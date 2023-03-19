Indicator customers will get an EA based on the Fiter indicator for free as a bonus. (Watch the video to see the EA in action.) Comment to get the EA.

Fiter is a hybrid indicator that combines an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with an ATR-modulated RSI line (yellow), alongside a traditional Moving Average (red). The crossover of these two lines generates significantly smoother and more reliable trading signals than the classic approach of using two simple moving averages.

Backtesting has proven the effectiveness of this method, demonstrating superior performance when compared to simple moving average crossovers. Historical data shows that Fiter adapts well to various market conditions, making it a valuable tool for identifying major trends in real manual trading.

To experience the difference, check the screenshots or run the indicator in the strategy tester.

Alerts are included to notify you of potential trade signals.



