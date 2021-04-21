Steady Ranger EA

3

Steady Ranger EA – Smart & Safe Channel Trading

Backtest: Use the provided set files (Comments section) in "Open Prices Only" mode.
Video: Watch with subtitles for full understanding.

Why Steady Ranger EA?

A long-term, risk-managed system designed for stability and safety—not unrealistic profits.

  • Multi-Level Stop Protection: Combines per-trade stop loss with a "sum of loss" limit.
  • Channel-Based Trading: Trades at extreme levels, exiting on signals while managing risk.
  • Adaptive Lot Scaling: Adjusts lot sizes to prevent excessive exposure.
  • Multi-Timeframe Filters: Avoids trades during strong market trends.
  • Proven Strategy: Built for long-term stability, tested in forward conditions.

How It Works

Trades are opened at key price channel levels and closed on signals, stop loss, or risk limits. The EA prevents overexposure by scaling lot sizes within a controlled range.

Key Input Parameters

  • Trading Settings: Lot size, lot multiplier, stop loss, take profit.
  • Risk Management: Break-even levels, trailing stop, trade limits.
  • Market Conditions: Max spread, slippage, order distance.
  • Trading Hours: Configurable start and end times, session-based exits.
  • Indicators & Filters: Bollinger Bands, RSI, volatility filters, multi-timeframe options.
  • Pending Orders: Enables limit orders instead of market execution.

Recommended Settings

  • Broker: Low-spread brokers like IC Markets, AAAFX.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
  • Minimum Account Size: $2,000 for safe trading.
  • Best Pairs: EUR/CHF (M5), AUD/NZD (M5), CHF/JPY (M5), etc.
  • Backtest: Use "Open Prices Only" mode.

Risk Management & Adaptability

  • Automatically adjusts to market conditions.
  • Closes all trades if losses hit the predefined limit.
  • Multi-timeframe filters help avoid unnecessary drawdowns.

Important Notes

  • Not for those seeking quick profits—this EA focuses on steady, long-term growth.
  • Adjust settings for smaller accounts to maintain safety.
  • Forward testing confirms reliability beyond backtests.

Final Thoughts
Steady Ranger EA is for traders who value disciplined, well-tested strategies over speculation.

Check the screenshots, download the EA, and test it with the set files. Contact me for any questions!


Reviews 2
Robert
628
Robert 2021.05.19 14:19 
 

I bought this EA over a week ago and I have liked the flexibility created within the EA. Davit again has done a wonderful job creating a tool that creates an edge for trading. If you have low spreads this would be an EA for you. I give this EA a 5 star review.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Vladislav Filippov
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
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Filter:
jaewon yang
278
jaewon yang 2024.02.20 04:37 
 

This is terrible ea, The reviews are fake worst EA ever seen, its just gambling and can lightly blow your account. Seller want to force you to pay usd 200 for the settings that it will work better and please aware of the scammer from the group chat.Everything you've read about the performance of this bot is an outright lie. If you value money, avoid it like the plague.

Don't even think about buying this bot

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.02.27 02:11
This user does not try to understand Ea, buy it without testing, he was aware before buying that set files need to be reoptimized on different brokers because of difference between tick volume data of different brokers. Generating set files takes 3-4 days, If buyer wish to spend my Time to adjust Ea on their broker, Yes I do that for extra coast. And finally, he used Ea only for Few days. :) Steady Ranger is not Ea that makes anyone direct profit and millionaire in a few days. Steady Ranger is limited Martingale and blowing account with it is not possible, Worst what you can get with it is to catch working process stop loss. Soon I will start Monitoring Steady Ranger Ea trades, so any current or future user will see it's possibilities Live. Few days usage never indicates about profitability of any system. Thanks.
Robert
628
Robert 2021.05.19 14:19 
 

I bought this EA over a week ago and I have liked the flexibility created within the EA. Davit again has done a wonderful job creating a tool that creates an edge for trading. If you have low spreads this would be an EA for you. I give this EA a 5 star review.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.05.19 14:21
Thanks Robert :)
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