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The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing.

Current Offer: 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All in One" indicator.

Included Patterns:

Pattern 1-2-3 : Detects market reversals using three key points (highs or lows). Buy : Two consecutive lows followed by a lower high. Sell : Two consecutive highs followed by a higher low. Visualization : Lines and arrows connect the identified points.

Double Top and Bottom : Indicates reversals when the price forms two consecutive highs (Double Top) or lows (Double Bottom) that are approximately equal. Double Top : Bearish reversal. Double Bottom : Bullish reversal. Visualization : Lines connect peaks or troughs, arrows mark reversal points.

Triple Top and Bottom : Similar to Double Top/Bottom but with three consecutive highs or lows, signaling stronger reversals. Triple Top : Bearish reversal. Triple Bottom : Bullish reversal. Visualization : Lines and arrows mark the pattern.

Triangles : Identifies periods of consolidation before a trend continuation (based on Zig-Zag, may appear late or disappear occasionally). Ascending Triangle : Bullish continuation. Descending Triangle : Bearish continuation. Visualization : Triangles drawn with breakout arrows. Despite occasional delays or disappearance due to Zig-Zag, this pattern remains effective. Watch the video for more details.

Splash and Shelf : Sharp price movements (Splash) followed by consolidation (Shelf), indicating potential breakouts. Splash : Sharp movement. Shelf : Consolidation phase. Visualization : Trend lines for Splash and Shelf patterns.

Flag and Pennant : Short-term continuation patterns signaling a brief pause before trend resumption. Bullish Flag : Continuation of an upward trend. Bearish Flag : Continuation of a downward trend. Pennant : Symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. Visualization : Shapes and arrows mark the pattern and breakout points.



Features:

Pattern Toggles : Easily turn patterns on or off with on-chart buttons.

: Easily turn patterns on or off with on-chart buttons. Customizable Settings : Adjust colors, line widths, and specific patterns.

: Adjust colors, line widths, and specific patterns. Alerts and Notifications: Set alerts for when patterns are detected.

Visualization:

Lines and Arrows : Clear visual representation of patterns.

: Clear visual representation of patterns. Interactive Buttons: Toggle pattern visibility directly on the chart.

This all-in-one indicator streamlines the analysis of multiple chart patterns, offering a flexible and customizable tool for MT4 users.