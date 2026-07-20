FxTools



This is an all-in-one MT5 trading dashboard. It helps calculate risk per trade, open orders quickly, manage positions with partial close, trailing stop, grid, martingale, recovery, and breakeven, plus indicator analysis and other useful tools.



Demo version Link

Additional materials and instructions

Dashboard & Indicators Guide – Open, Close & Filters Guide – Trail, Grid & Martingale Guide – Recovery & Breakeven Guide

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Levels on Chart

Shows Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines on the chart.

With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its levels before opening.

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Risk management

Calculates the lot size for a new order using the selected risk method and the Stop Loss size.

It allows you to set any Stop Loss and still keep the risk under control.

Lot calculation method – choose how volume is calculated:

Fixed Lot

Risk % Balance

Risk % Equity

Reward % Balance

Reward % Equity

Reduce by Profit

Fixed Lot per Balance

Currency Amount

In the Risk / Lot fields set the value you need. The calculated lot appears automatically in the Lot box.

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R/TP and R/SL

Sets the relation of Take Profit to Stop Loss.

This allows you to set profit size relative to loss.

For example:

1 : 1 – TP = SL

– TP = SL 2 : 1 – TP is twice the SL

RR – on/off the ratio lock controls.

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Orders management

The panel supports market and pending orders.

Partial close – (Manual and Automated) close a part of the position by lot or percent across up to 8 TP and 8 SL levels.

– close a part of the position by lot or percent across up to 8 TP and 8 SL levels. Trailing Stop – 6 modes (Fixed Distance, ATR, MA, Parabolic SAR, Candles High/Low, By Profit).

– 6 modes (Fixed Distance, ATR, MA, Parabolic SAR, Candles High/Low, By Profit). Breakeven – move Stop Loss to a no-loss level.

– move Stop Loss to a no-loss level. Grid – (Manual and Automated) open additional orders by distance (Fixed, ATR, MA, Bollinger Bands, Time, Manual).

– open additional orders by distance (Fixed, ATR, MA, Bollinger Bands, Time, Manual). Martingale – (Manual and Automated) scale volume and distance with the same spacing methods.

– (Manual and Automated) scale volume and distance with the same spacing methods. Recovery Zone – (Manual and Automated) recovery management for drawdown positions.

– recovery management for drawdown positions. Close options – (Manual and Automated) close by order type, by profit/loss, or when a target is reached.

– close by order type, by profit/loss, or when a target is reached. Prop Firm / News / Time Filters – block or control trading around news, prop rules, and sessions.

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Indicators analysis

Load any indicator to see them for all the symbols in a simple table.

Calculate how to get best score for entry and exit of each indicator.

Score Entry / Exit signals across symbols for all of the indicators you set in combined.

Show signal history on the chart.

Configure calculations and display icons for Buy / Sell.

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Additional functions