Telegram To MT5 Ultra

Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier

Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control.

Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mapping, take-profit handling, session and news filters.

It is a signal copier, not a black-box strategy: you decide which channels to trust and exactly how each trade is sized and managed.



How it works

[Your Telegram channels] -> [Companion desktop app] -> [MT5 + this EA] -> Orders

The companion desktop app (free, included) signs in with your Telegram account and watches the channels you choose. It works even for VIP channels that don't allow bots, by re-posting each message through a private, encrypted local bridge.

This EA, attached to one chart, picks up those signals on MT5 and opens / manages the trades according to your rules.

The link between the app and the EA is a local, AES-encrypted file bridge inside MT5's shared folder — no external server is required for execution, and the EA itself uses no DLLs.

Reads channels that block bots — uses your own Telegram session via the companion app, not a bot invite.

Per-channel rules, layered by scope — set defaults for everything, then override per channel → per MT5 account → per asset. The most specific setting always wins.

Risk-based position sizing — size each channel as a percentage of account balance, with an optional hard lot cap.

Smart entry control — max spread, max slippage, max entry distance (market vs. pending), and a max-concurrent-trades limit per channel.

Multi-take-profit handling — one position per TP, first TP only, or a single position with staged partial closes and automatic move-to-breakeven.

Automatic symbol mapping — GOLD → XAUUSD, broker suffixes/prefixes, and aliases handled for you.

Trading sessions & news filter — block trading on chosen days / time windows and around high-impact economic-calendar events.

Multi-MT5 — one desktop app can drive many terminals / accounts at once; each one's trades are tagged with a per-channel magic number automatically.

Per-channel performance dashboard — net P&L, number of trades, win rate and an equity curve, shown both on the chart and inside the desktop app.

Guided first-run setup — an in-app walkthrough gets you from install to first signal in minutes.

Safe by design — auto-trading starts OFF and is armed from the on-chart dashboard; a single-instance guard prevents duplicate execution; settings are stored encrypted.

Stays current — the desktop app updates itself over the air.

Install the companion desktop app (the installer is provided in the installation guide) and sign in with your Telegram account. Add the channels you want to copy and confirm them in the app. Attach this EA to a single chart on each MT5 terminal and allow algorithmic trading. Set your rules in the app (risk, limits, sessions…) and arm trading with the ACTIVE button on the chart dashboard.

Key featuresSetup in 4 steps

That's it — new messages in your channels now become managed trades on your account.

MetaTrader 5 (latest build recommended).

Windows PC for the free companion desktop app.

A Telegram account that is a member of the channels you want to copy.

A broker symbol set that matches the instruments in your signals (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD…).

This EA executes signals; it does not generate them. Your results depend entirely on the quality of the channels you choose. Always evaluate a source on a demo account first.

The companion desktop app is required — it is what reads Telegram. The EA alone cannot connect to Telegram.

The EA is a live signal copier, so it does not trade in the Strategy Tester (it safely does nothing there).

Auto-trading is OFF until you arm it from the dashboard, so nothing is executed until you decide.

RequirementsImportant notesRisk disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Past performance of any signal provider is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for the channels you copy and for your money- and risk-management settings. Use a demo account until you are fully comfortable with the behavior.