Trade Butler

Manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5

Trade Butler sizes every position from the risk you choose, draws entry, stop-loss and take-profit straight onto the chart, and sends nothing until you confirm. It is not an automated robot — every trade stays your decision.

Risk sizing — the core

Enter risk as a percentage of your balance or as a fixed lot .

or as a . Three presets you define yourself, plus a free input field.

Lot, risk amount and reward-to-risk update while you drag the lines.

If the account is too small, the lot is raised to the broker minimum and flagged, so you can see that the real risk exceeds your target.

Lines and info bands

Drag entry, stop-loss and take-profit anywhere on the chart.

Every line carries a band with price, amount in your account currency and percentage.

The pending order type — stop or limit — follows from where you place the entry.

Panning the chart never moves your lines.

Bands can sit on the left or the right.

Build, then confirm

While you build a trade, the panel switches to Execute and Cancel.

Every order passes a confirmation window: type, entry, stop-loss, take-profit, risk and reward-to-risk.

If something is wrong — stop too close, not enough margin, market closed — you get a plain message, nothing is sent and your lines stay where they are.

Managing open positions

Break-even: moves the stop-loss to entry, plus a buffer you set.

moves the stop-loss to entry, plus a buffer you set. Partial close: 25 % and 50 % by default, adjustable, never below the broker minimum.

25 % and 50 % by default, adjustable, never below the broker minimum. Trailing: follows at the distance you set, never backwards, and survives a terminal restart.

Daily loss limit Protection against overtrading — useful if you trade under a fixed daily loss rule, for example at a prop firm. Counts account-wide , including manual trades and positions on other charts. Floating profit refills the limit.

, including manual trades and positions on other charts. Floating profit refills the limit. Set as a percentage of balance or a fixed amount; 0 turns it off.

Once reached, new entries are blocked. Break-even, partial close and trailing stay available.

Survives restarts and rolls over at broker server time.

Settings

Risk presets, break-even buffer, partial percentages, trailing distance.

Six colour slots with a 32-colour palette, light or dark theme, sound, band side.

The panel is movable, scalable and remembers position, size and settings.

Your other trades stay untouched

All order operations filter on magic number and chart symbol, so manual trades and other strategies are invisible to Trade Butler. The only exception by design: the account-wide daily loss limit counts them.

How a trade works

Choose your risk — preset, own percentage or fixed lot. Start a direction. Stop-loss and take-profit appear immediately. Drag the lines to your levels; the numbers follow. Click Execute, check the summary, press Send.

Good to know

MetaTrader 5 only.

Built and tested for hedging accounts. On netting accounts, test partial closes on a demo first.

The interface follows your terminal language: English, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese or Chinese.

Try it on a demo account first to get familiar with the controls.

At a glance

Position size from risk percentage or fixed lot, calculated live

Draggable entry, stop-loss and take-profit lines with info bands

Market and pending orders, order type detected automatically

Confirmation window before every order

Break-even, partial close and trailing stop

Account-wide daily loss limit

Magic number and symbol filter protects your other trades

Custom presets, colours, themes and layout

English, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese

Trade Butler takes over the routine so you can act faster and stay disciplined — the decisions remain entirely yours.