Trade Butler
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.40
- Activations: 5
Manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5
Trade Butler sizes every position from the risk you choose, draws entry, stop-loss and take-profit straight onto the chart, and sends nothing until you confirm. It is not an automated robot — every trade stays your decision.
Risk sizing — the core
- Enter risk as a percentage of your balance or as a fixed lot.
- Three presets you define yourself, plus a free input field.
- Lot, risk amount and reward-to-risk update while you drag the lines.
- If the account is too small, the lot is raised to the broker minimum and flagged, so you can see that the real risk exceeds your target.
Lines and info bands
- Drag entry, stop-loss and take-profit anywhere on the chart.
- Every line carries a band with price, amount in your account currency and percentage.
- The pending order type — stop or limit — follows from where you place the entry.
- Panning the chart never moves your lines.
- Bands can sit on the left or the right.
Build, then confirm
- While you build a trade, the panel switches to Execute and Cancel.
- Every order passes a confirmation window: type, entry, stop-loss, take-profit, risk and reward-to-risk.
- If something is wrong — stop too close, not enough margin, market closed — you get a plain message, nothing is sent and your lines stay where they are.
Managing open positions
- Break-even: moves the stop-loss to entry, plus a buffer you set.
- Partial close: 25 % and 50 % by default, adjustable, never below the broker minimum.
- Trailing: follows at the distance you set, never backwards, and survives a terminal restart.
Daily loss limit
Protection against overtrading — useful if you trade under a fixed daily loss rule, for example at a prop firm.
- Counts account-wide, including manual trades and positions on other charts. Floating profit refills the limit.
- Set as a percentage of balance or a fixed amount; 0 turns it off.
- Once reached, new entries are blocked. Break-even, partial close and trailing stay available.
- Survives restarts and rolls over at broker server time.
Settings
- Risk presets, break-even buffer, partial percentages, trailing distance.
- Six colour slots with a 32-colour palette, light or dark theme, sound, band side.
- The panel is movable, scalable and remembers position, size and settings.
Your other trades stay untouched
All order operations filter on magic number and chart symbol, so manual trades and other strategies are invisible to Trade Butler. The only exception by design: the account-wide daily loss limit counts them.
How a trade works
- Choose your risk — preset, own percentage or fixed lot.
- Start a direction. Stop-loss and take-profit appear immediately.
- Drag the lines to your levels; the numbers follow.
- Click Execute, check the summary, press Send.
Good to know
- MetaTrader 5 only.
- Built and tested for hedging accounts. On netting accounts, test partial closes on a demo first.
- The interface follows your terminal language: English, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese or Chinese.
- Try it on a demo account first to get familiar with the controls.
At a glance
- Position size from risk percentage or fixed lot, calculated live
- Draggable entry, stop-loss and take-profit lines with info bands
- Market and pending orders, order type detected automatically
- Confirmation window before every order
- Break-even, partial close and trailing stop
- Account-wide daily loss limit
- Magic number and symbol filter protects your other trades
- Custom presets, colours, themes and layout
- English, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese
Trade Butler takes over the routine so you can act faster and stay disciplined — the decisions remain entirely yours.
I love it—it is exactly what I needed. The clean design and easy-to-use features have significantly improved my workflow. My favorite feature is the maximum daily loss limit. Since I do prop trading, I always had to keep a close eye on my losses throughout the day, which could be quite a hassle. Now, I can simply let my “butler” 😉 take care of it for me. One feature I would still love to see is the ability to open multiple positions at once and set multiple take-profit levels. It would also be very helpful to see the total value of a position at the time of purchase, including an automatic conversion from lot size to the actual position value.