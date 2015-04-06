For RSI Entry Points Test

This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries.

EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals.

EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent.

Default settings are for USD/CHF H4 chart to show how acurate signals cam be.

some other profitable parameters of the indicator you can check here in comments section for EA to backtest them, and in indicators comments section for indicator to set it on chart :) good luck



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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
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AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
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