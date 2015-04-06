BuckWise

BuckWise is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe.

Very Important

  • This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.
  • If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade.

Features

  • A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.
  • It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
  • Uses two money management parameters only. Change Lotsize increase/decrease possible profit.
  • Stop-loss is used. 
  • Easy to set up.

Requirements

  • Symbols: For best result use EURUSD only.
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Fund deposit: At least $200
  • Account type: True ECN only with 1 pip of spread or less.
  • Account currency: USD.
  • The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.


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Olivier Nomblot
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Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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