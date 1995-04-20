RSI Speed mp
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool, No Repaint.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. RSI SPEED is the 1st derivative of RSI itself.
- RSI SPEED is good for scalping entries into the direction of main trend.
- Use it in combination with suitable trend indicator, for example HTF MA (as on pictures).
- RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.
- It is recommended to use RSI SPEED indicator for momentum trading strategies, if RSI SPEED indicator's value is < 0: price momentum goes down; if RSI SPEED indicator's value is > 0: price momentum goes up.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
