GOLD Scalper PRO

4.48

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871

GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!

You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD).

I have used the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exist and it has been widely exploited by the “Smart Money” traders. I know this, because I am using this trading pattern more than 15 years in a different way in many trading systems and it just does not fail..

GOLD Scalper Pro is not just another curve fitted system with a hundred parameters.  On the contrary - the trading logic is so strong and reliable, so it needs a few parameters to be profitable. 

GOLD Scalper Pro is not a grid, martingale, or other risky strategy – it is a classical trading strategy by a textbook, which uses reasonable Stop Loss levels and an effective entry and exit trading logic.


There is a MT5 version too! Check it on my profile!


Here are the key features, which make GOLD Scalper Pro a very good trading system:

  • 2 trading systems in 1 EA
  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective exit algorithm 
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus optional ATR based algorithm
  • Low drawdown 
  • Solid backtest performance

As well GOLD Scalper Pro, is equipped with many PRO features like:

  • Advanced News Filter
  • Stealth mode
  • Advanced Time Management System
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • Friday Exit System
  • Drawdown Protection System

Instructions and recommendations:

  • Please, test the GOLD Scalper Pro on a demo account first in order to get familiar with all features and settings! Especially the lot size could differ between the brokers (normally it is 100 ounces per lot), so it is very important to make sure that the AutoMM function calculates the right lot size, which should be approximately 0.1 lot (10 ounces) at $10k account size and AutoMM=1. Respectively 0.01 lots with AutoMM=1 for account size $1000. For reference only, AutoMM=5 should open 0.05 lots on $1000 account balance.
  • Make sure that the spread of your broker in normal conditions does not exceed 400 pips (40 cents) in XAUUSD (GOLD/USD)! You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.

You can run the EA on M1 or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used time-frames are hard-coded.

You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and you will save a lot of time.

Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grail in trading does not exist! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. GOLD Scalper PRO is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade! 


GOLD Scalper PRO Settings

  • WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
  • UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1
  • UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2
  • LongTrades - true/false - enable/disable long trades
  • ShortTrades - true/false - enable/disable short trades
  • EA_Comment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by GOLD Scalper PRO.
  • MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • StealthMode - true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server.
  • CloseOnlyOnProfit - true/false - when this mode is enabled, positions will be closed only on profit or where stop loss is reached. When CloseOnlyOnProfit=false /default/, positions will be closed according to the system logic.
  • .....

For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Reviews 32
Kuromi
290
Kuromi 2026.06.08 07:11 
 

很不錯的策略，1個月盈利了百分之20+ 需要交流的朋友可加VX-EAEAMSU

Sakatomo66
35
Sakatomo66 2026.03.13 04:05 
 

I purchased the EA and started running it. I'm looking forward to its performance going forward. I'm excited to see the results after several months of operation.

75107007
19
75107007 2026.01.19 11:10 
 

5 stars Just purchased GOLD Scalper PRO today and started testing on demo. Installation was super easy (one-click from Purchases tab), and the EA is already running smoothly on XAUUSD M1 with default settings. Love the clean on-chart info box, Stealth Mode, and the two-system approach

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since
BF Scalper PRO MT5
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Forex Trend Detector MT5
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5 (12)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
Filter:
Kuromi
290
Kuromi 2026.06.08 07:11 
 

很不錯的策略，1個月盈利了百分之20+ 需要交流的朋友可加VX-EAEAMSU

Sakatomo66
35
Sakatomo66 2026.03.13 04:05 
 

I purchased the EA and started running it. I'm looking forward to its performance going forward. I'm excited to see the results after several months of operation.

75107007
19
75107007 2026.01.19 11:10 
 

5 stars Just purchased GOLD Scalper PRO today and started testing on demo. Installation was super easy (one-click from Purchases tab), and the EA is already running smoothly on XAUUSD M1 with default settings. Love the clean on-chart info box, Stealth Mode, and the two-system approach

207948
25
207948 2025.08.08 11:22 
 

Very active support, took less than 12 hours to reply with positive and complete answer. I recommend all EAs from Lachezar Krastev

Maximilian Wallisch
23
Maximilian Wallisch 2025.07.23 07:24 
 

Bought it yesterday today it took the first trade and was doing already profit

Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
523
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna 2024.04.08 16:58 
 

I like the idea or strategy behind this EA it tries to enter the areas of interest of high timeframes looking for secure areas to enter a trade. unfortunately there is a lack of optimization of the EA which make it fail. There is 2 main problems of the EA: 1. This EA rarely trades, which forces users to increase the lot size of the trades in order to get a solid income, also increasing the risk. 2. Enter in periods with too much volatility where gold don't respect technicals too much. Even with new filter, the EA enter into risky trades and if you have grid active you will end up with 3 big losing trades with a huge SL value. Unfortunately, this EA makes little money when wins and eat a huge chunk of money when it loses. I really hope the author tweak this EA and I will be more than happy to revisit.

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2024.10.25 08:11
Hello Bernardo, Thanks for your review! I read carefully your review and i think you have used GOLD Scalper PRO incorrectly. It is possible that you have mismatched the settings. Therefore i recommend you to write me in private and let me check everything and help you to use the EA successfully.
James Roland Travers Spenceley
658
James Roland Travers Spenceley 2024.03.18 11:37 
 

Have just downloaded Gold Scalper Pro. Installed it and will wait to see how it performs, will update the review once I've run it for a few months.

Jondori
20
Jondori 2024.03.18 09:36 
 

Just installed Gold Scalper Pro on a demo account, keen to see how it performs over the coming weeks.

yoshifumi
20
yoshifumi 2023.12.24 11:52 
 

I just bought it. It will be operational from next year. I'm looking forward to it.

GalaxyFund
153
GalaxyFund 2023.11.25 07:16 
 

Just bought the EA. Will update this review after testing

X LAB
64
X LAB 2023.11.20 08:23 
 

I just bought the EA, I need to test it but seller give quick responses

Kam Mun Chan
1036
Kam Mun Chan 2023.09.21 18:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jake Miller
100
Jake Miller 2023.08.28 08:59 
 

Outstanding expert advisor. The EA yielded profitable results on my gold trades within the same day of installation.

TommyGuinness
120
TommyGuinness 2023.08.07 19:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2023.08.08 07:40
Hello Tommy, Thanks for choosing GOLD Scalper PRO. Since the EA support only XAUUSD (GOLD) you don't need to load any .set files because the default settings are the best. Trade with the default settings. More info about GOLD Scalper PRO you can find here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723172
ramassrs1
408
ramassrs1 2023.07.26 06:59 
 

I bought the license on 25th-Jul-2023 and so far the results are very encouraging! Looking forward to a profitable trading journey with this product. As suggested by the author, please pay close attention to the lot size parameters. The manual trading tool is simply great!! Thank you for this product - I am hopeful that it will be enhanced and adapted to the changing times in this business.

rtjhe
44
rtjhe 2022.11.11 08:22 
 

Gold Scalper Pro has been running great and in profit. and the author has been very helpful and patient with my setting. Thank you..

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:23 
 

Negative feedback!

erazor
34
erazor 2022.09.06 22:28 
 

Удалил мой отзыв. оставляю его снова. Сову покупать не советую, сливает деньги очень быстро.

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2022.09.07 14:07
Hello, Thank you for the review. I do not agree with you. GOLD Scalper PRO is not at all a risky strategy and every user here can confirm this. However I found in the chat that you have started to use GOLD Scalper PRO from 2020 year. I have also checked and configured your MT4 terminal and EA settings. I have increased the MaxSpread parameter because your account spreads were higher than normal. I guess the reasons for your poor results are not good broker conditions, trading with huge risk or you have manipulated the settings. The current live performance of GOLD Scalper PRO is good. Everyone can see the live results on the official product page.
Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2022.05.25 12:43 
 

这家公司很负责，很有耐心。我们保持联系已经两年了。虽然是最近买的，但是他们的服务一直很好。 我喜欢和他交流。如果给用户提供一个交流群更方便，我会不断更新我的使用情况。在此之前，我知道这是一个长期投资的功能性产品，所以我会使用至少3个月，以进一步评估其好坏。

Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2022.05.03 08:20 
 

Just bought this EA and will start testing it.

Update 2 June: So far I am very satisfied with this EA. It does not trade too often, but drawdown is absolutely low, and all opened trades were closed in profit. Also, entry and exit points are more or less absolutely the same both in demo and in real account. Just don't be greedy and choose conservative lot settings. I am really surprised that this EA does not have more reviews and comments... Will update again in 1 month...

Update December: As you can see on the signal of the author, this EA really had some bad months... Some small winnings are wiped out with totally wrong entries... And, unfortunately, there is no reaction to adapt the EA to the changed market... Will stop using it for now...

Update 19/07/25: The only one making profit with his EAs is the developper... All live signals were stopped due to big drawdowns...

Update 17/01/26: Finally the strategy of this EA was updated, I really appreciate that (although it took a while...). After testing the new version on my live account with very low lot size, so far the results are quite good, therefore I am upgrading my rating.

Update 22/04/26: After using it for 3 months on my live account, the high hopes were not fullfilled. As in the live signal I lately only get negative results. Stopped using it for now (again)...

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