Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Currency - Eur/Usd
Candle Time - 5m for best results
Recomended Broker - IG
Leverage - 1:200
Minimum Deposit - $100
Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want.
-RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES.
Default settings are to...
*When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Short goes below 10 pips it will hit Take-Profit.
LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 15. If RSI for longs crosses above 70 it will mark Longs (RSI Close).
*When a SHORTS trade is put on it puts in a Long at the same time. If the Long goes below 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Long goes above 5 pips it will hit Take-Profit.
*IMPORTANT*
*THE VOLUME LOT SIZE IS SET TO TRADE ON A $100 ACCOUNT. YOU CAN SCALE IT UP UP TO $1000 ACCOUNT BY 10 TIMES THE VOLUME LOT SIZE. INPUT SETTINGS - (INP11_VOLUMESIZE, INP12_VOLUMESIZE, INP13_VOLUMESIZE, INP14_VOLUMESIZE) ---- YOU CAN SCALE UP AS MUCH AS YOU WANT!
-USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR
-BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO
Bars in test 104584 Ticks modelled 16451779 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 1 Initial deposit 200.00 Spread 6 Total net profit 333.05 Gross profit 1570.68 Gross loss -1237.63 Profit factor 1.27 Expected payoff 0.45 Absolute drawdown 49.36 Maximal drawdown 84.19 (22.14%) Relative drawdown 27.51% (57.18) Total trades 736 Short positions (won %) 368 (57.34%) Long positions (won %) 368 (53.53%) Profit trades (% of total) 408 (55.43%) Loss trades (% of total) 328 (44.57%) Largest profit trade 38.96 loss trade -8.00 Average profit trade 3.85 loss trade -3.77 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 9 (20.21) consecutive losses (loss in money) 5 (-24.14) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 65.86 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -24.14 (5) Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2