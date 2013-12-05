PZ Support Resistance

Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines

Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

Boost your technical analysis



Customizable timeframe selection



Read price levels from the timeframe of your choosing



Detect important price levels without browsing through charts

Recognize the relative strength of all price levels at a glance

Save up to half an hour of plotting lines for every trade

The indicator displays the age of all price levels

Price levels are collapsed by proximity and adjusted to the current market action.



Price levels get darker and wider as they get rejected over time

Unimportant price levels are cleared regularly to avoid noise

It implements email/sound/push alerts for breakouts and false breakouts





