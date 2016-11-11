SAAD TrendTracker

4.03

SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator.

EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator. It works on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and best results found for M30 Time Frame. Higher TF, less trading opportunities with higher accuracy and Lower TF, more trading opportunities with less accuracy.

Live Accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/adnaniqbal140


Recommendations

  • For back testing, please make sure you must have historical data for TF under testing, Daily and H1 for time duration to test to get accurate results.
  • This EA takes decision at closing of candle, you can perform test on open prices.
  • Best currency pairs that are less volatile and most of the time ranging: EURUSD, AUDUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY, EURAUD etc.
  • Split your lotsize into 5 or 6 pairs instead of taking high risk on one currency pair: Run EA for TF M30 on 5 to 6 currency pairs.


SAAD Trend Tracker Parameters

  • Account Type - Default value "Standard". Use as per your account type, Standard, Mini or Micro. The EA will adjust targets as per account type.

Basic Variables1

  • Lot Size of each Trade - Default value 0.01. Set as per your equity.
  • LotModeAuto - Set True/False as per your requirement.
  • %Risk - Lot is calculated as per formula Lot= AccountEquity* Risk/100/1000 If LotModeAuto is set True. Design Lot Size as per your requirement and Risk Factor.
  • Target Pips - Best value found as a 10 pips. Set as per your testing results.
  • Stoploss in Pips - Default Value is 0. Not recommended for this strategy. It is included as per users request.
  • Span Dist Pips - Pip difference to open consecutive trades by Trend Tracker.
  • LotMultiplier - Integer value to calculate next order lot size.
  • SimpleLotMultiplier - If true next lot is calculated multiple of defined lot.
  • ExponentialMultiplier - If true next lot is calculated multiple of previous trading lot.
  • Magic Number - Magic number should be unique on same MT4 terminal.
  • Higher TF - Higher time frame to set direction of initial trade with comment SaadSellA/SaadBuyB. Recommended Daily TF 1440.
  • Middle TF - Middle Time frame to identify reversal of market to open trades SaadSellB/SaadBuyB to close initial losing trades accumulatively in profit.

Trailing Profit - ------Trailing Profit Inputs------

  • Trail the Order - True/False. True to enable trailing profit. Trailing is internal hard coded and accumulative profit for all opened positions of similar type.
  • Enable Dynamic Trailing - True/False. True to enable dynamic trailing and EA will use "Trailing Start in Pips and TrailingStop% for Dynamic Trailing" to trail the profit. If False EA will use "Trailing Start in Pips and Trailing Stop in Pips for Static Trailing".
  • Trailing Start in Pips - As per user experience or 20.
  • Trailing Stop in Pips for Static Trailing - As per user experience or 10 and must be less than Trailing Start value. It is considered for static trailing only.
  • TrailingStop % for Dynamic Trailing - % value of Price Movement from Trailing Start. It is considered for dynamic trailing only.
  • Start Trailing After Trade - Default value "0", means trailing will start from initial trade. If we want to skip 1st trade for trailing we can keep this input value as 1.

TrendTracker Inputs - Trend Tracker Inputs

  • TTPeriod - Trend Tracker Period for Tracker Lines.
  • TTMul - Trend Tracker Multiplier for Tracker Lines.

Basic Variables4 - Trading Hrs Range in GMT

  • Trading Round the Clock 24Hr - True/False.
  • Start Trading Time in Hr - 0.
  • Stop Trading Time in Hr - 23.
Reviews 46
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:16 
 

La señal de este EA ya no existe !! ALGO SUCEDIO , Gracias por compartirlo

Kevin Bourn
60
Kevin Bourn 2022.10.25 00:15 
 

very nice EA and thanks for the latest 2 set files! Keep up the good work Adnan!

Andre Germe
441
Andre Germe 2021.02.23 00:53 
 

pretty amazing with good parameters very good entries very low drawdown i tried so many EA this one i keep

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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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Experts
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
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Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
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SAADSCALPER
Adnan Iqbal
4.28 (74)
Experts
SAAD Scalper is fully automated EA and handles two strategies at same time with its unique style to make most of trades profitable. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades. Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down) Market Order Martingale It works on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and best results found for EURUSD, GBPUSD
FREE
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[Deleted] 2025.07.24 02:24 
 

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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:16 
 

La señal de este EA ya no existe !! ALGO SUCEDIO , Gracias por compartirlo

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

barrytrade1951
24
barrytrade1951 2023.12.15 04:13 
 

Testing it on demo, but it looks very good so far. 28 pairs on 0.01 default setting with only 1000 capital.. Low drawdown and fair profit. I can recommend it!

wasim888875
14
wasim888875 2022.12.23 14:59 
 

Hi Adnan , I request you to Pls provide set file to us

Fighter11
102
Fighter11 2022.11.03 01:29 
 

So far very good, giving it some time to see! Thanks!

Kevin Bourn
60
Kevin Bourn 2022.10.25 00:15 
 

very nice EA and thanks for the latest 2 set files! Keep up the good work Adnan!

forextrainer
14
forextrainer 2022.08.23 04:29 
 

I could not get the smiley face to smile, couldn't get it to engage with my MT4 platform..... ????

DmitriiGur
24
DmitriiGur 2021.11.26 19:43 
 

Заявленный советник не соответствует названию.Автор похоже не знает что такое тренд.Все сделки против тренда на откат. риск 1 прибыли 99 слив. Отзывы похоже на заказ.Задолбали вы уже горе трейдеры.Придется и дальше все делать руками.

satya1969
14
satya1969 2021.09.22 13:11 
 

Very Nice EA I am using it on MT4 and it is going nice. Great work.

Andre Germe
441
Andre Germe 2021.02.23 00:53 
 

pretty amazing with good parameters very good entries very low drawdown i tried so many EA this one i keep

mmswe
461
mmswe 2021.01.29 11:03 
 

Mind blowing results for testing on Demo from 26 Jan to 29 Jan, 3 days: Total 29 Trades with 26 Win and 3 Floating loss. Each 1 Lot profit 100 and 3 floating loss for equivalent to 6 lots profit, which is 600. total gain 2000, Regret that's on Demo!

Babak Alamdar
5632
Babak Alamdar 2020.12.15 05:56 
 

looks promising!

Nicola Furini
946
Nicola Furini 2019.05.12 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mloloklo
54
mloloklo 2018.06.12 19:05 
 

Excellent

abas851027
110
abas851027 2018.05.18 14:56 
 

I give this EA 5 star, already used more than 3 EA, so far this EA is the best.

Kevin Warwood
68
Kevin Warwood 2018.01.17 12:12 
 

Installed the EA on 10 pairs. Back tested as some of the pairs suggested didn't work, such as EURUSD. Works on 1m to 4 hr TF. Has been very profitable through live trading so I recommend it.

David Trujillo
151
David Trujillo 2017.12.22 16:46 
 

The best EA that I've tried so far, It's very effective in TF 30

Andras Karsai
307
Andras Karsai 2017.10.18 03:01 
 

Genius, simple and effective. You can pretty much leave the EA alone to do it's job. Have patience and try not to meddle, it will make your trades and it will make you profit. Great concept, good work. Thank you!

Tim Kocher
183
Tim Kocher 2017.08.30 11:54 
 

I have been running the version prior to 3.3 on two live accounts and it worked flawlessy, resulting in constant positive returns. What I have been looking for a signal or EA with low DD since forever, and with Saad TT I finally found it (edit 27.08.2019: of course I had my fair share of big DD by now. In my experience, refraining from aggressive trading mode is a good way to keep the risk under control). Options for this EA are not too much and not too less, it's very well balanced in my opinion. I understand that a review based on only 3 weeks of working with the EA might be a little early, but nonetheless. My version was rented and expires on friday, will definitely buy the new version. Author provides help fast and friendly via direct message.

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