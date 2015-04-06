William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average

Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:

The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes.

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4.

This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs, timeframes, and current maket conditions.