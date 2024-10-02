The Infinity EA MT4

Contact me for discount before purchasing!

AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo

Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by latest ChatGPT version to make your overall trading experience exceptional.

Features



Infinity EA leverages an AI-driven scalping strategy.

The EA is integrated with ChatGPT-4 Turbo for real-time data analysis.

Infinity EA continuously learns from market data using machine learning.

Risk management is at the core of Infinity EA, with features like fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit settings that protect capital and lock in profits.

The EA also conducts advanced candlestick analysis to identify high quality trade entries.

Infinity EA is fully compatible with prop firms.

Promo Price: $499 until 5 purchase | Next Price: $699 | Final Price: $2999

Recommendations



Initial Capital: $700.

Time Frame: Any.

Recommended Currency Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPUSD.

Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.

VPS: For uninterrupted trading, using a VPS is recommended.

Settings: Pre-optimized for ease of use—no additional setup required. Simply plug and play.

About the Developer



With over a decade of experience in forex and gold trading, I have dedicated my career to developing expert advisors that automate the trading process for traders of all levels. My goal is to create trading solutions that are efficient, safe, and consistently profitable.

Risk Warning - Trading in the forex market involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of the Infinity EA is not indicative of future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and only trade with money you can afford to lose.



