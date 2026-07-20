FXTools

4.5

FxTools

This is an all-in-one MT5 trading dashboard. It helps calculate risk per trade, open orders quickly, manage positions with partial close, trailing stop, grid, martingale, recovery, and breakeven, plus indicator analysis and other useful tools.

Demo version Link

Additional materials and instructions

Dashboard & Indicators GuideOpen, Close & Filters GuideTrail, Grid & Martingale GuideRecovery & Breakeven Guide

________________________________________

Levels on Chart

Shows Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines on the chart.

With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its levels before opening.

________________________________________

Risk management

Calculates the lot size for a new order using the selected risk method and the Stop Loss size.

It allows you to set any Stop Loss and still keep the risk under control.

Lot calculation method – choose how volume is calculated:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Risk % Balance
  • Risk % Equity
  • Reward % Balance
  • Reward % Equity
  • Reduce by Profit
  • Fixed Lot per Balance
  • Currency Amount

In the Risk / Lot fields set the value you need. The calculated lot appears automatically in the Lot box.

________________________________________

R/TP and R/SL

Sets the relation of Take Profit to Stop Loss.

This allows you to set profit size relative to loss.

For example:

  • 1 : 1 – TP = SL
  • 2 : 1 – TP is twice the SL

RR – on/off the ratio lock controls.

________________________________________

Orders management

The panel supports market and pending orders.

  • Partial close (Manual and Automated) close a part of the position by lot or percent across up to 8 TP and 8 SL levels.
  • Trailing Stop – 6 modes (Fixed Distance, ATR, MA, Parabolic SAR, Candles High/Low, By Profit).
  • Breakeven – move Stop Loss to a no-loss level.
  • Grid (Manual and Automated) open additional orders by distance (Fixed, ATR, MA, Bollinger Bands, Time, Manual).
  • Martingale – (Manual and Automated) scale volume and distance with the same spacing methods.
  • Recovery Zone (Manual and Automated) recovery management for drawdown positions.
  • Close options (Manual and Automated) close by order type, by profit/loss, or when a target is reached.
  • Prop Firm / News /  Time Filters – block or control trading around news, prop rules, and sessions.

________________________________________

Indicators analysis

  • Load any indicator to see them for all the symbols in a simple table.
  • Calculate how to get best score for entry and exit of each indicator.
  • Score Entry / Exit signals across symbols for all of the indicators you set in combined.
  • Show signal history on the chart.
  • Configure calculations and display icons for Buy / Sell.

________________________________________

Additional functions

  • Symbol switch – change the current chart symbol from the dashboard (or move through the list with Prev / Next).
  • Help mode – hover a perfect detailed tooltips for every control which each has a QR code that lead to correct Blog section.
  • Info window – Statistics, Account, and Symbol details.
  • Notifications – phone, pop-up, and email alerts for trade events.
  • Screenshot – quick chart capture from the minimized toolbar.
  • Profiles – save, load, and delete dashboard settings.
Reviews 2
Bruno Lecomte
190
Bruno Lecomte 2026.07.28 08:50 
 

Bonjour, vraiment sympa comme outil. Il y a tout.

COcololo97470
35
COcololo97470 2026.07.28 12:05 
 

FXTools est un tableau de bord MT5 incroyablement complet. La gestion du risque automatique et la visualisation des niveaux sur le graphique simplifient énormément la prise de décision. Les options de clôture partielle et le Trailing Stop permettent une gestion de position très professionnelle. C'est un outil robuste et indispensable pour sécuriser son trading. Je recommande !"

Recommended products
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
Utilities
Trade Assistance AlgoMatrix v2.0 – Advanced Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 Trade Assistance AlgoMatrix v2.0 is a professional trade management utility for MT5 designed for traders who want better control over positions, exits, and risk directly from the chart. Many traders spend most of their time searching for entries, but long-term consistency often depends on how trades are managed after entry. This utility was created to make that process easier by providing a structured and pract
Secura Trade Manager
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Utilities
Secura Trade Manager Risk Management, Position Sizing, All Markets, Trailing Stops, Break Even, Forex-Gold-Crypto-Indices Overview Secura Trade Manager  is the most complete risk management and trade execution panel available for MetaTrader 5. Designed for serious traders who refuse to leave money on the table, it transforms the way you plan, enter, manage, and close trades — across every asset class from Forex and Gold to Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency. Stop guessing lot sizes. Stop m
FastBTN
Jimmy Sundjaja
Experts
FastBTN is a professional trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to streamline manual and semi-manual trading through rapid on-chart execution. Instead of navigating multiple menus, FastBTN centralizes your trading workflow into intuitive on-chart buttons, allowing you to react to market movements with precision . Core Functionality One-Click Execution : Open Buy and Sell positions instantly from the chart, or use customizable keyboard hotkeys for even faster execution. Position Manag
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
Experts
Adaptive Grid Trading System Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions. The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Session Breakout Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Experts
Session Breakout Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for executing a defined session-range breakout workflow with OCO pending orders. The strategy, risk gates and lifecycle states are visible in a professional dashboard, while automatic entry is disabled by default. MAIN FEATURES • Configurable session range construction • Guarded manual arming before order placement • Broker-aware pending-order validation • OCO sibling cancellation after one side activates • Spread, permiss
SmartRR Visual Planner
Raymond Paul Raphael
Utilities
SmartRR Visual Planner is a high-performance utility designed to eliminate manual calculations and human error from your trading workflow. Built for speed and precision, it allows you to visually map out trades using a drag-and-drop interface while providing real-time professional risk metrics. KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive Visual Planning Stop guessing your levels. With one click, the tool generates three distinct, selectable lines (Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit) directly on your chart. Seaml
Push Capture
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
Experts
PUSH Capture A multi-symbol portfolio EA — engineered by a developer, refined by a trader. PUSH Capture is a fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor that trades a diversified basket of major markets from a single chart. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or reacting to every tick, it follows a disciplined, time-driven framework — entering, managing, and exiting positions according to a defined plan, with the patience and consistency that manual trading rarely achieves. A true portfolio a
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilities
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
Utilities
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant designed to simplify risk management, lot size calculation, and trade execution directly from your chart. This tool helps traders control risk, calculate precise lot sizes, and manage trades automatically with smart features like break-even, partial close, and daily profit/loss protection. It is ideal for Forex traders, prop firm traders, and risk-focused traders who want a clean and efficient trad
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Neo Breakout MT5
Mathewstwapalisha Mulwafu
Experts
Breakout EA based  on   advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.  The strategy,  filters out  false signals and  performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop. specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY The E
Gold grid Manager
Eslam Mohamed Hassanein Hassan Aly
Utilities
Grid Profit Manager PRO is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage your grid trading positions with precision and control. This tool automatically calculates and applies Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in USD, allowing traders to control their risk and lock in profits efficiently. With independent management for Buy and Sell positions, you gain full flexibility to handle complex grid strategies without manual intervention. Key Features: Separate Buy & Sell position ma
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
5 (1)
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Utilities
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Hector EA
Anton Shevtsov
5 (2)
Experts
Hector Gold EA — a gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Grid logic with a decreasing add-on volume, closing the series at the average price. LIVE SIGNAL Settings & Input Guide The signal is the same Expert Advisor that runs the logic you see in the public statistics. For a result close to the signal, run Hector Gold EA on the recommended settings and on an ECN/RAW account with zero or low spread (FxPro, Ultima Markets, Fusion Markets, IC Markets). On other brokers behav
Prop Firm Protector
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
Experts
Prop Firm Protector - Complete Risk Management Suite (Most capable Protector in the market)  A comprehensive risk management tool designed to help traders monitor and manage their trading according to predefined rules and limits. --- Protection Features This EA provides automated monitoring and management across multiple risk categories: Symbol and Lot Management - Whitelist allowed symbols with automatic monitoring of unauthorized pairs - Maximum lot size enforcement with configurable act
FREE
Telegram Bactester Custom
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Becktester Telegram Signals Custom Becktester Telegram Signals Custom is an advanced version of the regular Becktester Telegram Signals, created for traders who want not only to parse Telegram signals and backtest them in MetaTrader 5, but also to test custom post-entry trade management logic that goes far beyond the standard version. The regular Becktester Telegram Signals already allows you to connect to Telegram, read real channel messages, parse Buy/Sell, Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit dat
Crash 300 Pro Trader
Syed Hassan Ali
Experts
Crash300 Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading Crash 300 index using a combination of trend detection, RSI filtering, and recovery-based trade management. Watch Video: 3 Years of Backtest The EA identifies market direction using Parabolic SAR on the Daily timeframe and executes trades only in the direction of the trend. To improve entry accuracy, it uses RSI filtering to avoid overbought and oversold false signals. A built-in recovery system is included to manage
Murray Math Levels several oktavs for MT5
Vladyslav Goshkov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates and displays Murrey Math Lines on the chart. This MT5 version is similar to the МТ4 version: It allows you to plot up to 4 octaves, inclusive, using data from different time frames, which enables you to assess the correlation between trends and investment horizons of different lengths. In contrast to the МТ4 version, this one automatically selects an algorithm to search for the base for range calculation. You can get the values of the levels by using the iCustom() funct
Sentinel Pro
Feng Wu
Utilities
Product Name: Sentinel Pro - The Ultimate Trend Scanner & Stealth Panel   Redefine Manual Trading: From Trend Detection to Stealth Risk Management Sentinel Pro   is not just a trading panel; it's your intelligent trading co-pilot. Combining   Linear Regression Trend Scanning ,   Institutional-Grade Stealth Stop Loss ,   Multi-Chart Synchronization , and an   Automated Daily Risk Guard , it is engineered for professional traders who demand efficiency and security. Stop calculating manually an
Auric 1H CRT EA
Giribambe Aphrodite Karasira
Experts
AURIC GAK Hourly ICT CRT Expert Advisor Professional Candle Range Theory Trading System Transform your trading with institutional-grade ICT methodology, automated. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. What Makes This EA Unique? This is NOT another grid/martingale EA . AURIC GAK implements the complete Candle Range Theory Trading methodology with institutional precision, including advanced concepts that mo
Aequitas Arbitrage AI
Filippo Morleo
1 (1)
Experts
Aequitas AI - Institutional Triangular Arbitrage Real-Tick Optimized Arbitrage: Engineered to survive and profit where theoretical EAs fail. Launch Promotion   LIMITED OFFER: The current low price is valid ONLY for the first 5 licenses. After the first 5 copies are sold, the price will increase. Subsequently, the price will continue to rise after every 10 sales. Secure your license now before the price adjustment. IMPORTANT: BACKTESTING GUIDE & DATA ANALYSIS Transparency is one of our core va
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Filter:
COcololo97470
35
COcololo97470 2026.07.28 12:05 
 

FXTools est un tableau de bord MT5 incroyablement complet. La gestion du risque automatique et la visualisation des niveaux sur le graphique simplifient énormément la prise de décision. Les options de clôture partielle et le Trailing Stop permettent une gestion de position très professionnelle. C'est un outil robuste et indispensable pour sécuriser son trading. Je recommande !"

Bruno Lecomte
190
Bruno Lecomte 2026.07.28 08:50 
 

Bonjour, vraiment sympa comme outil. Il y a tout.

Reply to review