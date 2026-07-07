EA Performance Tracker

5

EA Performance Tracker (AESTracker)


A clean, modern dashboard that shows exactly how your trades and EAs are performing — right on your chart. It reads your full account history automatically and breaks down the numbers by magic number / strategy. Display only — it does not place any trades.


What it shows

- Account header: live Balance, Equity, and Open (floating) P/L

- Profit summary: gross profit, net profit, and the exact commission & swap deducted

- Key stats: win rate, profit factor, expectancy, Sharpe, max drawdown, best/worst trade, and win/loss streaks

- Equity curve with a max-drawdown marker

- Per-strategy table: every magic number/EA with its own P/L, sortable by number, profit, or name


What you can do

- Filter by Today / Week / Month / Year or a custom date range (with a calendar picker)

- Include/exclude any strategy from the totals with one click

- Rename strategies and remove old/unused ones (saved and remembered)

- Search by magic number or name

- Group strategies into EAs to see combined performance

Group EAs vs. EA View

The panel has a "GROUP EAs" toggle that switches how your trades are grouped:

- Strategy View (default): Every magic number is shown as its own separate line. This is the most detailed view — you see the exact profit, trades, and stats for each individual strategy/setup, even if several belong to the same EA.

- EA View (GROUP EAs on): Magic numbers that belong to the same EA are combined into one line, showing that EA's total performance. For example, if one EA runs several strategies (different magic numbers), EA View merges them so you see the EA's overall profit, trade count, and stats in a single row instead of scattered across many.

Tap the button any time to switch between seeing each strategy individually or each EA as a whole — all stats (P/L, win rate, equity curve, commission, etc.) update instantly to match.


Everything matches MT5's own figures. Just attach it to any chart and it works — no setup required. 

If you have encounter any problems or any ideas you want to add, do feel free to private message me. 

Reviews 4
Zbig
425
Zbig 2026.07.23 14:38 
 

A very good analysis tool. Quick EA filtering, income and loss checking, curves, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly or customized breakdowns. Very cool, thank you.

ken2pa
554
ken2pa 2026.07.18 07:27 
 

This is an outstanding tool, created by an outstanding developer. He responded to my requests quickly and implemented the features I needed without delay. You can tell a lot about his professionalism and attention to detail from the tool's design and overall quality. It's an exceptionally well-crafted product!

masanobu yoshio
312
masanobu yoshio 2026.07.13 07:06 
 

The price is affordable, and I am very satisfied. The developer even accommodated my requests. Now I can manage everything related to my EAs. I highly recommend it.

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Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
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Zbig
425
Zbig 2026.07.23 14:38 
 

A very good analysis tool. Quick EA filtering, income and loss checking, curves, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly or customized breakdowns. Very cool, thank you.

Russell Leeon Tan
305
Reply from developer Russell Leeon Tan 2026.07.23 14:39
Thankyou for the support!. really appreciated it. new big updates coming soon :)
ken2pa
554
ken2pa 2026.07.18 07:27 
 

This is an outstanding tool, created by an outstanding developer. He responded to my requests quickly and implemented the features I needed without delay. You can tell a lot about his professionalism and attention to detail from the tool's design and overall quality. It's an exceptionally well-crafted product!

Russell Leeon Tan
305
Reply from developer Russell Leeon Tan 2026.07.18 08:44
Thankyou for the support.🙂‍↕️
Hans
48
Hans 2026.07.14 08:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Russell Leeon Tan
305
Reply from developer Russell Leeon Tan 2026.07.15 12:12
Thankyou for the support :)
masanobu yoshio
312
masanobu yoshio 2026.07.13 07:06 
 

The price is affordable, and I am very satisfied. The developer even accommodated my requests. Now I can manage everything related to my EAs. I highly recommend it.

Russell Leeon Tan
305
Reply from developer Russell Leeon Tan 2026.07.13 07:52
Thankyou for the support. :)
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