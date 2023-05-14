PositionCalculatorMT5

4.44

Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on:

  • Entry and stop-loss levels
  • Risk tolerance
  • Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account)
  • Account currency
  • Currency exchange rates

- The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio.

- The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a simple algorithm, the EA calculates the risk of the currently open positions and pending orders based on their stop-loss levels (or lack thereof). It also assesses the potential reward of already opened positions and the position calculated by the expert advisor based on take-profit levels. The employed risk analysis method does not account for complex situations involving hedged orders and positions.

- The margin tab provides information about the calculated position's margin, amount of used and available margin after opening the calculated position, and the biggest possible position size considering the current available margin and leverage.

- The swaps tab displays details on the overnight interest payments associated with the current trading instrument and calculated position size. It shows swaps type, nominal swaps, daily, yearly, per lot, per calculated position size, and both for long and short positions

- The trading tab lets you trade based on the results of the calculation and also to control the trading process.

Using this expert advisor is very simple if your main aim is to calculate the position size based on your stop-loss and the current market parameters and then to execute the trade based on that calculated position size.

You can set a keyboard shortcut via the TradeHotKey input parameter. You can either use a single key (e.g., "T") or with a combination of Shift and Ctrl keys (e.g., "Ctrl+Shift+T").


Reviews 59
Vinicius Smaniotto
18
Vinicius Smaniotto 2026.02.09 01:44 
 

Performance problems | Fixed

As Aydin Poladli says: For anyone experience performance issues with the Position Sizer after the recent MT5 update (builds 557x), please open input parameters and change the font from Courier to Arial. This will solve the problem.

Guillermo Rondón
18
Guillermo Rondón 2026.02.02 13:32 
 

Es una herramienta extremadamente util, aunque recientemente luego de una actualizacion de metatrader se congela por completo. Por favor, amigo, necesitamos una actualizacion urgente, un saludo.

Aydin Poladli
49
Aydin Poladli 2026.02.02 13:01 
 

For anyone experience performance issues with the Position Sizer after the recent MT5 update (builds 557x), please open input parameters and change the font from Courier to Arial. This will solve the problem.

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on: Entry and stop-loss levels Risk tolerance Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account) Account currency Currency exchange rates - The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio. - The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a s
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This indicator show Gann Swing Chart (One Bar) with multi layer wave. 1. Wave layer   F1: Gann waves are drawn based on candles. SGann wave(Swing of Gann) is drawn based on Gann wave of wave layer   F1. 2. Wave layer F2: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F1. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F2. 3. Wave layer F3: Is a Gann wave drawn based on the SGann wave of wave layer F2. SGann waves are drawn based on Gann waves of wave layer   F3. ---------Vi
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Thai Tran
23
Thai Tran 2026.08.03 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

krzygaj
14
krzygaj 2026.07.22 17:14 
 

działa kiedy chce

Luiz Felipe Vieira Bolzani Lopes Lima
116
Luiz Felipe Vieira Bolzani Lopes Lima 2026.04.14 00:28 
 

How to use Breakeven in RR?

Neelnikon99
40
Neelnikon99 2026.03.11 14:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vinicius Smaniotto
18
Vinicius Smaniotto 2026.02.09 01:44 
 

Performance problems | Fixed

As Aydin Poladli says: For anyone experience performance issues with the Position Sizer after the recent MT5 update (builds 557x), please open input parameters and change the font from Courier to Arial. This will solve the problem.

Samuel96
14
Samuel96 2026.02.04 13:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Voyagera
14
Voyagera 2026.02.04 02:16 
 

Está travando muito o mt5 depois dá ultima atualização, eu tive que reinstalar, e quando fui instalar o position, está travando muito.

vetal17
14
vetal17 2026.02.03 23:18 
 

Despues de una actualizacion de MT5 se congela por completo. Si se pueden solucionar esta problema? Antes funcionaba bien.

Frank Joseph
18
Frank Joseph 2026.02.03 14:55 
 

ANTES TODO BIEN desde que se actualizo el MT5 esta fallando mi PC explota cuando la uso, por favor arréglalo :)

Freddy BT
19
Freddy BT 2026.02.03 05:14 
 

A raiz de una actualizacion de MT5 la calculadora ya no esta funcionando o esta consumiendo una enorme cantidad de recursos de la PC. Actualizacion Urgente¡¡ Please¡¡

mM0gty41aP
14
mM0gty41aP 2026.02.02 16:50 
 

If it was usable it would be great. Takes up to a minute for a response. So slow it is not usable. From previous comments, it used to work. Fix it so it is usable

Guillermo Rondón
18
Guillermo Rondón 2026.02.02 13:32 
 

Es una herramienta extremadamente util, aunque recientemente luego de una actualizacion de metatrader se congela por completo. Por favor, amigo, necesitamos una actualizacion urgente, un saludo.

Leonid Baev
216
Leonid Baev 2026.02.02 13:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aydin Poladli
49
Aydin Poladli 2026.02.02 13:01 
 

For anyone experience performance issues with the Position Sizer after the recent MT5 update (builds 557x), please open input parameters and change the font from Courier to Arial. This will solve the problem.

s.alimohammady
14
s.alimohammady 2026.02.02 09:26 
 

Major performance issues after recent update

TradiusPro
14
TradiusPro 2026.02.02 07:43 
 

Major performance issues after recent update This was an excellent product, but the latest update has made it nearly unusable. The utility frequently hangs and stops responding. More importantly, it is now causing MT5 to lag significantly or freeze entirely, which is a huge risk during live trades. It used to work perfectly—I hope the developers fix these stability issues soon.

Andreivrn Родченков
48
Andreivrn Родченков 2026.01.18 10:12 
 

Отличный продукт. Перед сделкой важно оценить риски и эта утилита очень помогает.

rafamanero2025
14
rafamanero2025 2026.01.10 13:06 
 

Me parece sencilla de usar y de mucha utilidad para realizar las operaciones con rapidez y seguridad.

Ar.Brain Arniyazov
18
Ar.Brain Arniyazov 2025.12.11 15:26 
 

PositionCalculatorMT5 — просто находка. Наконец-то можно быстро и безошибочно устанавливать объем лота в соответствии с риском. Значительно облегчает торговлю.

Andreas Finger
28
Andreas Finger 2025.11.27 15:17 
 

Das Tool ist wirklich sehr gut aber was ich vermisse ist, den BE +X PIP ins plus einstellen zu können. Vielleicht kann man das auch und ich weiß nur nicht wie. Was noch gut wäre, wenn man Trailing einstellen könnte, ab wann der Trail beginnt zu arbeiten. Ab entry wäre gut.

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