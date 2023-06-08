MFI Modern PRO EA

Read First Before Testing.

This Ea goes as a Bonus to  MFI Modern PRO indicator users only. Set files generated  after upgrade you can check in comments section.

This Expert advisor is based on MFI Modern PRO indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80765 just to  give possibility to indicator users for fastly test the indicator Before buying. In comments section recommended set files are uploaded by which you can prove yourself that backtest data from indicator overview are real. This way I give you chanse to easily test how your trading would pass if you follow indicator signals only. Indicator part from MFI Modern Pro sets are same in Ea options, you can compare and see. all set files are generated with method of from signal to signal testing. Take profits and Stop losses are not used while testing to show how it can show itself if follow just signals to enter and exit. adjusting stops and profits  is individual job for each trader according their wishes and trading styles. Default settings are for eur/cad H1 to get set files for latest upgrade visit comments section, there you will see results of backtest of each new set file.


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