Replay para MT5

Replay Study — Train the Market as If It Were Live

Replay Study is a tool designed for traders who want to accelerate their growth through realistic practice. With it, the trader can go back in time, choose a specific date and time, and follow the market candle by candle, simulating decisions as if they were trading live.

Instead of simply looking at a static chart after the move has already happened, Replay Study allows you to study price behavior in motion, test entries, train market reading, validate setups, and build more confidence before trading on a real account.

The tool includes an intuitive panel, speed control, manual forward and backward navigation, bar-by-bar playback mode, and a more detailed simulation mode. It also includes an order simulator with buy, sell, lot size, stop loss, take profit, accumulated result, wins, and losses. This helps the student practice with more discipline, review market scenarios, and better understand their strengths and weaknesses in their trading process.

The goal is to transform studying into practical experience: the trader stops merely “looking at the chart after it happened” and starts training decisions in a controlled environment, without real financial exposure.

Ideal for traders who want to:

Train entries and exits without risking real money.
Review previous market days.
Practice candle reading, trends, breakouts, and key price areas.
Test setups with more awareness.
Build operational rhythm before the live market.
Study with more focus, repetition, and emotional control.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Painel Pro: O Pro Trader Dashboard   é a ferramenta profissional definitiva para MetaTrader 5, projetada para resolver o maior problema no trading: Disciplina e Gestão de Risco .   Esta ferramenta funciona como seu "Gerenciador de Risco", aplicando limites diários para proteger seu capital e, ao mesmo tempo, oferecendo uma interface rápida e intuitiva para a execução de ordens. Seja você um Scalper ou um Day Trader, este painel ajuda você a executar negociações rapidamente e a parar quando atin
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