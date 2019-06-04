Euro Gift EurUsd M15

3

Euro Gift (EURUSD M15)

I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15. Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST.

  1. It uses Stop pending orders with ATR Stop Loss.
  2. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
  3. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  4. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  5. Everything is already set up for M15 timeframe. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 

EA has been backtested on more than 12-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • MagicNumber = 9301 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = EURO GIFT EURUSD M15 - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart


Reviews 11
JANOSCH REICHERT
1211
JANOSCH REICHERT 2021.06.19 01:47 
 

This is a nice EA. And it's free!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:56 
 

Good job.

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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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All Hail the Queen GUEU H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
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Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 06:27 
 

Negative feedback!

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 04:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JANOSCH REICHERT
1211
JANOSCH REICHERT 2021.06.19 01:47 
 

This is a nice EA. And it's free!

joselo1970
14
joselo1970 2021.04.07 17:40 
 

malo el ea, quizas porque es la version free pero malo

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:56 
 

Good job.

Joleo Sagdullas
797
Joleo Sagdullas 2020.09.21 02:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Toader Micu
638
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.20 22:38 
 

Too small gains compared with DD

Judforex
182
Judforex 2019.07.28 14:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2019.06.10 11:52 
 

Stop level to take positions are very hight!

Zhi Feng Guo
441
Zhi Feng Guo 2019.06.10 02:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cleverson Santos
751
Cleverson Santos 2019.06.10 00:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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