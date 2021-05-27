RSI Entry Points

5

RSI Entry Points is the upgrade of the standard RSI indicator to avoid lagging. Indicator draws the clouds and the arrows to have clear picture where price is and what to wait for. Why standard RSI is lagging? because mostly we do not use it correctly and it is with very weak visual flexibility, less informative. With my current upgrade I tried to Fix both problems same time and I got much better results and more exact entries than standard RSI has. I Made RSI line Dynamic, it gets more flexible when market is in a low volatile mode and less flexible when market goes in high volatile mode. (mean when there is sharp one side movements it is getting more difficult to go in oversold or overbought zones which is the KEY for making RSI Entries much more exact! To make yourself sure check out the screens and the video of the backtest of indicator entries with EA built based on it. Here is EA, so now you can backtest current profitable set files which are uploaded in discussion section or optimize parameters for different pairs by yourself: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/69276

Indicator shows clouds up and down for detecting full zone of the market one side movement, at the end of each cloud indicator shows Entry Arrows. The end of the cloud is the end of the trending phase and showing neutral phase where is much more chanse to enter market in time and catch new full wave. So this have 2 positive sides: 1) We avoid entering too early wich is the reason of false entries and we get Draw downs (the definition of lagging). and 2) We catch full movement because the Entry is the Exit of previous possition, what means we caught it fully! To understand more clearly check the screens, watch the video and use it live :)

Default Settings after upgrade are for USD/CHF H4 Chart!

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsDyMWKJLGo 

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rgnNtSY-mw

Also for some profitable parameters Feel Free to PM me

RSI Entry Points contain next parameters built in:

rsiPeriod: standard period of the rsi indicator.

rsiPrice: close price is used as default.

rsiSellProof: level wich is needed to cross first from down to up wich is proof for Sell red Arrows.

rsiSellCross: level wich is needed to cross after the proof from up to down for Sell arrow confirmation. 

rsiBuyCross: level wich is needed to cross after the proof from down to up for Buy arrow confirmation.

rsiBuyProof: level wich is needed to cross first from up to down wich is proof for Buy green Arrows.

feel free to ask questions in comments section or PM. Good Luck.


Reviews 8
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.08.19 18:16 
 

brilliant indicator accurate another efficient indicator if you want to catch more pips this another effective indictor to your trading system a must have author very helpful and fast response a must have

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.06.10 04:32 
 

Very Responsive Author

Irfan
1737
Irfan 2021.06.08 12:31 
 

This indicator looks promising. Davit has shared his results and provided his own profitable input parameters for the pairs he has used so far. He is very approachable and responds in a timely manner to all of the queries. Thumbs up!

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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
Filter:
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.08.19 18:16 
 

brilliant indicator accurate another efficient indicator if you want to catch more pips this another effective indictor to your trading system a must have author very helpful and fast response a must have

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2022.08.19 18:17
thanks wuzzy66 :) I am happy to be helpful
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.06.10 04:32 
 

Very Responsive Author

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2022.08.07 10:31
thanks Juan!
rodd cameron
80
rodd cameron 2021.10.23 03:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Uldis Rakvics
224
Uldis Rakvics 2021.07.01 19:24 
 

Hello my fellas traders if u hesitate your self to buy this indicator or not then don't because this is one of the best indicators I ever had and specifically if u are newbie I would put this indicator as numb 1 easy understandable esay to set up end very good support from developer Davit long story short very very good indicator Many thanks Davit for this great indicator people like u makes traders life much easier

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.07.01 19:29
Thanks Uldis
Irfan
1737
Irfan 2021.06.08 12:31 
 

This indicator looks promising. Davit has shared his results and provided his own profitable input parameters for the pairs he has used so far. He is very approachable and responds in a timely manner to all of the queries. Thumbs up!

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.06.08 12:48
Thanks Irfan. you are welcome.
Juan Arturo Colon Norat
259
Juan Arturo Colon Norat 2021.06.08 02:46 
 

Excellent Indicator for trading. Simple to use and produces extremely profitable results. I have used this indicator alone and in combination with other indicators. Both approaches gave me opportunities for profitable trades as well. Definitely recommended for any technical traders that are beginners and/or experts. Though, even fundamental traders can use it as a confirmation tool for long trends.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.06.08 09:14
thanks for nice review
Robert
628
Robert 2021.06.02 15:55 
 

Another good indicator by Davit. The indicator does a good job with picking the entries. It is a great indicator to add to your system. Keep up the good work Davit

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.06.03 10:23
Thanks Robert :) I am very happy to be usefull
surebethere123
238
surebethere123 2021.06.02 09:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.06.02 09:39
thanks for nice feedback!
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