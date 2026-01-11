Bneu Trade Copier
- Utilities
- Marvinson Salavia Caballero
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 11 January 2026
### Overview
**Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to automatically copy trades from one master account to multiple slave accounts in real-time.
Perfect for:
- Prop firm traders managing multiple funded accounts
- Account managers distributing trades to client accounts
- Traders who want to copy trades to backup accounts
### Key Features
**Real-Time Trade Copying**
- Instantly copy BUY/SELL orders from master to slave accounts
- File-based communication (reliable and works across different brokers)
- Automatic trade detection and execution
- Typical copying time: 1-2 seconds
**Simple Configuration**
- Easy master/slave setup via input parameters
- Fixed lot size multiplier (0.1x to 10x)
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically
- Magic number filtering support
**Risk Management**
- Minimum and maximum lot size limits
- Automatic lot size normalization
- Symbol validation before execution
- Error handling and logging
**Monitoring Dashboard**
- Real-time status display on chart
- Shows master/slave account information
- Displays trade statistics (copied, success, failed)
- Success rate calculation
### FREE Version Specifications
**Limitations:**
- Maximum 2 slave accounts
- Fixed lot multiplier only (no advanced lot sizing methods)
- No symbol mapping (must use same symbol on all accounts)
- No reverse copying
- Basic dashboard (enhanced in PRO version)
**Included Features:**
- Copy trades from 1 master to 2 slaves
- Fixed lot multiplier (0.1x, 0.5x, 1x, 2x, etc.)
- Copy SL/TP levels
- Copy pending orders (basic support)
- Magic number filtering
- Min/Max lot size limits
- Real-time monitoring dashboard
- Error handling and logging
- Works across different brokers
### 🚀 Quick Start
**Master Account Setup:**
1. Attach EA to chart
2. Set `InpIsMaster = true`
3. Enter slave account numbers
4. Set lot multipliers
5. Enable copying
**Slave Account Setup:**
1. Attach EA to chart
2. Set `InpIsMaster = false`
3. Enter master account number
4. Set lot multiplier
5. Ready to receive trades!
### Use Cases
**Prop Firm Trading**
- Copy trades from main account to backup account
- Test strategies on demo while trading live
- Manage 2 funded accounts simultaneously
**Account Management**
- Distribute trades to 2 client accounts
- Scale trades based on account size (via multiplier)
- Professional trade copying solution
**Personal Trading**
- Copy trades to backup account automatically
- Never miss a trade opportunity
- Simplify multi-account management
### Technical Details
**Platform:** MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
**Language:** MQL5 (100% native, no DLLs required)
**Compatibility:** All MT5 brokers
**File Size:** ~20 KB (compiled)
**Resource Usage:** Low (checks every 1 second)
**Communication Method:**
- File-based signal transmission
- CSV format signals stored in shared folder
- Works across different terminals and brokers
- No network configuration required
**File Location:**
- Signals stored in: `MQL5/Files/BneuTradeCopier/signals_ACCOUNT.csv`
- Shared folder access for multi-terminal setup
### Input Parameters
**Account Setup**
- Master/Slave mode selection
- Master account number
- Slave account numbers (2 maximum in FREE version)
- Lot multipliers per slave
**Copy Settings**
- Copy SL/TP levels
- Copy pending orders
- Copy modifications (future enhancement)
- Copy closures (future enhancement)
**Risk Management**
- Minimum lot size
- Maximum lot size
- Magic number filtering
**Display**
- Show/hide monitoring dashboard
### Important Notes
1. **Both accounts must be running**: Master and slave MT5 terminals need to be active for copying to work
2. **Symbol availability**: Target symbol must be available on slave account
3. **Lot size limits**: Slave account must support the calculated lot size
4. **File access**: Requires shared folder access (default MT5 setup)
5. **Testing recommended**: Always test on demo accounts first
### Documentation
Complete documentation and user guides included:
- Full README with technical details
- Beginner's guide with step-by-step instructions
- Troubleshooting guide
- FAQ section
### Upgrade to PRO
Need more features? Upgrade to **Bneu Trade Copier Pro** for:
- Unlimited slave accounts (up to 50)
- Multiple lot sizing methods (percentage, risk-based, balance/equity ratio)
- Symbol mapping (copy to different symbols)
- Reverse copying (BUY→SELL, SELL→BUY)
- Advanced filters and risk management
- Enhanced monitoring dashboard
### Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- MQL5 enabled account
- Two or more MT5 accounts (one master + at least one slave)
- Shared folder access (default MT5 setup)
### Support
- Documentation: Included with download
- MQL5 Marketplace: Check product page for updates
### Version Information
**Version:** 1.00
**Last Updated:** 2025-01-11
**Status:** Stable, ready for use
**Compatibility:** All MT5 builds
---
**Free Version - Perfect for Getting Started with Trade Copying!**
Try it free, upgrade to PRO when you need more features.