Risk to Rewa Ratio MT5
- Utilities
- Faran Ataeiraveshti
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 21 May 2025
Hello guys
Another free tool for traders.
Risk to Reward Ratio:
It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages.
MY NEWEST PRODUCT:
HFT PROP PASSER
What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below
You can see the MT4 version at the link below:
You can see my new product for a more professional version of this tool.
Hope to enjoy it ;)
At Last:
I strongly encourage you to share your thoughts and feedback.
It is crucial to provide any information you believe a trader may require.
Author:
I am an MQL language programmer and I have been doing various projects for three years.
I am an electrical engineer and I love solving difficult problems.
Join My Group to Talk Together ;)
great product