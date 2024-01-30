Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals.





HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opportunities, analyzing market trends, and executing trades with precision. The EA's powerful entry and exit logic operate solely on Bar Close, eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting, ensuring reliable and stable profits in the future.





Be ready to take your next high-level of ultimate king of high frequency trading! Experience the power of cutting-edge technology and advanced trading features.









Recommendations:





Currency pair: EURUSD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, XAUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $1000

Brokers Account type: Any Brokers with ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !





Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended) Linux OS base on Recommended Powerful VPS billed yearly and affordable for your Robot Automated Trading....... No more monthly bills and affordableLinux OS base onWindows 10 FREE SETUP https://app.cloudcone.com/?ref=7071

HFT KING EA is available for sale only on mql5 market place.



