would be truly grateful if you could leave a "Review" with your honest feedback. It motivates me to keep developing and improving!


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Please use proper risk management.

Reviews 2
danmar
2210
danmar 2025.12.19 10:22 
 

Excellent accurate indicator with many functionalities and a great re-activity of the seller but also he makes nice updates on his own ideas i am really very very happy of this buy Well Done and professional work Thank you a lot for the so quick update with ID. warmly

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.12.16 14:02 
 

"Really good and highly accurate indicator. The developer has great service and implements every idea I have very quickly. I highly recommend this indicator, I made my money back on day one. I'll provide another update soon."

