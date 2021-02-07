Folow The Trend Hassan Ez Zahid Experts

In the world of forex, I have always looked for ways that give us the possibility of profit despite the difficult conditions that the market is going through. Therefore, a new method had to be devised to profit in spite of the fact that the market was in a small amount. Therefore, I devoted all my time to creating a method based on quantitative analysis of forex, so that you trade away from the range. Which is considered the only obstacle that limits the possibility of knowing the right directi