Grid Hero

3.92

Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.

Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011).

It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2017.

It has also passed the Monte Carlo Robustness Test with 2000 simulation runs on trade randomization, as well as the simulated Delayed Slippage Test.


Essence

  • Built-in PIPS AVERAGING MATHEMATICAL ALGORITHM (P.A.M.A.).
  • Built-in Fast-In-Fast-Out scalping technique.
  • Built-in Trend Detection over multiple time frames.
  • Built-in Time Filter, Volatility Filter and Spread Filter.
  • Built-in Price Action Troopers Modules.
  • Built-in Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.
  • Built-in News Filter with News Display Panel.


Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings or set files.
  • Symbol: EURUSD.
  • Time Frame: H1.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.
  • Trading Condition: Ranging.
  • Minimum Deposit: $4000 USD.


Parameters

  • Start Lot Size: Initial lot size
  • Lot Size Plus: Lot size plus value
  • Max Lot Size: Maximum allowed lot size
  • Enable Auto Lot Sizing On Fixed Funds: Cap auto lot to fixed funds amount
  • Allocate Fixed Funds Amount For Auto Lot: Set funds amount for auto lot (min: 3000)
  • Enable Auto Lot Sizing: For Start Lot Size, Lot Size Plus, & Max Grid Lot Size
  • Balance Amount Per Lot Size Step: Balance amount for each lot size step if auto lot sizing is enabled
  • Lot Size Step: Lot size step value if auto lot sizing is enabled
  • Lot Size Max Limit: Max limit of lot size if auto lot sizing is enabled
  • Max Trades: Max number of trades
  • Max Slippage (in points): Max amount of slippage
  • Magic Number: Magic number
  • Trade Comment: Trade comment
  • Enable FIFO: Enable FIFO mode (for FIFO broker)
  • Grid Step: Minimum grid step distance
  • First Order Pips Profit: Pips to take profit for first order
  • Grid Basket Min Pips Profit: Minimum pips to take profit for grid basket
  • Enable Profit Spike Close Feature: Close basket on profit spike
  • Enter Profit Spike Amount (in % of balance): Profit spike amount in % of balance
  • Enable Single Grid Cycle: Single grid cycle mode
  • Enable Quick Profit Mode All Time: Minimum profit mode at all time
  • Close All Trades and Stop Trading: Immediately close all trades and stop trading
  • Enable Retry Grid Order Check: Retry open grid order after 5 mins if unsuccessful
  • Enable Close Grid Order Check: Retry close grid order if unsuccessful
  • Display [Close All Opened Orders] Button: Display [Close All Open Orders] button on chart
  • Enable Time Filter For First Order Entry: Time filter for first order entry
  • Select Trading Time Filter Mode: 2 different modes of time filter
  • Broker's Winter GMT Offset: Only applicable to Built In Optimized Trading Time mode
  • User Defined Trading Start Time (Your Broker's Server Time): Only applicable to User Defined Trading Time mode
  • User Defined Trading End Time (Your Broker's Server Time): Only applicable to User Defined Trading Time mode
  • Enable Volatility Filter For First Order Entry: Volatility filter first order entry
  • Enable Price Action Troopers: Price Action Troopers modules for first order entry
  • Enable Artificial Instinct Processor & Modules: Artificial Instinct Processor Unit & Modules
  • Enable Delayed Monday Start: Enable delayed Monday start
  • Enable Early Friday Close: Enable early Friday close
  • Trade On Sunday~Saturday: Enable trading on individual day of week
  • Enable Spread Filter: Enable Spread Filter
  • Max Spread (in points): Max spread for the spread filter
  • Enable Balance Protection: Enable balance protection & features
  • Enable Push Notification: Enable push notifications
  • Enabled News Filter: Enable the News Filter (refer to Grid Hero FAQ for description of the News Filter parameters)
  • Enable Display Panel: Enable Display Panel


Reviews 207
neopoliten
25
neopoliten 2019.11.05 04:32 
 

Отлично зарабатывает, по не могу, но стабильно, без глубоких просадок. Иногда бывает просадка больше обычного, но и профит после тоже больше обычного, для меня как рабочего вариант не работать так как этот сов даёт мне уровень моей зарплаты.

fab_giglio
173
fab_giglio 2019.09.04 12:21 
 

I give 5 star but as I am no longer trading I am happy to sell my Grid Hero all the full licenses for $250 whoever is interested, please contact me. Thanks

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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
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Qinchao Zhang
680
Qinchao Zhang 2022.01.23 21:52 
 

almost the biggest scandal so far in the past 10 years, expecially the suddenly disappearance of the author

ivan
44
ivan 2021.02.04 11:39 
 

very bad

Jean Fermigier
630
Jean Fermigier 2020.04.04 21:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MM2018
60
MM2018 2020.02.14 07:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

neopoliten
25
neopoliten 2019.11.05 04:32 
 

Отлично зарабатывает, по не могу, но стабильно, без глубоких просадок. Иногда бывает просадка больше обычного, но и профит после тоже больше обычного, для меня как рабочего вариант не работать так как этот сов даёт мне уровень моей зарплаты.

Hishamk33
211
Hishamk33 2019.11.04 11:17 
 

After using it for 1 year and following all the instructions, its made me some money. But then 1 day completely wiped my account and even went into the negative. Basically starting from scratch now ... Very high risk algo, would not recommend.

Johannes Petrus Berbee
370
Johannes Petrus Berbee 2019.10.18 03:38 
 

Good in the old days, not any more today. Developer seems to have “gone dark”. No further updates... don’t buy

mario jorge
529
mario jorge 2019.09.28 12:14 
 

Not good at ALL DONT BUY anymore

fab_giglio
173
fab_giglio 2019.09.04 12:21 
 

I give 5 star but as I am no longer trading I am happy to sell my Grid Hero all the full licenses for $250 whoever is interested, please contact me. Thanks

dorederka
427
dorederka 2019.08.31 08:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DFX
2347
DFX 2019.08.30 20:11 
 

Very bad EA. The grid is not well tuned: exposure becomes extremely high. No money management. All the account was blown up today. I really do not reccomend it. Maybe years ago it was ok but now it's absolutelly not worth trying.

Hong Den Nguyen
125
Hong Den Nguyen 2019.08.30 17:01 
 

Bad EA, big drawdown, no stoploss, add more lots for many trades! Lost all money with it! His real account was also burned!

Cornelis Duiker
1837
Cornelis Duiker 2019.06.26 11:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cristian Craiu
173
Cristian Craiu 2019.06.26 10:56 
 

I have stopped AutoTrading with GridHero today, running since Oct 16, 2018, after i nearly hit a margin call. Had to put $1000 extra to keep it running (big mistake i know) and hit 70% drawdown (15 years historically was around 50% and already had 3 big drawdowns in less than a year). Out of $4000 i nearly had -3000. Ended up with giving back half of the profit it made in those 10 months but happy to be out. I highly recommend avoiding all EAs with dangerous strategies like grid, martingale or hedging or trading without a plan in general.

Here is the proof and live result: myfxbook.com/members/cristicraiu/gridhero-failed/2711910

And more, it only have an expectancy of ~3 pips or ~3% a month and for a $4000 deposit and the risk it poses is a joke.

Took me 14 months to lose my first real trading account, in 10 months grid nearly lost everything, if i didn't deposited another $1000 i was out.

chenker
64
chenker 2019.06.25 22:29 
 

Terrible Grid in June. This EA will eventually blow your account, no matter what settings you use, because by design it will start grids on low for buy and high for sell. This sooner or later will end in disaster. I dont think the algos etc are bad, it is just and simple Grid trading and reality is that with grids you will never beat the market. Backtest, as with all EAs is a joke, it gives you an indication, but that is it. The rest is slippage, broker related slippage and so on so. You can backtest X Years great and look at 2019, already 2-3 deadly grid, in backtesting they dont even show on some brokers, not even with tickdata. This however isnt a problem of GH, it is a problem of EAs in general. Nevertheless, either use with very very small lots and get single digit returns PA, or it will kill your account.

pothonginv
164
pothonginv 2019.06.25 05:16 
 

DD more than backtests already.

Juan Perez Pereira
10228
Juan Perez Pereira 2019.06.24 16:20 
 

The grid systems always lose. Do not deny

RForex
56
RForex 2019.06.24 15:23 
 

Irrespective of the fund size or risk, one day it will come and give you margin call. My sincere suggestion, don't even think of buying it.

Ka Kit Sun
888
Ka Kit Sun 2019.06.24 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wann
34
wann 2019.06.09 06:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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