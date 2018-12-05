GOLD Scalper PRO
- Experts
-
Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 28 January 2026
- Activations: 5
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!
Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!)
After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!
Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871
GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!
You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD).
GOLD Scalper Pro is not a grid, martingale, or other risky strategy – it is a classical trading strategy by a textbook, which uses reasonable Stop Loss levels and an effective entry and exit trading logic.
There is a MT5 version too! Check it on my profile!
Here are the key features, which make GOLD Scalper Pro a very good trading system:
- 2 trading systems in 1 EA
- Strong, pure and simple trading logic
- Highly effective exit algorithm
- 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
- Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus optional ATR based algorithm
- Low drawdown
- Solid backtest performance
As well GOLD Scalper Pro, is equipped with many PRO features like:
- Advanced News Filter
- Stealth mode
- Advanced Time Management System
- Email and Push Notification system
- Friday Exit System
- Drawdown Protection System
Instructions and recommendations:
- Please, test the GOLD Scalper Pro on a demo account first in order to get familiar with all features and settings! Especially the lot size could differ between the brokers (normally it is 100 ounces per lot), so it is very important to make sure that the AutoMM function calculates the right lot size, which should be approximately 0.1 lot (10 ounces) at $10k account size and AutoMM=1. Respectively 0.01 lots with AutoMM=1 for account size $1000. For reference only, AutoMM=5 should open 0.05 lots on $1000 account balance.
- Make sure that the spread of your broker in normal conditions does not exceed 400 pips (40 cents) in XAUUSD (GOLD/USD)! You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.
GOLD Scalper PRO Settings
- WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
- UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1
- UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2
- LongTrades - true/false - enable/disable long trades
- ShortTrades - true/false - enable/disable short trades
- EA_Comment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by GOLD Scalper PRO.
- MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
- Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
- StealthMode - true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server.
- CloseOnlyOnProfit - true/false - when this mode is enabled, positions will be closed only on profit or where stop loss is reached. When CloseOnlyOnProfit=false /default/, positions will be closed according to the system logic.
- .....
For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!
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