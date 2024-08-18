Candle Information with Session filter

The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements.

Key Features:

Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish).

Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish). Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations based on major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney) for better focus.

Allows filtering of formations based on major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney) for better focus. Alerts: Configurable on-screen, push, email, and sound alerts to notify traders of new formations.

Configurable on-screen, push, email, and sound alerts to notify traders of new formations. Customization: Adjust text colors, sizes, and choose which sessions or formations to display.

Ideal for trend traders and session-based strategies, the "Candle Info" indicator simplifies market analysis, helping traders make informed decisions faster.



