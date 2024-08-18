Candle Information with Session filter

5

The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements.

Key Features:

  • Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish).
  • Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations based on major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney) for better focus.
  • Alerts: Configurable on-screen, push, email, and sound alerts to notify traders of new formations.
  • Customization: Adjust text colors, sizes, and choose which sessions or formations to display.

Ideal for trend traders and session-based strategies, the "Candle Info" indicator simplifies market analysis, helping traders make informed decisions faster.


Reviews 1
lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2024.09.16 16:52 
 

Great Indicator from Mr. Beridze Only for those who know how to appreciate good, professional and effective work...

it's an essential aid to understand what's happening on your chart and the direction of the price

5 stars for this

The author just added a great improvement... using this indicator is a pleasure

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and get Another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for FREE as BONUS!) DayTrader PRO is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear BUY and SELL signals together
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Algo Playbook EA is the official, enhanced commercial execution of the methodologies taught in the book, My Trading Way: Turning Market Chaos into Statistical Order . The EA is optimized for Gold (M1) on the Exness broker. A set file for IC Markets can be found in the comments section. Contact me after purchase to receive the detailed User Guide. While the book breaks down the core concepts and source code for building modular, high-probability trading systems, this EA is the refined "Pro" versi
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Davit Beridze
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Contact me after purchase to get EA based on this indicator as Bonus ChandraSAR Optimizer: The Self-Adapting Quantitative Trend Engine Most trend indicators fail for one simple reason: markets change, but static parameters don't. ChandraSAR Optimizer bridges the gap between simple signal generation and advanced algorithmic testing. It is a dynamic trend-following system for MetaTrader 5 that solves the problem of shifting volatility by embedding a highly efficient, array-based Walk-Forward opti
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Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect please r ate Here is an Upgraded version with Bonus Ea in case of purchase it costs 30$ only and you get Ea as Bonus:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96835 This indicator is experimetal, it shows TMA channel arrows with Volatility filter built in to avoid lagging. Try to experiment with it, search for better conditions of use. It is possible to adjust different timeframes for TMA and for Volatility filter Same time on the current chart, so it ma
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Auto Optimized RSI: Professional Market Adaptation Most traders fail because they use static tools in a dynamic market. Using fixed RSI levels like 70/30 on every chart is a mathematical mistake. If you are looking for a "magic arrow" without logic, this is not for you. This is a tool for those who understand that Optimization is the only key to survival. Standard indicators don't care about the symbol or timeframe you are trading. Auto Optimized RSI does. It runs internal simulations on histori
Filtered TMA NRP
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after getting indic ator cont act me for Bonus E a. Non Repaint TMA channel with special conditioned arrows on price cross of channel lines plus market Volatility factor, which makes product much more accurate than any usual tma channel indicators.  It is proven to be profitable with Ea built based on it which you will get as a BONUS in case of indicator purchase. Good luck.
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5 (5)
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Indicator shows buy/sell arrows depending on volatility factor. Indicator does not repaint! It works on any pair and any timeframe. It is well tested through strategy builders and shows quite interesting results as a good filter indicator and as independent signaler as well (check the screenshots). It is possible to search for a lot of interesting parameters for profitable trading, some of which are shown on the screenshots. There are next inputs in indicator settings: N-volatility period; Level
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Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
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Davit Beridze
4.92 (39)
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Def ault settings   are just for visu alis ation, it c an not be profit able with it.  Get a Free EA as a Bonus when you Purchase the Indicator! Plus, Receive 4 Interesting Additional Indicators. Recommended set files for backtesting the indicator on recommended pairs are available in the comments section (last page). Please note that this product is exclusively sold on the MQL5 market. Any other sources offering it are scams, and the author bears no responsibility. To receive the bonus gifts,
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Re ad First Before Testing. This Ea goes as a Bonus to  MFI Modern PRO indicator users only. Set files generated  after upgrade you can check in comments section. This Expert advisor is based on MFI Modern PRO indicator   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80765 just to  give possibility to indicator users for fastly test the indicator Before buying. In comments section recommended set files are uploaded by which you can prove yourself that backtest data from indicator overview are real. Thi
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In case you get Laguerre S crat indicator, you will get Laguerre Scrat Ea as a Gift. To get Ea  and det a iled m anu al PDF contact me PM. Default settings are for usd/cad H4 For St able Long term Profits Laguerre Scrat is a trading system based on 4 indicator combinations in the shape of one indicator. Laguerre indicator (upgraded), CCI, Bollinger bands and market volatility factor. It generates arrows in the indicator window and nuts on the price chart, doubling arrows for a better view where
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Indicator customers will get an EA based on the Fiter indicator for free as a bonus. (Watch the video to see the EA in action.) Comment to get the EA. Fiter is a hybrid indicator that combines an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with an ATR-modulated RSI line (yellow), alongside a traditional Moving Average (red). The crossover of these two lines generates significantly smoother and more reliable trading signals than the classic approach of using two simple moving averages. Backtesting has prove
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MRA Index Indicator Overview Bonus Offer: You get the "MRA Index EA" for free when you purchase the indicator. Optimization Strategy: For scalping, I optimize settings based on the last 12 months and use them for the next month. This approach has proven to work effectively. Important Note: Default settings are for visualization purposes only and are not optimized for profitability. Proper optimization guidelines are provided exclusively to buyers. About the "MRA Index" Indicator: The "MRA Ind
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3.5 (2)
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There is No use in the Testing Demo. You will understand nothing from running flashing numbers. It is a Dashboard. Just try to understand idea, get it and I will help in everything further. Symbols must be separated by commas (,) and entered into the parameters exactly as displayed by your broker to ensure they are recognized in the dashboard. These symbols will be used for analysis by the indicator. With one click open any pair any timeframe directly from dashboard The MA Speedometer Dashboard
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Candlestick Patterns Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) This customizable indicator identifies key bullish and bearish candlestick patterns, aiding traders in technical analysis and decision-making. Key Features: Pattern Detection : Bullish : Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Three White Soldiers, Bullish Harami, Inverted Hammer. Bearish : Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Three Black Crows, Bearish Harami, Hanging Man. Customization : Enable or disable specific patterns based
Chart Patterns All in One
Davit Beridze
4.47 (19)
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Try "Chart Patterns All in One" Demo and get Bonus. Send me message after trying demo to get Bonus. Leave a Comment after purchase to get 8 high quality indicators as Bonus. The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing. Current Offer : 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All
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5 (2)
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This indicator is for Live Chart not for Tester. The PRO Trend Divergence indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool focused on detecting Trend Continuation Divergence —a signal indicating that the current trend is likely to persist. Unlike conventional indicators that emphasize reversals, this tool helps traders identify market conditions where the trend remains strong, even during temporary retracements or minor corrections. Trend Continuation Divergence occurs when the price moves i
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Davit Beridze
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The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts. Key Features Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction. Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds: Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum. Below LevelMin: Indicates strong dow
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contact me after purchase for important details! (Current price will stay till 1 August. Final Price 5 000$) Robot Overview: A Statistical Approach to Algorithmic Trading This offer is not just about an Expert Advisor; it's about acquiring a proven methodology for long-term successful automated trading. This comprehensive system is designed to provide you with a robust framework for consistent profitability in the financial markets. The core philosophy behind this trading robot is simple yet pr
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2024.09.16 16:52 
 

Great Indicator from Mr. Beridze Only for those who know how to appreciate good, professional and effective work...

it's an essential aid to understand what's happening on your chart and the direction of the price

5 stars for this

The author just added a great improvement... using this indicator is a pleasure

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