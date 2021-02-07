EA Spectr

4.9

EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage and other dangerous strategies.

Traders who bought EA will also receive EA Maestro for free. 


Settings

News filter setup


Recommendations:

  •  Minimum deposit $200.
  •  Leverage 1:30 - 1: 500.
  •  Recommended timeframe H1. 
  •  Recommended pairs and settings: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF.
  •  The Ea doesn't depend on broker, but ECN account is preferable.
  •  Fast VPS is recommended, the lower the ping, the better results.
  •  To speed up testing set ShowInfoPanel = false.

Inputs:

  • FixLot - fixed trading lot;
  • AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation;
  • Risk - trading risk,%;
  • MainTP - main take profit, pips;
  • MinTP - minimal take profit, pips;
  • MaxSL -  maximal stop loss, pips;
  • TrailSL - trailing stop, pips;
  • TrailStep - trailing step, pips;
  • Breakeven - breakeven level, pips;
  • DoubleTrade - use an additional order;
  • DoubleOffset - additional order offset, pips;
  • DoubleProfit - take profit of the additional order, pips;
  • UseSpreadFilter - use high spread protection;
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips;
  • UseRndFilter - use filter of round price levels;
  • RndDeviation - deviation from round price level, pips;
  • UseNewsFilter - use news filter, pisp;
  • DetectLowNews - detect news of low importance;
  • PauseBeforeLow - pause before publication of news of low importance;
  • PauseAfterLow - pause after publication of news of low importance;
  • LowNewsColor - display color for news of low importance;
  • DetectMiddleNews - detect news of medium importance;
  • PauseBeforeMiddle - pause before publiсation news of medium importance;
  • PauseAfterMiddle - pause after publication news of medium importance;
  • MidleNewsColor - display color for news of medium importance;
  • DetectHighNews - detect news of high importance;
  • PauseBeforeHigh - pause before publication of news of high importance;
  • PauseAfterHigh - pause after  publication of news of high importance;
  • HighNewsColor - display color for news of high importance;
  • DetectNFPNews - "Non-Farm Payroll" news detection;
  • PauseBeforeNFP - pause before the publication of the "NFP" news;
  • PauseAfterNFP - pause after the publication of the "NFP" news;
  • NFPNewsColor - display color for "NFP" news;
  • ShowNews - show news graphic lines;
  • ServerGMT - zone GMT of broker server;
  • UseTimeFilter - use news filter;
  • HourStart - trading start time, hour;
  • MinuteStart - trading start time, min;
  • HourEnd - trading end time, hour;
  • MinuteEnd - trading end time, min;
  • FridayHourEnd - trading end time on Friday, hour;
  • FridayMinuteEnd - trading end time on Friday, min;
  • TradeMonday - allow trading on Monday;
  • TradeTuesday - allow trading on Tuesday;
  • TradeWednesday - allow trading on Wednesday;
  • TradeThursday - allow trading on Thursday;
  • TradeFriday - allow trading on Friday;
  • EquityMaxDD - maximum equity drawdown,%;
  • ShowInfoPanel - show the information panel;
  • TradeComment - comment to the EA orders;
  • Magic - unique orders identifier.


If you have questions, feel free contact me!

Reviews 32
denisjohn
299
denisjohn 2023.10.02 20:22 
 

Great EA. Profitable every day for the last few weeks. I am on a low risk setting and looks like a 10% profit /month

Andres Valen Carrizo Batallan
338
Andres Valen Carrizo Batallan 2022.04.12 16:56 
 

nice bot! I am going to allocate more than 20% of my portfolio to it, it is the best,

Rizky Respati -
137
Rizky Respati - 2022.04.12 07:47 
 

My friend suggested me this EA, tried for around 9 months with all 5 pairs and very good result around 5% - 10% monthly. The price also affordable, seller is friendly and helpful. Moreover we get Maestro EA for free as well. So deserves 5 stars. :)

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Marcus Brockmöller
91
Marcus Brockmöller 2024.09.17 11:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

denisjohn
299
denisjohn 2023.10.02 20:22 
 

Great EA. Profitable every day for the last few weeks. I am on a low risk setting and looks like a 10% profit /month

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2022.08.05 07:52 
 

One week with this bot and everything seems really promising, every day finished with profit, only one trade with little loss. Really good ! I can confirm Fanur is helpful and reactive Ea Mastro is really good too, every day with profit too. Nice work !

Kevin
540
Kevin 2022.07.28 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fanur Galamov
23863
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2022.07.28 14:56
Funny, you bought Ea an hour ago and immediately left a 1* review. I don't even know who is it. I have never received even a single message from him.
Vyacheslav Fedorkin
231
Vyacheslav Fedorkin 2022.04.17 16:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andres Valen Carrizo Batallan
338
Andres Valen Carrizo Batallan 2022.04.12 16:56 
 

nice bot! I am going to allocate more than 20% of my portfolio to it, it is the best,

Rizky Respati -
137
Rizky Respati - 2022.04.12 07:47 
 

My friend suggested me this EA, tried for around 9 months with all 5 pairs and very good result around 5% - 10% monthly. The price also affordable, seller is friendly and helpful. Moreover we get Maestro EA for free as well. So deserves 5 stars. :)

Gines Hernandez Canovas
429
Gines Hernandez Canovas 2022.04.01 09:52 
 

Great EA. I have been running it in real account for 2 months and only got profits. With a balance of 1500 euros, I added the five pairs with the RM setting and also the Maestro Ea that I got for free, and they work just fine.

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.03.31 10:48 
 

Great EA. Done enough demo testings. Implementing the non-RM Spectr sets on my Funded portfolio,whilst putting the RM sets on personal tradings.

Stocky Nator
38
Stocky Nator 2022.03.10 00:05 
 

I have just bought this EA. I have been running it on the EURUSD for a couple of days. Looks like a very well-written EA. Congrats.

Rasim Ozturk
271
Rasim Ozturk 2022.02.28 18:02 
 

Worth to try

Oleh Matushchak
309
Oleh Matushchak 2022.02.22 12:56 
 

Добрый день подскажите пожалуйста второй день EA Spectr на VPS 2.0 сервер от брокера RoboForex молчит не торгует непонемаю почему???

Другие EA торгуют

makasu123
186
makasu123 2021.12.18 16:07 
 

author is patient and always helpful. I have backtest it and it is stable. started 1 week ago and so far it is good and entry is accurate.

Teoh Kheng Swee
824
Teoh Kheng Swee 2021.12.02 03:19 
 

Dear all potential buyers, EA sold by this developer is indeed very good. I have 4 EAs used and surprising all the 4 EAs can profited in demo and real accounts consistently. The seller has sell it at such affordable price. In addition, the seller is friendly and helpful. So deserves 5 Stars.

sanpaul
284
sanpaul 2021.11.09 20:38 
 

Отличный советник, рекомендую!!!

Cauline Thomas
21
Cauline Thomas 2021.07.07 10:05 
 

So far so good! Great support and Fanur continues to be very patient with my inability to pick up the IT/Techie side of things. Highly recommend Spectr

Oeyvind Borgsoe
4920
Oeyvind Borgsoe 2021.06.26 07:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

amin arasteh
117
amin arasteh 2021.06.23 09:48 
 

The EA is excellent. Support is also great. I'm very satisfied with the purchase.

Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2021.06.18 16:26 
 

I'm a happy customer! The EA worked great, most entries are always spot on. The logic allows it to still have profit even when it hits the stop loss. The RM mode is also great, it's able to calculate the right moment of reversal to create profitable trades. Amazing. Note that the success of the EA also depends on broker and VPS. You just have to find the right ones. Fanur has always been helpful and responsive too. Now let's hope this EA lasts for a long time

Aug 19th 2021 update:

I decided to buy this EA after renting it for 3 months. I made some tweak by reducing the TP and slightly raising the breakeven. The result is great, my account has grown more than 20% in a month with low DD. I'm a happy user of Fanur's EA.

The double trade somehow could not be disabled but Fanur gave me a good solution. Hopefully this can be fixed in the next update.

Keep up the good work Fanur!

Le Van Hai
342
Le Van Hai 2021.05.27 09:27 
 

Hi Fanur Galamov I BOUGHT THE EA SPTER BUT ARE U WILLING TO SEND THE FREE EA MAESTRO FOR ME? THZ

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