MT5 Monitoring Heartbeat

5

Most of us use a VPS to run our trading EA's 24/7, but how to monitor if these terminals are up and running?
What if they crash, or shut-down due to an update? How do I get notified about that?

That's where our Heartbeat Monitoring comes into play.
It provides you a 24/7 monitoring for all your terminals & VPS.

So, what do we need for that?
1. A free-of-charge user account at Cronitor, a professional monitoring service.
2. This tool running on a chart on your VPS.

In case of MT5 or connection issue, you will be notified by mail (more notification methods are available).

We use this technical solution to monitor our critical backend infrastructure, so it's proven reliable and useful.
Please read the complete tutorial, at my partner's blog : Daniel Stein.

If you prefer, you can also use the Nodeping Service (paid).

Get your daily market update with details and screenshots via our Morning Briefing here on mql5 and on Telegram!


Reviews 1
jimdog
729
jimdog 2023.04.26 17:36 
 

Useful tool. Thanks

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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jimdog
729
jimdog 2023.04.26 17:36 
 

Useful tool. Thanks

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2023.04.26 17:48
Thank you very much.
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