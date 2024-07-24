Chart Patterns All in One

4.47

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The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing.

Current Offer: 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All in One" indicator.

Included Patterns:

  • Pattern 1-2-3: Detects market reversals using three key points (highs or lows).

    • Buy: Two consecutive lows followed by a lower high.
    • Sell: Two consecutive highs followed by a higher low.
    • Visualization: Lines and arrows connect the identified points.

  • Double Top and Bottom: Indicates reversals when the price forms two consecutive highs (Double Top) or lows (Double Bottom) that are approximately equal.

    • Double Top: Bearish reversal.
    • Double Bottom: Bullish reversal.
    • Visualization: Lines connect peaks or troughs, arrows mark reversal points.

  • Triple Top and Bottom: Similar to Double Top/Bottom but with three consecutive highs or lows, signaling stronger reversals.

    • Triple Top: Bearish reversal.
    • Triple Bottom: Bullish reversal.
    • Visualization: Lines and arrows mark the pattern.

  • Triangles: Identifies periods of consolidation before a trend continuation (based on Zig-Zag, may appear late or disappear occasionally).

    • Ascending Triangle: Bullish continuation.
    • Descending Triangle: Bearish continuation.
    • Visualization: Triangles drawn with breakout arrows.
    • Despite occasional delays or disappearance due to Zig-Zag, this pattern remains effective. Watch the video for more details.

  • Splash and Shelf: Sharp price movements (Splash) followed by consolidation (Shelf), indicating potential breakouts.

    • Splash: Sharp movement.
    • Shelf: Consolidation phase.
    • Visualization: Trend lines for Splash and Shelf patterns.

  • Flag and Pennant: Short-term continuation patterns signaling a brief pause before trend resumption.

    • Bullish Flag: Continuation of an upward trend.
    • Bearish Flag: Continuation of a downward trend.
    • Pennant: Symmetrical triangle continuation pattern.
    • Visualization: Shapes and arrows mark the pattern and breakout points.

Features:

  • Pattern Toggles: Easily turn patterns on or off with on-chart buttons.
  • Customizable Settings: Adjust colors, line widths, and specific patterns.
  • Alerts and Notifications: Set alerts for when patterns are detected.

Visualization:

  • Lines and Arrows: Clear visual representation of patterns.
  • Interactive Buttons: Toggle pattern visibility directly on the chart.

This all-in-one indicator streamlines the analysis of multiple chart patterns, offering a flexible and customizable tool for MT4 users.


Reviews 23
Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2025.02.16 12:10 
 

It is a very accurate indicator. I really love it!!

Erwin Fonke
589
Erwin Fonke 2025.02.11 12:25 
 

i am only using the triangle signals of this indicator which are 90% accurate and are always winners. After my rent is over i will buy it

optioneer7
154
optioneer7 2025.01.10 15:57 
 

I dont like writing Reviews , this Time I HAVE to = During NFP when 99% of all fukkin indicators FAIL - - - NOT this ONE ! I made mucho2 $$$ + Davit ist da Best = https://www.forexfactory.com/attachment/image/4876627?d=1736694710

________ da NFP + FOMC [ google it ] ist da Most Feared Economics events , FEARED by REAL Time FX_Traders 4sure !

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120552?source=Site+Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55655536&page=6

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Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Filter:
Leonardo Andriulli
428
Leonardo Andriulli 2025.05.12 16:07 
 

Bad indicator, constantly delayed or against trend signals, the seller keeps saying that he uses it and it's fine, but don't trust it's not like that at all. It's just a huge scam. Stay away

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.05.15 15:52
First of all this user Revied this product after 1 day usage yesterday without contacting me after purchase to get Manual, Bonuses and my suggestions about correct usage. Than when I replied him here and mentioned his behavior He wrote me to send Bonuses and Manual and he would "Remove Review" which I did not ask for, as I knew that he is just gambling instead of trading and I Knew that after a day he would anyways write negative review back which is not so special for me as we have quite enough users on MQL5 market just junking the thread without trying before purchase, reading overview where it's mentioned that "Profitability is NOT guaranteed" as it is impossible to guarantee anything on Forex and that's logical. Also he denied my suggestion about continuous help and finally all this happened in 2 days. :) one more for buyers again. Chart Patterns Theory; triangles, double-triple tops-bottoms etc. are not created by me, these Theories exist a long time, I just developed and gathered most effective ones by my way and suggest to users who like such patterns to use. Guys Money Making Machine can't be in shape of indicator, if you like patterns just use them, first you should learn trading to know how to use any tool with sense, or at least you should Follow the Rules. If you are searching for something that provides "Arrow" and you buy or sell there and get profitable directly, Trading does not work that way. Thanks.
Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2025.02.16 12:10 
 

It is a very accurate indicator. I really love it!!

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.02.16 12:19
hello, thank you!
Erwin Fonke
589
Erwin Fonke 2025.02.11 12:25 
 

i am only using the triangle signals of this indicator which are 90% accurate and are always winners. After my rent is over i will buy it

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.02.11 12:28
thanks Erwin! I am happy that you like it!
optioneer7
154
optioneer7 2025.01.10 15:57 
 

I dont like writing Reviews , this Time I HAVE to = During NFP when 99% of all fukkin indicators FAIL - - - NOT this ONE ! I made mucho2 $$$ + Davit ist da Best = https://www.forexfactory.com/attachment/image/4876627?d=1736694710

________ da NFP + FOMC [ google it ] ist da Most Feared Economics events , FEARED by REAL Time FX_Traders 4sure !

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120552?source=Site+Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55655536&page=6

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.01.10 18:42
Thank you for your review! You have a reputation for being a critical evaluator, which can be intimidating for developers. I'm glad you found my tool worth trying!
Thuận Vũ
87
Thuận Vũ 2025.01.10 07:41 
 

Very good as now!! Great indicator

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.01.10 08:39
thanks! it is great to get review after few months of purchasing!
Robert W.
61
Robert W. 2024.12.28 12:14 
 

I recently purchased the Chart Pattern Indicator. Before sharing my thoughts on it, I wanted to thoroughly test it to see if it lives up to the claims made by its developer, Davit. Now, after using it for some time, I can confidently say that this is a superb indicator. It has met my expectations and has become an invaluable part of my trading plan. I understand that we all have different approaches to the markets; however, this indicator seems versatile enough to support a wide variety of trading strategies. For me, the most beneficial feature has been the multi-timeframe confirmation. Davit is both supportive and easy to communicate with, making the overall experience even better. This indicator is solid, well-designed, and effective. Further, the cost is entirely reasonable for the value it provides.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.28 12:16
thanks Robert
KT-Daisangen
193
KT-Daisangen 2024.12.18 09:05 
 

It is often the first sign of a trend reversal. It seems that you can enter the pullback of the higher time frame with this sign. If you're interested, check it out in the demo and you'll see that it's great.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.18 10:24
thanks for rating my product
mila
316
mila 2024.12.09 18:28 
 

Great work by the developer.I use this indicator on the 1 and 4 hour TF. The indicator gives very accurate signals.Thank you Davit.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.09 18:55
thanks mila
Ravi Chandiran
772
Ravi Chandiran 2024.12.02 10:22 
 

Excellent Indicator!

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.02 11:08
Thanks Ravi
luvico972
200
luvico972 2024.11.19 03:53 
 

Hi Davit ! It's done ! PRO Trend Divergence + Chart Patterns All in One. I need your HELP now ! WHAOUH DAVIT !! 2000 $ in 1 Hour !! on GOLD

Maintenant il faut que j'en comprenne vraiment le fonctionnement

5000 $ On GOLD ! now !

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.02 11:08
Thank you Luvico :)
Elrick Harris Jr
125
Elrick Harris Jr 2024.11.14 21:54 
 

Great indicator that I use to scalp gold and other pairs. Very reliable, once you get the hang of it profits will come 😊

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.02 11:07
thanks Elrick!
stucan
417
stucan 2024.10.27 16:07 
 

I'm more of a fan of automated trading. However, this indicator is definitely unbeatable when it comes to the price/performance ratio. I can definitely recommend this indicator.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.10.27 18:55
thanks
leo-leo13
19
leo-leo13 2024.09.20 08:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.10.13 12:36
thanks
babaxa
19
babaxa 2024.09.20 08:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.10.13 12:36
thanks
JoaoSilva7
37
JoaoSilva7 2024.09.19 12:44 
 

Mostly i liked the triangles and pennant patterns, i have enabled them into my charts and they are a good tool for market analysis.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.10.13 12:36
thanks
Mikeladze Roland
33
Mikeladze Roland 2024.09.17 10:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.10.13 12:36
thanks
NN
1174
NN 2024.09.16 00:46 
 

The 'Chart Patterns All in One' indicator repaints! SCAM!!!!! In the comments section, I can prove to you that it repaints by comparing screenshots of the same chart. When I added the indicator on a different day, it repainted. It even went back in time (from 23:40 back to 22:55). First, there was the BLUE triangle for BUY, and then the PINK triangle for SELL. Maybe $50 isn't much to you, but for some people living in less developed countries, it’s tough to lose such an amount on a product that doesn't work. What he is doing isn't right. I even tried contacting him, but instead some other person contacted me telling me that the Developer cannot communicate on MQL, and I need to contact him in Telegram. Ever heard such nonsense? If you study the comments section of this indicator, you’ll notice that only the developer (Davit Beridze) uploaded posts and praised the performance of his own indicator. You won’t find a single user praising it. I really doubt this developer is honest or that his other products work well. So be aware!

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.02 18:05
this is working indicator, it is not scam according users feedback. :) your review is something like description of CRIME not a technical indicator. Chart Patterns All in One contains collection of 8 patterns from which Triangles are just 1 part out of 8 and it can sometimes disappear or be late of few bars (This is Mentioned in Overview). But despite of this Zig-Zag based characteristic it still shows profit if use independently or with confirmation of signal on higher timeframe. It is shown in video as well that it can show profit independently. All other 7 patterns has NO such moment and they work well. there are hundreds of variations for using combinations of all patterns together. I don't know if you search for the Grail (it does not exist) but if you search for good indicator here it is, if you are not lazy to research and use it. It is not honest to write such review and say anything about other indicators of mine even without trying them. Also I had technical problem with MQL5 to send message, So my users contacted you to contact me through mail or telegram but you did not contact me to solve your problem you just write this illogical review.
George Heck
516
George Heck 2024.09.12 07:01 
 

Davit is a fantastic guy to talk with. We chatted for a few days about different strategies and indicators he would recommend. This indicator is quite confusing and rather hard to use. BE AWARE THIS INDICATOR WILL REPAINT. A signal may be there on the chart for a buy triangle one moment, but switch over to a sell triangle if the buy is broken. Not saying it's bad, just saying you should know of the repainting.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.12.31 15:11
thanks George. Yes triangles have such character as it is based on Zig-Zag and it is mentioned in Overview. All other Patterns have no such Problem. But even Triangles with its repaint character can be profitable independently or with confirmation on higher timeframes. I am showing this possibility with EA that works based on Triangles only. Thanks again!
You Fang Kou
212
You Fang Kou 2024.09.07 19:21 
 

I personally think that triangles are very useful as a tool for determining direction. As long as you are not greedy, weekly profits are more lucrative than working. The author is very meticulous, and the user manual covers languages from various countries. The overall experience is great.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.09.08 10:17
Thanks
Junichi Isono
1169
Junichi Isono 2024.08.27 01:40 
 

It is a very accurate indicator. I'm waiting for a sign on the 4-hour timeframe and looking for an entry point on the 15-minute timeframe, and both signs are valid.

Davit Beridze
12704
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.09.08 10:17
thanks
12
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