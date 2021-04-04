Volatility Arrows

Indicator shows buy/sell arrows depending on volatility factor. Indicator does not repaint! It works on any pair and any timeframe. It is well tested through strategy builders and shows quite interesting results as a good filter indicator and as independent signaler as well (check the screenshots). It is possible to search for a lot of interesting parameters for profitable trading, some of which are shown on the screenshots. There are next inputs in indicator settings: N-volatility period; Level-volatility level; Reverse-true/false (possibility to trade reverse, change the arrow directions); Oneflip-true/false (if false it will show more than one signal same direction if such appears, if True it will show one signal one direction and that's recommended for proper working); Notifications-push, voice alert. For searching for more profitable settings you should test it before purchase and after as well.

In case of purchase of the indicator you will get EA built based on this indicator for free as a Gift.



