Chart Drawing Toolkit

5

Chart Drawing Toolkit is a complete drawing and chart-analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It places more than 50 drawing and markup tools in one fast, clean panel that docks to the edge of your chart, so every manual analysis tool you need is a single click away. It runs as an indicator, so it works alongside your Expert Advisors and other indicators on the same chart.

Overview

The toolkit combines a docking sidebar, a quick tool flyout, a pinned tools bar, a live properties bar for the selected object, and a settings window for precise control. Map market structure with trendlines and channels, project targets with Fibonacci, study geometry with Gann and pitchforks, mark harmonic patterns, sketch freehand, or annotate your ideas; all without cluttering your workspace.

Your drawings are saved automatically and come back exactly as you left them, on every symbol, across timeframe switches and terminal restarts.

Features

  • Docking sidebar that snaps to the left or right edge of the chart, floats freely, resizes, and scrolls when needed
  • Quick tool flyout that opens each category and sizes itself to its own contents
  • Pinned tools bar for one-click access to the tools you use most
  • Live properties bar to adjust colour, line width, style, opacity, font, and alignment on the selected object
  • Settings window with Style, Text, Coordinates and Visibility tabs, including exact price and time coordinates you can type in
  • Per-object timeframe visibility; show a drawing only on the timeframes where it matters
  • Per-tool style memory; each tool remembers the last colour, width and style you used
  • Choose the drawing layer: keep drawings above the price bars, or place them behind the candles for zones and shaded areas. Whatever you choose, the object you are pointing at is always lifted to the front so you can see and grab it
  • Price and time tags on the axes for the selected object, with a connector band showing the range it spans
  • Precision crosshair with a magnifier lens, and a measure mode that reads price and time distance
  • Dark and light themes, plus DPI-aware scaling for high-resolution monitors
  • Automatic persistence of every drawing, per symbol
  • High-resolution, anti-aliased rendering that stays sharp at any chart scale

Tools

Cursors: Pointer, Crosshair

Lines: Trendline, Horizontal line, Vertical line, Ray, Extended line, Info line, Angle line, Cross line

Channels, pitchforks and Gann: Parallel channel, Regression trend, Standard deviation trend, Andrews pitchfork, Schiff pitchfork, Modified Schiff pitchfork, Gann line, Gann fan, Gann box

Fibonacci: Retracement, Expansion, Channel, Time zones, Speed resistance fan, Speed resistance arcs

Shapes: Rectangle, Rotated rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse, Circle, Arc, Curve, Path

Patterns: Elliott Wave, ABCD, XABCD, Cypher, Head & Shoulders

Annotations: Text, Note, Price note, Callout, Comment, Arrow, Arrow up, Arrow down, Arrow marker

Freehand and position tools: Brush, Highlighter, Eraser, Long position, Short position

How to use

  1. Attach the toolkit to any chart, on any symbol and timeframe.
  2. Click a category in the sidebar to open its tools, then select a tool and draw.
  3. Click any object to edit it in the properties bar, or open the settings window for full control.
  4. Pin your favorites, switch the theme, and dock the panel where it suits you.

Good to know

Works on all symbols and timeframes. It draws and annotates only and does not place trades.

Reviews 8
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech
33
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech 2026.06.17 21:36 
 

very good

Sibusiso Gumede
270
Sibusiso Gumede 2026.06.16 05:50 
 

Excellent toolkit for manual charting, backed by Allan Munene Mutiiria's prompt, supportive, and highly cooperative customer service.

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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Shaan Soomro
16
Shaan Soomro 2026.07.25 18:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.07.25 19:48
Thank you for the kind review and feedback. Sure. Sounds cool, and we can consider it in the next updates.
Piotr.Bocianski87
25
Piotr.Bocianski87 2026.07.08 17:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.07.09 11:36
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We had not thought of those features you pointed at and sound cool to include them. We'll consider hat in the next updates. Thanks.
Kran5
754
Kran5 2026.06.23 02:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.23 11:52
Thank you for the kind review and feedback.
Eft91 F
19
Eft91 F 2026.06.20 20:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.22 12:07
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Are you still facing any issues? We can help, or is it okay now? Thanks.
gustavoadolfo
24
gustavoadolfo 2026.06.18 12:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.22 12:06
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech
33
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech 2026.06.17 21:36 
 

very good

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.17 22:36
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Sibusiso Gumede
270
Sibusiso Gumede 2026.06.16 05:50 
 

Excellent toolkit for manual charting, backed by Allan Munene Mutiiria's prompt, supportive, and highly cooperative customer service.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.16 08:31
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We really appreciate.
Dian Kurosawa
28
Dian Kurosawa 2026.06.16 02:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
212418
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.16 08:30
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
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