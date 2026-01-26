AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended)
Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project
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Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Advantages of Multi-Pair Strategy
- Reduced Single-Pair Risk: No dependency on one volatile pair that could reverse suddenly.
- Pattern Harmony Exploitation: Pairs often share tendencies, combining into a resilient ecosystem.
- Amplified Profit Probability: With 20 pairs, opportunity detection skyrockets.
- Controlled Gambling Mindset: Wins and losses are inevitable, but diversification maintains equilibrium.
Mental Preparation & Strategy
- Build an Algorithmic Engine: Harness a system processing multiple pairs in unison.
- Embrace the Gambler's Mindset: Prepare to win big or lose, but always with strategic edge. These steps transform trading into a massive money-making machine.
Project Offer
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Key Features
- Multi-Pair Monitoring: Handles up to 20+ currency pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD) for ultimate diversification.
- Averaging and Hedging: Directional averaging with adaptive steps and hedging to tame drawdowns.
- Trend and Reversal Modes: Adapt between following market flows or countering them for versatility.
- Interactive UI Panel: Sleek MT5-style dashboard with buttons for closures (BUY/SELL/ALL), pair toggles, and manual overrides. Real-time stats on lots, positions, equity, and ROI.
- Risk Management: Dynamic lots via risk %, fixed sizing, or equity scaling; caps on per-pair opens and BUY/SELL lot gaps.
- Optimal Entry Filters: AI-optimized for high-probability setups, reducing noise.
- Profit Restart Logic: Auto-closes and resets with updated deposit at +2% ROI thresholds, securing gains.
- Manual Trading Support: Panel enables direct executions, independent of AutoRobot.
- Visual Aids: Trend visuals, lot alerts, and order markers for intuitive insights.
- Safety Mechanisms: Spread controls, signal delays, and profit checks for hedges.
Input Parameters Customize via EA inputs for tailored strategies.
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Symbols Configuration
- SymbolsList: Comma-separated pairs (default: XAUUSD,AUDUSD,...). Diversify your portfolio.
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General Settings
- StepDistancePips: Averaging spacing (default: 20.0).
- TakeProfitPips: Profit target (default: 50.0; 0=off).
- StopLossPips: Loss protection (default: 500.0; 0=off).
- TargetSymbol: Focus ("ALL" or specific).
- UseHedging: Hedge toggle (default: false).
- MaxSpreadMultiplier: Spread cap (default: 3.0).
- MinWaitSeconds: Opposite signal wait (default: 10).
- RequireProfitPositive: Profit req for closures (default: true).
- UseTrendFilter: Trend mode (default: true).
- MaxLotDifference: Lot balance (default: 10.0).
- MaxOpenPerPair: Per-pair limit (default: 5).
- Thresholds: Restart trigger (default: 2.0%).
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Filter Settings
- ForceOptimalEntryFilter: AI filter (default: true).
- RSI_Period: (default: 14).
- RSI_Oversold: BUY trigger (default: 30.0).
- RSI_Overbought: SELL trigger (default: 70.0).
- BB_Period: (default: 20).
- BB_Deviation: (default: 2.0).
- BB_Touch_Tolerance_Pips: (default: 5.0).
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Risk Management
- RiskPerTradePercent: Risk % (default: 5.0; 0=fixed).
- FixedLotSize: Fixed lot (default: 0.10).
- UseDynamicLotScaling: Scaling (default: true).
- TrendDetectionMode: Detection method (default: SLOPE).
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How the System Works
- Initialization: Loads pairs, builds interactive panel with per-pair rows and global footer for stats.
- Signal Generation: Powered by advanced AI algorithms connected to Google Development servers via script.google.com, delivering persistent market analysis and swift, optimized executions that relentlessly uncover profitable edges. This cloud-integrated intelligence ensures the system thrives in real-time, but requires constant connection—rendering standalone use or backtesting infeasible.
- Entry Logic: Opens averaging orders when distances align, with hedging or opposite closures under strict conditions. Dynamic lots enforce balance.
- Management: Monitors for TP/SL; restarts at profit thresholds for locked gains. Manual panel overrides auto mode.
- Exit and Reset: Button-triggered or auto-closures; warnings for imbalances.
Additional Extras: Leverage insights from GPT-5, Copilot AI, DeepSeek AI, Meta AI, Claude AI, Manus AI, Grok Ai and Google AI Gemini for psychology and fundamentals.
Conclusion:
AI Games Changer isn't just an EA—it's a philosophy where trading's gambling thrill meets strategic mastery. Imagine commanding a world-class casino table: adrenaline surges, but you're armed with probability dominance and full control. With 20 pairs firing independently, slowdowns in one fuel wins in others—crafting balance, smart risks, and unstoppable momentum. This is no passive robot; it's a dynamic ecosystem adapting and maximizing. Feel the premium calm of elegant control, where every move is intelligent and thrilling. Own the table—trade smarter, bolder, alive.
This is a great EA