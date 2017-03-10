Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.

Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011).

It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2017.

It has also passed the Monte Carlo Robustness Test with 2000 simulation runs on trade randomization, as well as the simulated Delayed Slippage Test.





Essence

Built-in PIPS AVERAGING MATHEMATICAL ALGORITHM (P.A.M.A.).

Built-in Fast-In-Fast-Out scalping technique.

Built-in Trend Detection over multiple time frames.

Built-in Time Filter, Volatility Filter and Spread Filter.

Built-in Price Action Troopers Modules.

Built-in Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.

Built-in News Filter with News Display Panel.





Recommendations

EA Settings : Use default settings or set files.

: Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURUSD.

: EURUSD. Time Frame : H1.

: H1. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO. Trading Condition : Ranging.

: Ranging. Minimum Deposit: $4000 USD.





Parameters

Start Lot Size : Initial lot size

: Initial lot size Lot Size Plus : Lot size plus value

: Lot size plus value Max Lot Size : Maximum allowed lot size

: Maximum allowed lot size Enable Auto Lot Sizing On Fixed Funds: Cap auto lot to fixed funds amount

Cap auto lot to fixed funds amount Allocate Fixed Funds Amount For Auto Lot: Set funds amount for auto lot (min: 3000)

Set funds amount for auto lot (min: 3000) Enable Auto Lot Sizing : For Start Lot Size, Lot Size Plus, & Max Grid Lot Size

: For Start Lot Size, Lot Size Plus, & Max Grid Lot Size Balance Amount Per Lot Size Step : Balance amount for each lot size step if auto lot sizing is enabled

: Balance amount for each lot size step if auto lot sizing is enabled Lot Size Step : Lot size step value if auto lot sizing is enabled

: Lot size step value if auto lot sizing is enabled Lot Size Max Limit : Max limit of lot size if auto lot sizing is enabled

: Max limit of lot size if auto lot sizing is enabled Max Trades : Max number of trades

: Max number of trades Max Slippage (in points) : Max amount of slippage

: Max amount of slippage Magic Number : Magic number

: Magic number Trade Comment : Trade comment

: Trade comment Enable FIFO : Enable FIFO mode (for FIFO broker)

: Enable FIFO mode (for FIFO broker) Grid Step: Minimum grid step distance

Minimum grid step distance First Order Pips Profit: Pips to take profit for first order

Pips to take profit for first order Grid Basket Min Pips Profit: Minimum pips to take profit for grid basket

Minimum pips to take profit for grid basket Enable Profit Spike Close Feature: Close basket on profit spike

Close basket on profit spike Enter Profit Spike Amount (in % of balance): Profit spike amount in % of balance



Profit spike amount in % of balance Enable Single Grid Cycle : Single grid cycle mode

: Single grid cycle mode Enable Quick Profit Mode All Time : Minimum profit mode at all time

: Minimum profit mode at all time Close All Trades and Stop Trading : Immediately close all trades and stop trading

: Immediately close all trades and stop trading Enable Retry Grid Order Check: Retry open grid order after 5 mins if unsuccessful

Retry open grid order after 5 mins if unsuccessful Enable Close Grid Order Check: Retry close grid order if unsuccessful

Retry close grid order if unsuccessful Display [Close All Opened Orders] Button: Display [Close All Open Orders] button on chart



Display [Close All Open Orders] button on chart Enable Time Filter For First Order Entry : Time filter for first order entry

: Time filter for first order entry Select Trading Time Filter Mode: 2 different modes of time filter

2 different modes of time filter Broker's Winter GMT Offset: Only applicable to Built In Optimized Trading Time mode

Only applicable to Built In Optimized Trading Time mode User Defined Trading Start Time (Your Broker's Server Time) : Only applicable to User Defined Trading Time mode

: Only applicable to User Defined Trading Time mode User Defined Trading End Time (Your Broker's Server Time) : Only applicable to User Defined Trading Time mode

: Only applicable to User Defined Trading Time mode Enable Volatility Filter For First Order Entry : Volatility filter first order entry

: Volatility filter first order entry Enable Price Action Troopers: Price Action Troopers modules for first order entry

Price Action Troopers modules for first order entry Enable Artificial Instinct Processor & Modules: Artificial Instinct Processor Unit & Modules

Artificial Instinct Processor Unit & Modules Enable Delayed Monday Start : Enable delayed Monday start

: Enable delayed Monday start Enable Early Friday Close : Enable early Friday close

: Enable early Friday close Trade On Sunday~Saturday : Enable trading on individual day of week

: Enable trading on individual day of week Enable Spread Filter : Enable Spread Filter

: Enable Spread Filter Max Spread (in points) : Max spread for the spread filter

: Max spread for the spread filter Enable Balance Protection : Enable balance protection & features

: Enable balance protection & features Enable Push Notification : Enable push notifications

: Enable push notifications Enabled News Filter : Enable the News Filter (refer to Grid Hero FAQ for description of the News Filter parameters)

: Enable the News Filter (refer to Grid Hero FAQ for description of the News Filter parameters) Enable Display Panel: Enable Display Panel



