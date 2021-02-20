Trend Line Optimizer MT5

This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the Trend Line PRO indicator

Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator. Optimization takes only a few seconds.

The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days) To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history:





M5-M15 set the Calculation Range parameter (Days) =60 (three months)

M30-H1 set the Calculation Range parameter (Days) =120 (6 months)

H4 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =240 (one year)

D1-W1 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =720 (three years)

MN1 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =1200 (five years)

After optimization, the parameters are saved automatically to a ready-made set file in the folder: MQL4 >Files> TrendLineOptimizedSettings





How to use the Optimizer Utility:





Run the Optimizer Utility on the graph of the symbol and time that needs to be optimized.

Click the Save button when the optimization is over

Add the Trend Line PRO indicator to the chart and then the Trend Line PRO SCANNER