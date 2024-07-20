Stats Dashboard

4.67

Overview

Use the Stats Dashboard to track, analyse, and enhance your trading performance. View a selection of key stats over various periods including daily, weekly, monthly and custom. Easily identify your best and worst performing instruments using the interactive line chart.


EA does not run in the strategy tester. Message us for a free trial. 

Stats Displayed:

  • Profit - Profit % & Total Net $
  • Trades - Total Trades & Wins
  • Stats - Profit Factor & Recovery Factor
  • Win Rate %
  • Drawdown - Equity DD % & Balance DD %
  • Broker Fees - Total Commission & Total Swap Fees
  • Total Lots Traded & Average Trade Duration
  • Balance Start & Balance Now

Main Features

  • Detailed Profit and Performance Metrics
  • Real-Time Data Analysis
  • Daily Summary Reports
  • Monthly Calendar View
  • Filter by Specific Algorithms (Magic Numbers)

Real-Time Data Analysis

  • Access Real-Time Trading Data: Stay updated with the latest market movements and your trading performance.
  • Make Informed Decisions Based on Live Market Analysis: Utilize up-to-date data for quick and accurate trading decisions.

Daily Summary Reports

  • Stay Updated with Daily Performance Summaries: Keep a daily check on your activities with detailed end-of-day reports to ensure alignment with your goals.
  • Comprehensive Metrics: Track key performance indicators such as total trades, win rate, profit factor, and more to better understand your trading behaviour and outcomes.

Filter by Specific Algorithms

  • Filter Trades Using Magic Numbers: Isolate and assess how different trading algorithms or strategies are performing.
  • Customizable Graph Filters: On the graph, you can filter data by all trading symbols, select multiple symbols, or focus on specific trading pairs, across any date range.


This tool is designed to simplify your trading experience and help you achieve better results.


Reviews 22
Olesia Lukian
13333
Olesia Lukian 2024.10.23 10:33 
 

nice

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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News Filter Tool
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (2)
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with News Event Insights In the fast-paced world of trading, news events can significantly impact market prices. Understanding how these events influence price movements is crucial for managing your trades during volatile periods. The News Tool EA is designed to provide insights into both historical and upcoming news events, helping you make informed trading decisions. This EA cannot run in the strategy tester.  USER GUIDE  Key Features: Historical Impact Analysis Underst
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
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Benny Subarja
6228
Benny Subarja 2025.11.08 00:27 
 

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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.09.14 11:43 
 

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Niccyril Chirindo
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Niccyril Chirindo 2025.05.04 05:10 
 

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Nguyen Bao Nguyen
618
Nguyen Bao Nguyen 2025.04.08 02:42 
 

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Narrabeena SMSF
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Narrabeena SMSF 2025.02.13 09:56 
 

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Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.30 10:00 
 

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Vladimir Filippo Uhmann
260
Vladimir Filippo Uhmann 2025.01.20 16:29 
 

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Tanapon Sanguanrat
552
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.01.14 15:01 
 

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Yudhi Setiawan
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Yudhi Setiawan 2024.12.19 02:17 
 

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LEGARDA .-.
68
LEGARDA .-. 2024.11.22 05:52 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.11.22 17:24
Gracias!
Ubirajara P. Jr.
34
Ubirajara P. Jr. 2024.11.15 19:33 
 

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cuentareal
16
cuentareal 2024.11.03 20:08 
 

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Olesia Lukian
13333
Olesia Lukian 2024.10.23 10:33 
 

nice

Tien Long Tu
2572
Tien Long Tu 2024.10.13 08:25 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.10.14 15:34
Thank you for your review!
IhorHaunt
54
IhorHaunt 2024.10.10 08:32 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.10.14 15:36
Happy you liked it!
Eric Emmrich
11032
Eric Emmrich 2024.10.09 11:42 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.10.14 15:36
Thank you - that is a great suggestion and we will consider it for a future version
Igor Buftic
2845
Igor Buftic 2024.10.06 20:47 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.10.14 15:35
Thanks !
Ugochukwu Nwoko
551
Ugochukwu Nwoko 2024.10.05 21:52 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.10.14 15:34
Thank you for your review, you can message us regarding joining our community :)
marouane123
46
marouane123 2024.10.03 04:50 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.10.03 13:10
Thank you for your feedback :)
79hsukju
79
79hsukju 2024.08.17 12:14 
 

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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.08.17 12:38
Glad you like our tool! We will work on continuing to improve it.
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