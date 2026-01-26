EA Games Changer

5

AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended)

Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project

P

R

E

P

A

R

A

T

II

O

N

Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.

Advantages of Multi-Pair Strategy

  1. Reduced Single-Pair Risk: No dependency on one volatile pair that could reverse suddenly.
  2. Pattern Harmony Exploitation: Pairs often share tendencies, combining into a resilient ecosystem.
  3. Amplified Profit Probability: With 20 pairs, opportunity detection skyrockets.
  4. Controlled Gambling Mindset: Wins and losses are inevitable, but diversification maintains equilibrium.

Mental Preparation & Strategy

  1. Build an Algorithmic Engine: Harness a system processing multiple pairs in unison.
  2. Embrace the Gambler's Mindset: Prepare to win big or lose, but always with strategic edge. These steps transform trading into a massive money-making machine.

Project Offer

  • Start with a cent account: $10,000 virtual with just $100 real capital.
  • Activate the engine daily or rotate pairs for hit-and-run gains.
  • Target 100% returns in 1 week to 1 month.
  • Limited: 10 engines for 10 real accounts with modest deposits.

  • Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project™

    Avoid greed—begin small.
  • Join our briefing pre-trading; your success is our priority.
  • Pre-launch now: Delay, and the growth will astonish you.
    F

    E

    A

    T

    U

    R

    E

    S


    &


    S

    E

    T

    T

    II

    N

    G

    S
    		  

    Key Features

    • Multi-Pair Monitoring: Handles up to 20+ currency pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD) for ultimate diversification.
    • Averaging and Hedging: Directional averaging with adaptive steps and hedging to tame drawdowns.
    • Trend and Reversal Modes: Adapt between following market flows or countering them for versatility.
    • Interactive UI Panel: Sleek MT5-style dashboard with buttons for closures (BUY/SELL/ALL), pair toggles, and manual overrides. Real-time stats on lots, positions, equity, and ROI.
    • Risk Management: Dynamic lots via risk %, fixed sizing, or equity scaling; caps on per-pair opens and BUY/SELL lot gaps.
    • Optimal Entry Filters: AI-optimized for high-probability setups, reducing noise.
    • Profit Restart Logic: Auto-closes and resets with updated deposit at +2% ROI thresholds, securing gains.
    • Manual Trading Support: Panel enables direct executions, independent of AutoRobot.
    • Visual Aids: Trend visuals, lot alerts, and order markers for intuitive insights.
    • Safety Mechanisms: Spread controls, signal delays, and profit checks for hedges.

    Input Parameters Customize via EA inputs for tailored strategies.

    • Symbols Configuration
      • SymbolsList: Comma-separated pairs (default: XAUUSD,AUDUSD,...). Diversify your portfolio.
    • General Settings
      • StepDistancePips: Averaging spacing (default: 20.0).
      • TakeProfitPips: Profit target (default: 50.0; 0=off).
      • StopLossPips: Loss protection (default: 500.0; 0=off).
      • TargetSymbol: Focus ("ALL" or specific).
      • UseHedging: Hedge toggle (default: false).
      • MaxSpreadMultiplier: Spread cap (default: 3.0).
      • MinWaitSeconds: Opposite signal wait (default: 10).
      • RequireProfitPositive: Profit req for closures (default: true).
      • UseTrendFilter: Trend mode (default: true).
      • MaxLotDifference: Lot balance (default: 10.0).
      • MaxOpenPerPair: Per-pair limit (default: 5).
      • Thresholds: Restart trigger (default: 2.0%).
    • Filter Settings
      • ForceOptimalEntryFilter: AI filter (default: true).
      • RSI_Period: (default: 14).
      • RSI_Oversold: BUY trigger (default: 30.0).
      • RSI_Overbought: SELL trigger (default: 70.0).
      • BB_Period: (default: 20).
      • BB_Deviation: (default: 2.0).
      • BB_Touch_Tolerance_Pips: (default: 5.0).
    • Risk Management
      • RiskPerTradePercent: Risk % (default: 5.0; 0=fixed).
      • FixedLotSize: Fixed lot (default: 0.10).
      • UseDynamicLotScaling: Scaling (default: true).
      • TrendDetectionMode: Detection method (default: SLOPE).
    S

    T

    R

    A

    T

    E

    G

    Y

    How the System Works

    1. Initialization: Loads pairs, builds interactive panel with per-pair rows and global footer for stats.
    2. Signal Generation: Powered by advanced AI algorithms connected to Google Development servers via script.google.com, delivering persistent market analysis and swift, optimized executions that relentlessly uncover profitable edges. This cloud-integrated intelligence ensures the system thrives in real-time, but requires constant connection—rendering standalone use or backtesting infeasible.
    3. Entry Logic: Opens averaging orders when distances align, with hedging or opposite closures under strict conditions. Dynamic lots enforce balance.
    4. Management: Monitors for TP/SL; restarts at profit thresholds for locked gains. Manual panel overrides auto mode.
    5. Exit and Reset: Button-triggered or auto-closures; warnings for imbalances.

    Additional Extras: Leverage insights from GPT-5, Copilot AI, DeepSeek AI, Meta AI, Claude AI, Manus AI, Grok Ai and Google AI Gemini for psychology and fundamentals. 

    Conclusion:
    AI Games Changer isn't just an EA—it's a philosophy where trading's gambling thrill meets strategic mastery. Imagine commanding a world-class casino table: adrenaline surges, but you're armed with probability dominance and full control. With 20 pairs firing independently, slowdowns in one fuel wins in others—crafting balance, smart risks, and unstoppable momentum. This is no passive robot; it's a dynamic ecosystem adapting and maximizing. Feel the premium calm of elegant control, where every move is intelligent and thrilling. Own the table—trade smarter, bolder, alive.

    Important >>> Every new member is required to read the comments section of this product to gain access and the user guide.

    UserGuide >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767618 [ Blog : USER GUIDE - EA GAMES CHANGER SERIES ]

    Reviews 4
    현석 이
    27
    현석 이 2026.07.31 09:44 
     

    This is a great EA

    Agha Ali
    159
    Agha Ali 2026.02.12 09:06 
     

    I purchased this EA recently and it has performed very well so far. It generated around 10% profit in just 2 days. The execution is smooth and trades are managed properly. Up to now, it’s going good and I’m satisfied with the results till now.

    Linton Francis
    612
    Linton Francis 2026.02.05 03:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA. The Support Team are amazing. The Team responds to all of my questions. I tested the EA on my demo account, and I got very good results. I am running it on my live account.

    Recommended products
    Praetor EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    Experts
    Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
    Legatus EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    Experts
    Legatus EA   LEGATUS   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
    Imperator EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    Experts
    Imperator EA   Imperator   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses   Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as: MACD RSI Price Action A
    Martin Antimartin on RSI
    Roman Shiredchenko
    Experts
    The trading advisor trades with money management elements, both using the martingale system and using the anti-martingale system, at the user's choice. You can choose the type of money management system in external variables. (Usage options with money management according to Martin or AntiMartin) Opens starting positions on the RSI indicator, after exiting the position on the take profit, increases the lot by the AntiMartin coefficient, again we enter the market on the RSI indicator. With Marti
    MatrixEA
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    Experts
    ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk /// Matrix EA Working with all pairs.   TimeFrame - 1m Deposit Recommended :  If you have an account under $ 100-200, it is best to work with a         Micro account lot=0.1   MICRO  If you have an account under $ 500, it is best to work with a               Micro account lot=0.2  MICRO If you have an account  standard  with 1000  $ , it is best to work with a          lot=0.01    ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with
    Dollars ea
    Callan May
    Experts
    Hello, My name is Callan May i am a forex teacher  from learn to trade with cal, over the past year i have made an expert advisor that is affordable and works extremely well,WILL IT MAKE YOU A MILLIONARE Over night... no but itll make consistant profits month in month out year in year out follow the settings.  it works on the usdchf and eurusd pairs only and the 1hour tf only the settings will change every 1000 dollars profit witch you will do manually, only the volume will change by 0.01 ever
    N Era V EA MT4
    Aleksandr Zheltikov
    Experts
    New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy. Description of Strategy Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325 With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift . So please wr
    Endless Grid
    Sigit Hariyono
    Experts
    Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lotsize - Lot size. Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to
    EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
    Nasdaq Expansion M15
    Marek Kupka
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
    Algo Samurai
    Abdul Malikul Hanan
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Live Account Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2229036 Set File Used : algosamurai_SR_V2 Algo Samurai Expert Advisor Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all wit
    GaMBLeRs
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    GaMBLeRs – Smart Trading Machine for Exponential Account Growth [ Quantum Trading Machine] PROMO LAUNCH — 5 Star Reviewers Wanted! Lifetime 6_Month Price. Limited Quota. Act Fast! Lifetime access only +1 cent from the 6-month price — secure permanent ownership at an unbeatable introductory rate before it reverts to full lifetime value! Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRs is an Expert Adv
    KT BreakGrid Pro MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your trading with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly blending the strategic prowess of breakout and grid trading, this expert advisor is your ultimate solution to navigating the complex Forex landscape with unmatched confidence and efficiency. Recommendations Symbol: EURUSD TimeFrame: M5 Account Type: Hedge Leverage: 1:500 Set Files: Not required. Default inputs provides best results.  Features Breakout-Infused Grid Strategy: Experience the bes
    Best Win Lite
    Chun Kit Lee
    Experts
    Best Win EA - Lite is Best Win - Lite Vision,the prodect page :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44014 The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, A
    Ensac
    Vladislav Filippov
    Experts
    ENSAC is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on a scalping strategy that involves closing a deal while achieving a small, but sufficient profitability indicator, which allows the user to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for normal operation. The mechanism of the Expert Advisor is designed so that, before opening a transaction, instant implicit filtering is carried out thanks to the
    Ai EuRUsD MT4
    Tais Miranda Hoffmann
    3 (27)
    Experts
    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For EURUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges   Symbol   EURUSD   Time frames   M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1   Minimum Deposit   50$   Brokers   Any brokers
    Major Currency Momentum
    Colin Mundia
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies . If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel: "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?" "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:" You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullis
    FREE
    News Premium EA
    Sackaria Nakamela
    3 (2)
    Experts
    The robots uses the FUNDAMENTALS strategy used by most successful traders and it only trades when there is a news event. The robot also provide the trader with options of changing lot size, using stoploss, takeprofits and trailing stops. The news events are downloaded automatically from investment.com economic calender by the robot and displayed on the screen in the panel. The trader needs to ensure that the internet is connected before its news time. The robot will display in the top left corne
    Golden Time EA
    Andi Sofyan
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Time EA is an innovative trading robot, specifically designed to enhance trading performance by using a single-entry strategy at support and resistance areas. With a focused approach to these key levels, Golden Time EA automatically places pending orders with precision, waiting for the optimal moment to enter the market. What sets Golden Time EA apart is its ability to identify potential market movements as prices approach support and resistance zones. It carefully analyzes price action
    IA Supreme Hedging
    Harry Tallarita
    Experts
    IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
    Jupiter Mt4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
    Grid Kraken EA
    Mario Schlemmer
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Introducing the Grid Kraken. Developed using years of experience in forex trading, Grid Kraken is a sophisticated grid system for the currency pairs AUDCAD and NZDCAD. These pairs share a natural tendency for range-bound, mean-reverting price behavior — and that is exactly where a grid strategy has the highest chance of working long-term. Within Grid Kraken, an impulse-detection algorithm analyses recent price momentum, and a directionality filter checks the broader market structure — so the gr
    HERO Time USDJPY
    Yang Shu Shen Chuan
    Experts
    Thank you for your interest in "HERO_Time_USDJPY." Overview of "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Operable with a minimum capital Holds positions for only a few hours Completely hands-free operation Simple and easy-to-understand settings Please take your time to read about this EA, as it might be a valuable addition to your portfolio. Details of "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Can be operated with a margin of 1,000 USD using 0.27 lots. Trades on the 1-hour timeframe of USDJPY. It is a Dealing Day Trade (Deito Tore) type
    Instant Navigator
    Eric Veilleux
    Experts
    Rent 1 month only 10$ a whole year only 25$, EA made to instantly navigate through 14 instruments/8 timeframes with shortkeys and arrows and display account information right on the chart and many more features like displaying principal labels in your own language!! - Up and Down key: navigate super fast through up to 14 instruments - Left and Right key: navigate super fast through all timeframes  - 1 to 9 keyboard numbers: go directly to timeframe M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1 - type E : cycle inst
    Element 8
    Vladimir Deryagin
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
    Mighty Scalper
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    Experts
    Mighty Scalper LightEA A Trend Friendly EA There are different and complex logic mixed in it It begins to work, simply with a BreakOut strategy and Works in PARTIAL CLOSE and CLOSE TIME LIMIT you had never seen before in the market expert... It opens an order and use partial close in a specific levels and close order within a specific time ( if order still live ) No Martingale and hedging It works any kind of broker, but lower spread gets more gain Fast optimization for strategy tester ( for n
    Trend Bender Pro
    Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
    Experts
    Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
    Rejection Sniper PRO EA
    Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
    Experts
    Rejection Sniper PRO EA v2.00 is a high-precision automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, designed to capture strong reversal opportunities using advanced rejection candle analysis combined with trend confirmation. This Expert Advisor identifies powerful price rejection patterns at key support and resistance levels, filtering trades with multi-timeframe EMA trend direction to ensure high-probability entries. Key Features: Advanced rejection candle detection (wick-based strategy) Smart s
    Ophiuchus Paid Version
    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    4.33 (9)
    Experts
    Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
    Gold Eye
    Syarif Nur Arief
    Experts
    Gold Eye is one of advance profesional expert that use deep neural network to catch probability of true trend on XauUsd market, this expert can be run on forex pairs also (Default setup is for XauUsd). This expert can be set as trend grid follower, or can be set as like hedging system but with flat lot size (not using martingale). Then unique setup for Money Profit/Loss management is the good things not like any others paid expert here on Mql5. # EA MUST BACKTEST USING TIME_FRAME_001 # PARAMETER
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    EA Ice Cube Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.71 (21)
    Experts
    Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.48 (25)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BF Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.05 (56)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    GoldPro
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    Gann HiLo System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
    GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    More from author
    OneEA 30Pairs
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    One EA. One Dashboard. Thirty Markets. Unlimited Opportunities. I N T R O D U C T I O N Why limit your trading to one market? Replace complexity with clarity. Stop managing dozens of charts and start managing opportunities. OneEA 30Pairs is more than an Expert Advisor—it's a complete multi-market trading ecosystem that enables you to monitor and manage 22 Forex pairs and 8 Cryptocurrency markets from a single intelligent dashboard, while providing a scalable foundation for portfolio m
    Trade Assistant 8 Analyzer MT5
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    CyberBot – Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment Manager Assistant The   Panel 8 Manager Analyzer   is a sophisticated trading tool designed as a reliable   CyberBot   — an advanced trading assistant that integrates eight powerful investment managers working simultaneously. This system is built to identify market opportunities and deliver highly precise analysis that traders can confidently use as a primary reference for decision-making. Developed by a dedicated team of experienced market analyst
    FREE
    More 22 Pairs
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) PROMO LAUNCH — 5 Star Reviewers Wanted! Lifetime 6_Month Price. Limited Quota. Act Fast! Lifetime access only +1 cent from the 6-month price — secure permanent ownership at an unbeatable introductory rate before it reverts to full lifetime value! Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Is trading gambling? Absolutely, if you ackno
    FREE
    Trade Assistant 8 Analyzer MT4
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    CyberBot – Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment Manager Assistant The   Panel 8 Manager Analyzer   is a sophisticated trading tool designed as a reliable   CyberBot   — an advanced trading assistant that integrates eight powerful investment managers working simultaneously. This system is built to identify market opportunities and deliver highly precise analysis that traders can confidently use as a primary reference for decision-making. Developed by a dedicated team of experienced market analyst
    FREE
    Predator IQ7
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading We are looking for   skilled hunters   ready to conquer the   Predator IQ7   — an advanced visual trading analyzer, meticulously designed at the request of   professional traders worldwide . Powered by   out-of-the-box navigator tools , Predator IQ7 delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also   intuitive and addictive   to your analytical instincts. It’s hard to describe all its capabilities in words. This product was built from deep rese
    FREE
    Games Changer
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (2)
    Experts
    GAMBLERS Games Changer – 20 Pairs in One, Prove it! Is trading gambling??? Yes, if you realize that forex and capital market trading almost entirely resembles gambling. Within seconds, you can become wealthier—or lose everything just as quickly. This undeniable fact sparks endless debates. Some argue trading is just normal commerce with profit and loss, but statistics reveal that over 95% of traders suffer massive losses , while only about 5% manage consistent wins—mostly dominated by global fun
    FREE
    HiLoTren IQ7
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    HiLoTren IQ7 — Smart Market Boundaries & Pivot Mapping Define your trading levels with AI precision. HiLoTren IQ7 is an intelligent   pivot-based indicator   that automatically plots   Pivot Points ,   Resistance (R1–R3) , and   Support (S1–S3)   zones directly on your chart. It provides a clear visual framework to identify   market boundaries, reversal zones, and trend continuation levels   — all calculated in real time. Main Features   Auto Pivot Engine   — calculates daily pivots, R/S levels
    FREE
    HOT Predator IQ7
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    HOT Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading Free Edition – Discover Your Instinct Before Going Premium Affordable Power. Premium Intelligence. 100% Free to Try. If you’ve seen the premium version on "HOT Quantum IQ7 8 Symbols" {/market/product/153368}  And "EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE" { /market/product/153369} this free edition is your gateway experience — created to let you explore, learn, and master the art of visual market hunting before upgrading to the full professional suite. ----------
    FREE
    Ultimate Trading Dashboard MT4
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Utilities
    Core Description Ultimate Trading Dashboard MT4 is a complete visual trading control system that integrates drag and drop order execution, multi-symbol monitoring, automated timeframe rotation, and advanced market analysis tools into a single unified workspace designed to improve speed, precision, and decision-making efficiency in manual trading on MetaTrader 4.   Key Features Drag and Drop Order Execution directly on chart with automatic detection of Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, and Sell S
    FREE
    Oscillator IQ7
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Indicators
    EA Mastermind – The Smart, All-in-One Trading Solution It’s time to stop relying on luck for your trading success. Meet EA Mastermind — a premium, next-generation trading suite engineered by the BATIK Team , a collective of professionals in market analytics, algorithmic engineering, and intelligent trading design. EA Mastermind isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary ecosystem that fuses three intelligent systems into one seamless framework: AI Mastermind Signal Analyzer – deliv
    FREE
    EA CyberBot MT4 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Instructions for use   click here! For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will inherently comprehend information in a sophisticat
    VR CyberBot MT4 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The product "VR CyberBot MT4" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " CyberBot 8 Pairs " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysiwy
    GOLD Predator IQ7
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Dear Colleague, if you are in search of a secure trading Expert Advisor (EA) robot that guarantees a minimum target of 5% profit per month, characterized by transparency and authenticity, I present to you the following proposal: the EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, design
    GaMBLeRs
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    GaMBLeRs – Smart Trading Machine for Exponential Account Growth [ Quantum Trading Machine] PROMO LAUNCH — 5 Star Reviewers Wanted! Lifetime 6_Month Price. Limited Quota. Act Fast! Lifetime access only +1 cent from the 6-month price — secure permanent ownership at an unbeatable introductory rate before it reverts to full lifetime value! Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRs is an Expert Adv
    Empire Gold X
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Professional Gold Scalper EA | Built for XAUUSD | Trade Gold Like a Pro – Clean, Visual, and Protected |  Prove ROI of 100+ per month?! Step into the world where opportunity meets precision. Gold has always carried a story of wealth, risk, and resilience. Yet in today’s volatile markets, success is no longer about luck—it is about strategy, discipline, and the courage to embrace innovation. We invite you to explore a new paradigm: one that transforms uncertainty into advantage, and fear into
    GBPUSD v101 MT4
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Exclusive Launch Offer  [ MT5   Available] Be the first and only to own our EA — complete with the   original MQ4 source code . Full access for your own development Rights to commercialize and expand Transparent, premium value in one package Developed by BATIK Team, this project provides access to the EA-AutoRobot V101 execution system, including the opportunity to obtain the original algorithm source code with commercial usage rights. Own the Robot.  Understand the Logic.   Build Your O
    GBPUSD v102 MT4
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Exclusive Launch Offer  [ MT5   Available] Be the first and only to own our EA — complete with the   original MQ4 source code . Full access for your own development Rights to commercialize and expand Transparent, premium value in one package102 Developed by BATIK Team, this project provides access to the EA-AutoRobot V102 execution system, including the opportunity to obtain the original algorithm source code with commercial usage rights. Own the Robot.  Understand the Logic.   Build You
    CHAMP Trade 8 x 4
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment CHAMP Analyzer "CHAMP" is here, a multi-talented analyst creating a high probability of winning every time you trade.   COACH's powerful dashboard will make you an expert in no time.   You'll even know what's going to happen on 8 pairs simultaneously [Buy/Sell related to Reversal/Trend].   Equipped with a practical panel and accurate drag-and-drop functionality, it simplifies your trading.   Expensively built, yet affordable.  Many functions are inexplicable,
    EA CyberBot MT5 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    [As of May 08, downloaded by 53 traders]    Instructions for use   click here!    For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will i
    VR CyberBot MT5 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The product "VR CyberBot MT5" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X5 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysi
    GBPUSD v101 MT5
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Exclusive Launch Offer  [ MT4   Available] Be the first and only to own our EA — complete with the   original MQ5 source code . Full access for your own development Rights to commercialize and expand Transparent, premium value in one package Developed by BATIK Team, this project provides access to the EA-AutoRobot V101 execution system, including the opportunity to obtain the original algorithm source code with commercial usage rights. Own the Robot.  Understand the Logic.   Build Your O
    GBPUSD v102 MT5
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Exclusive Launch Offer  [ MT4   Available] Be the first and only to own our EA — complete with the   original MQ5 source code . Full access for your own development Rights to commercialize and expand Transparent, premium value in one package102 Developed by BATIK Team, this project provides access to the EA-AutoRobot V102 execution system, including the opportunity to obtain the original algorithm source code with commercial usage rights. Own the Robot.  Understand the Logic.   Build You
    CHAMP Trade 8 x 5
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment CHAMP  Analyzer "CHAMP" is here, a multi-talented analyst creating a high probability of winning every time you trade.   COACH's powerful dashboard will make you an expert in no time.  You'll even know what's going to happen on 8 pairs simultaneously [Buy/Sell related to Reversal/Trend].   Equipped with a practical panel and accurate drag-and-drop functionality, it simplifies your trading.   Expensively built, yet affordable.  Many functions are inexplicable,
    Filter:
    현석 이
    27
    현석 이 2026.07.31 09:44 
     

    This is a great EA

    Agha Ali
    159
    Agha Ali 2026.02.12 09:06 
     

    I purchased this EA recently and it has performed very well so far. It generated around 10% profit in just 2 days. The execution is smooth and trades are managed properly. Up to now, it’s going good and I’m satisfied with the results till now.

    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    14086
    Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2026.02.14 03:33
    Dear Agha Ali.
    It is truly an honor for us to receive your 5-star review. Your presence in the review column is a privilege granted exclusively to our valued clients through mql5.com, and it stands as a top priority in BATIK’s service commitment.
    We sincerely thank you for the trust you have placed in us. The BATIK team remains fully dedicated to supporting your journey with the highest level of service. May success and outstanding results always accompany you. Respectfully.
    BATIK Team
    Linton Francis
    612
    Linton Francis 2026.02.05 03:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA. The Support Team are amazing. The Team responds to all of my questions. I tested the EA on my demo account, and I got very good results. I am running it on my live account.

    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    14086
    Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2026.02.06 00:13
    Dear Linton Francis,
    We would like to personally thank you for your review and the trust you have placed in BATIK. Your feedback is not only highly valued, but also treated as a priority reference in refining our service specifically for you.
    It is truly our privilege to support your journey, and the BATIK team remains fully committed to delivering the level of service and attention you expect.
    We wish you continued success and the very best results ahead. Respectfully,
    BATIK Team
    worldofhunger
    1268
    worldofhunger 2026.02.04 07:00 
     

    This is a great EA, the people behind it are professional and do advise how to use it properly, the EA trades 20 pairs on one chart and it balance out positive and negative trades with very low draw down, you need to manage your trades and once the balance is in profit you close all trades with one click and rinse and repeat, you can easily make 100% in a week or less, it all depends how to work with EA, thank you.

    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    14086
    Reply from developer Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi 2026.02.04 07:22
    To Worldofhunger, we humbly thank you for your review; it will help our team focus more on serving you as best as possible. We wish you continued success and good luck! Best regards, BATIK team
    Reply to review