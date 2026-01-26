EA Games Changer

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Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities. Advantages of Multi-Pair Strategy Reduced Single-Pair Risk: No dependency on one volatile pair that could reverse suddenly. Pattern Harmony Exploitation: Pairs often share tendencies, combining into a resilient ecosystem. Amplified Profit Probability: With 20 pairs, opportunity detection skyrockets. Controlled Gambling Mindset: Wins and losses are inevitable, but diversification maintains equilibrium. Mental Preparation & Strategy Build an Algorithmic Engine: Harness a system processing multiple pairs in unison. Embrace the Gambler's Mindset: Prepare to win big or lose, but always with strategic edge. These steps transform trading into a massive money-making machine. Project Offer Start with a cent account: $10,000 virtual with just $100 real capital.

Activate the engine daily or rotate pairs for hit-and-run gains.

Target 100% returns in 1 week to 1 month.

Limited: 10 engines for 10 real accounts with modest deposits.

Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project™ Avoid greed—begin small.

Avoid greed—begin small. Join our briefing pre-trading; your success is our priority.

Pre-launch now: Delay, and the growth will astonish you.

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Key Features Multi-Pair Monitoring: Handles up to 20+ currency pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD) for ultimate diversification.

Averaging and Hedging: Directional averaging with adaptive steps and hedging to tame drawdowns.

Trend and Reversal Modes: Adapt between following market flows or countering them for versatility.

Interactive UI Panel: Sleek MT5-style dashboard with buttons for closures (BUY/SELL/ALL), pair toggles, and manual overrides. Real-time stats on lots, positions, equity, and ROI.

Risk Management: Dynamic lots via risk %, fixed sizing, or equity scaling; caps on per-pair opens and BUY/SELL lot gaps.

Optimal Entry Filters: AI-optimized for high-probability setups, reducing noise.

Profit Restart Logic: Auto-closes and resets with updated deposit at +2% ROI thresholds, securing gains.

Manual Trading Support: Panel enables direct executions, independent of AutoRobot.

Visual Aids: Trend visuals, lot alerts, and order markers for intuitive insights.

Safety Mechanisms: Spread controls, signal delays, and profit checks for hedges. Input Parameters Customize via EA inputs for tailored strategies. SymbolsList: Comma-separated pairs (default: XAUUSD,AUDUSD,...). Diversify your portfolio. Symbols Configuration

StepDistancePips: Averaging spacing (default: 20.0). TakeProfitPips: Profit target (default: 50.0; 0=off). StopLossPips: Loss protection (default: 500.0; 0=off). TargetSymbol: Focus ("ALL" or specific). UseHedging: Hedge toggle (default: false). MaxSpreadMultiplier: Spread cap (default: 3.0). MinWaitSeconds: Opposite signal wait (default: 10). RequireProfitPositive: Profit req for closures (default: true). UseTrendFilter: Trend mode (default: true). MaxLotDifference: Lot balance (default: 10.0). MaxOpenPerPair: Per-pair limit (default: 5). Thresholds: Restart trigger (default: 2.0%). General Settings

ForceOptimalEntryFilter: AI filter (default: true). RSI_Period: (default: 14). RSI_Oversold: BUY trigger (default: 30.0). RSI_Overbought: SELL trigger (default: 70.0). BB_Period: (default: 20). BB_Deviation: (default: 2.0). BB_Touch_Tolerance_Pips: (default: 5.0). Filter Settings

RiskPerTradePercent: Risk % (default: 5.0; 0=fixed). FixedLotSize: Fixed lot (default: 0.10). UseDynamicLotScaling: Scaling (default: true). TrendDetectionMode: Detection method (default: SLOPE). Risk Management

