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Adjustable PIN BAR indicator is usefull tool alowing to search for pin bars you wish to find on the price chart, it has 2 parameters to filter out what type of pin bars you wish to search for: 1) MinTailProc 75% (default) which means to show pin bars that has minimum size of the Nose (Tail) as 75% of full candle size. If Upper Nose (Tail) size of the candle is minimum 75% of the candle size fully than candle is painted in RED. If Lower Nose size is minimum 75% of the candle size fully than candle is painted in BLUE. 2) MinBarHeigh: default is set 0. This option means what minimal size of the candle to take under the consideretion for detecting pin bars, if you write there 250 (or 25 for 4 digit brokers) there will be shown pin bars which are 25 pips size or higher only! Pin bars are very good for detecting reversals or for checking the trend continuation. In case you need it can be very good supplement for any trading system.

Also there is possible to get notifications when pin bar is detected. good luck. Do not forget to make review once used.



