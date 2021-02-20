Trend Line Optimizer MT5

4.09
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the Trend Line PRO indicator
Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds.

The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days) 

To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history:
M5-M15 set the Calculation Range parameter (Days) =60 (three months)
M30-H1 set the Calculation Range parameter (Days) =120 (6 months)
H4 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =240 (one year)
D1-W1 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =720 (three years)
MN1 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =1200 (five years)
After optimization, the parameters are saved automatically to a ready-made set file in the folder: MQL4 >Files>TrendLineOptimizedSettings 


How to use the Optimizer Utility:

Run the Optimizer Utility on the graph of the symbol and time that needs to be optimized.
Click the Save button when the optimization is over
Add the Trend Line PRO indicator to the chart and then the Trend Line PRO SCANNER
The values of TP1, TP2, TP3, StopLoss and PROFIT indicator on the Trend Line PRO indicator panel will change for the better and a button (red or blue) will appear in the Trend Line PRO SCANNER 
Manual Guide: here 
Reviews 22
Finn
21
Finn 2024.06.22 02:59 
 

I bought the optimizer and it works great, but can I also use it with my account (with which I bought it) at another broker

LaraOmar9090
296
LaraOmar9090 2023.07.26 10:26 
 

The optimizer is a very useful tool. It is a must if you use Trendline Pro. The author is also very helpful and I recommend you to buy it with confidence.

yoshiyuki shoji
594
yoshiyuki shoji 2022.12.15 04:33 
 

The optimizer is a very useful tool.

It is a must if you use Trendline Pro.

The author is also very helpful and I recommend you to buy it with confidence.

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Supawat Thonglamai
126
Supawat Thonglamai 2025.07.02 18:47 
 

Why did you downgrade this EA?

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.08.10 11:59
Hello. You can find out the descriptions here: 1. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738685 2. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762203 Feel free to ask me any questions or DM: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx
Ee
97
Ee 2025.07.01 03:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.07.01 04:22
Hello. Thanks for your review.
I recommend optimise parameters:
M5-M30 every 3 weeks
H1-H4 every 3 month
D1 - every 6 months
Finn
21
Finn 2024.06.22 02:59 
 

I bought the optimizer and it works great, but can I also use it with my account (with which I bought it) at another broker

LaraOmar9090
296
LaraOmar9090 2023.07.26 10:26 
 

The optimizer is a very useful tool. It is a must if you use Trendline Pro. The author is also very helpful and I recommend you to buy it with confidence.

Methee Taengngam
1244
Methee Taengngam 2023.05.21 11:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.07.02 12:33
Thank you!
Janos Lovaszi
618
Janos Lovaszi 2023.02.19 14:59 
 

I have indicated several errors, which can be read in the comments. I didn't get any useful help. This does not work correctly for me. Being a programmer myself, I cannot accept that a sold product does not at least work as described. This product is unusable....

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.02.22 07:16
Hello. Thanks for your review
You need to read manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738685
I will contact you directly to assist you
yoshiyuki shoji
594
yoshiyuki shoji 2022.12.15 04:33 
 

The optimizer is a very useful tool.

It is a must if you use Trendline Pro.

The author is also very helpful and I recommend you to buy it with confidence.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.15 04:56
Hello. Don't worry. I will update Optimizer as soon as possible
Marcos Jesus Longo
222
Marcos Jesus Longo 2022.11.04 14:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zach0028
32
zach0028 2022.10.21 07:21 
 

i need someone to help me set up the TrendLine Pro, Scanner Trend Line , and Trend Line Optimizer, i already sent an email, requesting for personal chat, no one was rplying my message at telegram, please help Mr. Evgenii

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2022.08.31 09:54 
 

great EA!

Brandon9502
60
Brandon9502 2022.08.01 02:40 
 

Very helpful tools for trading, has work great for me, thank you! highly recommended!

Sallaum
53
Sallaum 2022.06.27 21:22 
 

Very accurate

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.27 21:26
Thank you, Sir 💗🙏💗
Paulo Pepe Martins
100
Paulo Pepe Martins 2022.06.24 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raeny_Daze
100
Raeny_Daze 2022.06.17 15:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.17 15:35
Thanks you! 💗🙏💗. Join our tm community to stay informed: https://t.me/INFINITY_MQL5
kadir kara
95
kadir kara 2022.05.30 08:59 
 

it gives the right results.. i would recommend it to everyone

Samit Rajendra Dar
453
Samit Rajendra Dar 2022.03.14 00:25 
 

I bought EA Trendline and optimizer, it is a useful tool to understand the pricing and trend...

joss44
39
joss44 2022.03.02 16:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2022.02.23 03:17 
 

Не нашел полезным данный продукт. Не знаю что там пишут другие. Я наложил советника на эти настройки, полная ерунда, на графике доходности черт знает что. Пытался оптимизировать сам советник, тоже не положительные результаты. Получается, что если торговать сугубо по индикатору, дохода не будет.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.27 21:29
Добрый день. Рекомендуемые настройки здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/01B808936BAFD701
2ndOffice Limited
619
Idowu Olatunde Hythe 2021.12.04 00:47 
 

Great stuffs. Make my entire trading life easier and effective. I can can also trade all instruments using just one chart and to flip to anyone i need. hanks

One question though, what is the use of the percentages on the Trend Scanner? I will appreciate to know.

Richard Ng
118
Richard Ng 2021.09.05 08:34 
 

I bought EA Grid, EA Trendline and optimizer, still trying them out! Will update the review overtime to share more about my progress!

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2021.10.09 10:49
Thanks you! 💗🙏💗 Contact me to get personal invitation to the INFINITY support chat
12
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