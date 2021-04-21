Steady Ranger EA – Smart & Safe Channel Trading

Backtest: Use the provided set files (Comments section) in "Open Prices Only" mode.

Video: Watch with subtitles for full understanding.

Why Steady Ranger EA?

A long-term, risk-managed system designed for stability and safety—not unrealistic profits.

Multi-Level Stop Protection: Combines per-trade stop loss with a "sum of loss" limit.

Combines per-trade stop loss with a "sum of loss" limit. Channel-Based Trading: Trades at extreme levels, exiting on signals while managing risk.

Trades at extreme levels, exiting on signals while managing risk. Adaptive Lot Scaling: Adjusts lot sizes to prevent excessive exposure.

Adjusts lot sizes to prevent excessive exposure. Multi-Timeframe Filters: Avoids trades during strong market trends.

Avoids trades during strong market trends. Proven Strategy: Built for long-term stability, tested in forward conditions.

How It Works

Trades are opened at key price channel levels and closed on signals, stop loss, or risk limits. The EA prevents overexposure by scaling lot sizes within a controlled range.

Key Input Parameters

Trading Settings: Lot size, lot multiplier, stop loss, take profit.

Lot size, lot multiplier, stop loss, take profit. Risk Management: Break-even levels, trailing stop, trade limits.

Break-even levels, trailing stop, trade limits. Market Conditions: Max spread, slippage, order distance.

Max spread, slippage, order distance. Trading Hours: Configurable start and end times, session-based exits.

Configurable start and end times, session-based exits. Indicators & Filters: Bollinger Bands, RSI, volatility filters, multi-timeframe options.

Bollinger Bands, RSI, volatility filters, multi-timeframe options. Pending Orders: Enables limit orders instead of market execution.

Recommended Settings

Broker: Low-spread brokers like IC Markets, AAAFX.

Low-spread brokers like IC Markets, AAAFX. Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

1:100 or higher. Minimum Account Size: $2,000 for safe trading.

$2,000 for safe trading. Best Pairs: EUR/CHF (M5), AUD/NZD (M5), CHF/JPY (M5), etc.

EUR/CHF (M5), AUD/NZD (M5), CHF/JPY (M5), etc. Backtest: Use "Open Prices Only" mode.

Risk Management & Adaptability

Automatically adjusts to market conditions.

Closes all trades if losses hit the predefined limit.

Multi-timeframe filters help avoid unnecessary drawdowns.

Important Notes

Not for those seeking quick profits—this EA focuses on steady, long-term growth.

Adjust settings for smaller accounts to maintain safety.

Forward testing confirms reliability beyond backtests.

Final Thoughts

Steady Ranger EA is for traders who value disciplined, well-tested strategies over speculation.

Check the screenshots, download the EA, and test it with the set files. Contact me for any questions!



