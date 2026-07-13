Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
- Experts
-
Connor Michael WoodsonSoftware developer with years of experience in the financial services industry.
Best Broker: https://shorturl.at/byAix
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 July 2026
- Activations: 10
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel.
Live Signal: CLICK HERE
- Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale.
- Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit.
Setup is incredibly easy and can be done in less than 15 seconds. Simply add the API URL to your allowed WebRequest.
Recommended
- Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Inputs
- Market Sentiment URL - Add this URL to WebRequest
- Market Sentiment Filter - Enable or disable market sentiment filter
- Market Sentiment Pairs - Pairs to monitor and display on the panel
- Market Sentiment Panel - Enable or disable the sentiment panel
- Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
- Fixed Lot Size - Fixed lot size
- Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
- Max Spread - Specify the max spread in pips
- Fixed Stop Loss - Specify the fixed stop loss in pips
- Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
- Magic Number - Magic number for each order
- Comment - Order comment