PZ Support Resistance

3.33

Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines

Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate.

  • Boost your technical analysis
  • Customizable timeframe selection
  • Read price levels from the timeframe of your choosing
  • Detect important price levels without browsing through charts
  • Recognize the relative strength of all price levels at a glance
  • Save up to half an hour of plotting lines for every trade
  • The indicator displays the age of all price levels

Price levels are collapsed by proximity and adjusted to the current market action.

  • Price levels get darker and wider as they get rejected over time
  • Unimportant price levels are cleared regularly to avoid noise
  • It implements email/sound/push alerts for breakouts and false breakouts

Input Parameters

  • Timeframe: Choose the period to read price data from. Can be current or higher.
  • Period: Zigzag period used to read price points from. Zero means the indicator will choose the best period.
  • ATR Period: ATR period used to collapse prices by proximity.
  • ATR Multiplier: ATR multiplier used to collapse prices by proximity. A higher value will produce less lines.
  • Max History Bars: Amount of past bars to iterate in the indicator finding prices.
  • Color Settings: Enter your desired colors for support and resistance lines based on importance.
  • Label Settings: Display or hide age labels and customise colors and sizes.
  • Alerts: Enable display/email/push/sound alerts for breakouts and fake breakouts.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

