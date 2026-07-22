Trade Butler

5
Trade Butler — Manual Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5
Trade Butler

Manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5

Trade Butler sizes every position from the risk you choose, draws entry, stop-loss and take-profit straight onto the chart, and sends nothing until you confirm. It is not an automated robot — every trade stays your decision.

Risk sizing — the core

  • Enter risk as a percentage of your balance or as a fixed lot.
  • Three presets you define yourself, plus a free input field.
  • Lot, risk amount and reward-to-risk update while you drag the lines.
  • If the account is too small, the lot is raised to the broker minimum and flagged, so you can see that the real risk exceeds your target.

Lines and info bands

  • Drag entry, stop-loss and take-profit anywhere on the chart.
  • Every line carries a band with price, amount in your account currency and percentage.
  • The pending order type — stop or limit — follows from where you place the entry.
  • Panning the chart never moves your lines.
  • Bands can sit on the left or the right.

Build, then confirm

  • While you build a trade, the panel switches to Execute and Cancel.
  • Every order passes a confirmation window: type, entry, stop-loss, take-profit, risk and reward-to-risk.
  • If something is wrong — stop too close, not enough margin, market closed — you get a plain message, nothing is sent and your lines stay where they are.

Managing open positions

  • Break-even: moves the stop-loss to entry, plus a buffer you set.
  • Partial close: 25 % and 50 % by default, adjustable, never below the broker minimum.
  • Trailing: follows at the distance you set, never backwards, and survives a terminal restart.

Daily loss limit

Protection against overtrading — useful if you trade under a fixed daily loss rule, for example at a prop firm.

  • Counts account-wide, including manual trades and positions on other charts. Floating profit refills the limit.
  • Set as a percentage of balance or a fixed amount; 0 turns it off.
  • Once reached, new entries are blocked. Break-even, partial close and trailing stay available.
  • Survives restarts and rolls over at broker server time.

Settings

  • Risk presets, break-even buffer, partial percentages, trailing distance.
  • Six colour slots with a 32-colour palette, light or dark theme, sound, band side.
  • The panel is movable, scalable and remembers position, size and settings.

Your other trades stay untouched

All order operations filter on magic number and chart symbol, so manual trades and other strategies are invisible to Trade Butler. The only exception by design: the account-wide daily loss limit counts them.

How a trade works

  1. Choose your risk — preset, own percentage or fixed lot.
  2. Start a direction. Stop-loss and take-profit appear immediately.
  3. Drag the lines to your levels; the numbers follow.
  4. Click Execute, check the summary, press Send.

Good to know

  • MetaTrader 5 only.
  • Built and tested for hedging accounts. On netting accounts, test partial closes on a demo first.
  • The interface follows your terminal language: English, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese or Chinese.
  • Try it on a demo account first to get familiar with the controls.

At a glance

  • Position size from risk percentage or fixed lot, calculated live
  • Draggable entry, stop-loss and take-profit lines with info bands
  • Market and pending orders, order type detected automatically
  • Confirmation window before every order
  • Break-even, partial close and trailing stop
  • Account-wide daily loss limit
  • Magic number and symbol filter protects your other trades
  • Custom presets, colours, themes and layout
  • English, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese

Trade Butler takes over the routine so you can act faster and stay disciplined — the decisions remain entirely yours.

Reviews 1
Noah_2411
19
Noah_2411 2026.07.25 12:17 
 

I love it—it is exactly what I needed. The clean design and easy-to-use features have significantly improved my workflow. My favorite feature is the maximum daily loss limit. Since I do prop trading, I always had to keep a close eye on my losses throughout the day, which could be quite a hassle. Now, I can simply let my “butler” 😉 take care of it for me. One feature I would still love to see is the ability to open multiple positions at once and set multiple take-profit levels. It would also be very helpful to see the total value of a position at the time of purchase, including an automatic conversion from lot size to the actual position value.

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KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Noah_2411
19
Noah_2411 2026.07.25 12:17 
 

I love it—it is exactly what I needed. The clean design and easy-to-use features have significantly improved my workflow. My favorite feature is the maximum daily loss limit. Since I do prop trading, I always had to keep a close eye on my losses throughout the day, which could be quite a hassle. Now, I can simply let my “butler” 😉 take care of it for me. One feature I would still love to see is the ability to open multiple positions at once and set multiple take-profit levels. It would also be very helpful to see the total value of a position at the time of purchase, including an automatic conversion from lot size to the actual position value.

Alexej Kutscherenko
170
Reply from developer Alexej Kutscherenko 2026.07.25 20:57
Thank you for your feedback, I have added your suggestions to my list of features that I will add. ~Teaser: a prop account mode is in the works~
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