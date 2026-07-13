Scalp On Scalp Off MT4

FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

  • Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale.
  • Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit.

Setup is incredibly easy and can be done in less than 15 seconds. Simply add the API URL to your allowed WebRequest.

Recommended

  • Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1

Inputs

  • Market Sentiment URL - Add this URL to WebRequest
  • Market Sentiment Filter - Enable or disable market sentiment filter
  • Market Sentiment Pairs - Pairs to monitor and display on the panel
  • Market Sentiment Panel - Enable or disable the sentiment panel
  • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
  • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
  • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
  • Max Spread - Specify the max spread in pips
  • Fixed Stop Loss - Specify the fixed stop loss in pips
  • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
  • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
  • Comment - Order comment
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Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Loophole System MT4
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