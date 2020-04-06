Default Settings for Gold M15 test from 2024 year.

Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Adaptive Market Intelligence

SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: The power of the Smart Regime EA is being released at a fraction of its true value. Secure your license now for $50, before the price begins its phased, step-by-step increase toward the final valuation of $500. This is an investment in unparalleled market logic.

Unlock the power of adaptive algorithmic trading. The Kaufman Smart Regime EA is not just a strategy; it is a market-sensing engine designed to distinguish between noise and genuine momentum.

The Core Philosophy: "Smart Regime" Detection

Most algorithms fail because they apply static logic to a dynamic market. The Kaufman Smart Regime EA utilizes a proprietary adaptation of Perry Kaufman’s legendary efficiency ratio logic to determine the "Regime" of the market. It remains dormant during chaotic chop and strikes with precision when true directional liquidity enters the market.

By filtering price action through a Higher Timeframe Matrix, the EA ensures that you are always trading in alignment with the dominant institutional flow, rather than fighting against it.

The Verification Layer

A raw signal is never enough. This EA employs a Triple-Verification Protocol before executing any trade. This reduces "false positives" and ensures high-probability entry points.

Adaptive Momentum Core: The primary engine calculates market efficiency, filtering out insignificant price fluctuations that trap retail traders. Momentum Confluence Filter (RSI-Based): A secondary confirmation layer that prevents buying into exhaustion or selling into a floor, ensuring the trend has the "fuel" to continue. Price Action Recognition Engine: An advanced sub-routine scans for specific candlestick formations (Pin Bars, Engulfing patterns, etc.) to time the entry down to the exact candle. It waits for the market to "show its hand."

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Preserving capital is more important than making profit. The Kaufman Smart Regime EA includes a "Capital Shield" module designed for longevity and Prop Firm compliance.

Daily Drawdown Hard-Stop: Automatically halts trading if a specific loss threshold is reached for the day, protecting you from "tilt" and bad market days.

Dynamic Trailing Management: Once a trade moves in your favor, the algorithm locks in gains, allowing profits to run while securing the baseline.

Metric Head-Up Display (HUD): A sleek, on-chart dashboard provides real-time telemetry on your account health, daily performance, and win-rates, keeping you informed at a glance.

Key Capabilities

Adaptive Sensitivity: Adjusts to volatility automatically; tighter in range, wider in trend.

Reverse Logic Mode: Capable of inverting its core logic to exploit counter-trend regimes if market conditions dictate.

Prop-Firm Ready: Built with strict risk parameters (Max Loss, Daily Reset) suitable for passing funding challenges.

Visual Clarity: Clear visual cues on the chart show exactly when "Regime" shifts occur.

Why "Smart Regime"?

The market changes every day. Your EA shouldn't be stuck in the past. The Kaufman Smart Regime EA is designed for the trader who demands a system that listens to the market before it speaks.