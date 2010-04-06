SpeedAngle
- Indicators
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Davit BeridzeHello! I’m Davit Beridze.
- Version: 2.5
- Activations: 5
The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts.
Key Features
- Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction.
- Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds:
- Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum.
- Below LevelMin: Indicates strong downward momentum.
- Within Range: Suggests mild movement or consolidation.
- Custom Alerts: Choose between "From Extremes" or "From Middle" scenarios, with sound, email, or push notifications.
- Buy/Sell Arrows: Optional arrows show potential trade signals.
- Highly Configurable: Adjust thresholds, colors, alert settings, and more.
Benefits
- Simplifies Market Analysis: Quickly spot key price conditions with visual cues and alerts.
- Saves Time: Alerts notify you of opportunities without constant chart monitoring.
- Fits Any Strategy: Complements scalping, swing, and trend-following strategies.
Input Highlights
- Calculation: Define lookback period ( StartBar ) and historical bar limit ( MaxBarsHistory ).
- Visuals: Customize circle and line colors.
- Alerts: Enable sound, email, or push notifications.
- Thresholds: Set LevelMax and LevelMin for signal generation.