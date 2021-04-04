Volatility Arrows

Indicator shows buy/sell arrows depending on volatility factor. Indicator does not repaint! It works on any pair and any timeframe. It is well tested through strategy builders and shows quite interesting results as a good filter indicator and as independent signaler as well (check the screenshots). It is possible to search for a lot of interesting parameters for profitable trading, some of which are shown on the screenshots. There are next inputs in indicator settings: N-volatility period; Level-volatility level; Reverse-true/false (possibility to trade reverse, change the arrow directions); Oneflip-true/false (if false it will show more than one signal same direction if such appears, if True it will show one signal one direction and that's recommended for proper working); Notifications-push, voice alert. For searching for more profitable settings you should test it before purchase and after as well. 

In case of purchase of the indicator you will get EA built based on this indicator for free as a Gift.


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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Davit Beridze
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Davit Beridze
3.8 (5)
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Davit Beridze
Experts
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Davit Beridze
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MFI Modern PRO EA
Davit Beridze
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There is No use in the Testing Demo. You will understand nothing from running flashing numbers. It is a Dashboard. Just try to understand idea, get it and I will help in everything further. Symbols must be separated by commas (,) and entered into the parameters exactly as displayed by your broker to ensure they are recognized in the dashboard. These symbols will be used for analysis by the indicator. With one click open any pair any timeframe directly from dashboard The MA Speedometer Dashboard
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Try "Chart Patterns All in One" Demo and get Bonus. Send me message after trying demo to get Bonus. Leave a Comment after purchase to get 8 high quality indicators as Bonus. The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing. Current Offer : 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All
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The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements. Key Features: Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish). Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations
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Davit Beridze
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This indicator is for Live Chart not for Tester. The PRO Trend Divergence indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool focused on detecting Trend Continuation Divergence —a signal indicating that the current trend is likely to persist. Unlike conventional indicators that emphasize reversals, this tool helps traders identify market conditions where the trend remains strong, even during temporary retracements or minor corrections. Trend Continuation Divergence occurs when the price moves i
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Davit Beridze
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The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts. Key Features Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction. Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds: Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum. Below LevelMin: Indicates strong dow
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contact me after purchase for important details! (Current price will stay till 1 August. Final Price 5 000$) Robot Overview: A Statistical Approach to Algorithmic Trading This offer is not just about an Expert Advisor; it's about acquiring a proven methodology for long-term successful automated trading. This comprehensive system is designed to provide you with a robust framework for consistent profitability in the financial markets. The core philosophy behind this trading robot is simple yet pr
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
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Souvik
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Souvik 2021.04.30 13:16 
 

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Davit Beridze
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Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.04.30 13:24
thanks for purchase and nice review :) good luck in trading
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