Candle Information with Session filter
- Indicators
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Davit BeridzeHello! I’m Davit Beridze.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 September 2024
- Activations: 10
The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements.
Key Features:
- Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish).
- Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations based on major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney) for better focus.
- Alerts: Configurable on-screen, push, email, and sound alerts to notify traders of new formations.
- Customization: Adjust text colors, sizes, and choose which sessions or formations to display.
Ideal for trend traders and session-based strategies, the "Candle Info" indicator simplifies market analysis, helping traders make informed decisions faster.
Great Indicator from Mr. Beridze Only for those who know how to appreciate good, professional and effective work...
it's an essential aid to understand what's happening on your chart and the direction of the price
5 stars for this
The author just added a great improvement... using this indicator is a pleasure