BuckWise
- Experts
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BuckWise is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe.
Very Important
- This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.
- If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade.
Features
- A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.
- It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
- Uses two money management parameters only. Change Lotsize increase/decrease possible profit.
- Stop-loss is used.
- Easy to set up.
Requirements
- Symbols: For best result use EURUSD only.
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage 1:500
- Fund deposit: At least $200
- Account type: True ECN only with 1 pip of spread or less.
- Account currency: USD.
- The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.