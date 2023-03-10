Laguerre Scrat

5

In case you get Laguerre Scrat indicator, you will get Laguerre Scrat Ea as a Gift. To get Ea and detailed manual PDF contact me PM. Default settings are for usd/cad H4

For Stable Long term Profits

Laguerre Scrat is a trading system based on 4 indicator combinations in the shape of one indicator. Laguerre indicator (upgraded), CCI, Bollinger bands and market volatility factor. It generates arrows in the indicator window and nuts on the price chart, doubling arrows for a better view where to buy/sell.  (It is possible to hide nuts from inputs).

First was upgraded Laguerre to have an automatically changeable dynamic period with help of CCI and made it possible to generate arrows on cross of few levels, after that some conditions were added with use of volatility factor and Bollinger bands factor. As a result we have a very profitable system for a very long period of history in the shape of one indicator with an easy interface and very flexible functionality! 

Default settings are for all instruments just to see shape. All current profitable set files are uploaded in comments section.

Laguerre Scrat input parameters:
gurGamma – period of Laguerre
gurGammaAdd – period step to add to gurGamma (according cci level)
gurSellProof – level of laguerre to cross from down to up for proof of drawing sell arrow.
gurSellCross – level of laguere to cross from up to down after proof to draw a sell  arrow.
gurBuyCross – level of laguerre to cross from down to up after proof to draw a  buy arrow.
gurBuyProof – level of laguerre  to cross from up to down for proof to draw a  buy arrow.
GurSigShift – on what distance from candle to draw arrow.

Volatile – Higher/Lower/not use level of Volatility higher or lower to use for proof of arrow.
VolTF -timeframe of Volatile indicator to use for determining Volatility.
VolPeriod – period of Volatility indicator
volLevel – level of Volatile indicator to higher or lower of what level to use in trading for arrow proof.

Use CCI -true/false use cci or not to grant dynamism to Laguerre Period (gurGamma + gurGammaAdd)
cciTF – what timeframe use cci on.
cciPeriod – what period of CCI to use.
cciPrice – what type of cci use (open price, close price, weighted price etc)
cciLevel – what level of cci to use. 75.0 means range 75 (-75) above 75 below -75. (That’s example)

UseBB – true/false for sell arrow confirmation price should be lower in the up line of bollinger bands. For Buy arrow confirmation price should be higher on the lower line of Bollinger bands.
bbTF – timeframe of bollinger bands to use.
bbPeriod – period of bollinger bands to use.
bbDeviat – deviation of Bollinger bands to use.
bbPrice – what type of Bollinger bands to use (close price, open price etc)

alertsOn – true/false use alerts or no.




Reviews 1
Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.04.09 18:05 
 

I use it to assist my entries in combination with differnet TI so far, author is honest and helpful

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Davit Beridze
5 (2)
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DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear BUY and SELL signals together with adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated from current market volatili
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5 (2)
Experts
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Experts
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Davit Beridze
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5 (2)
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Davit Beridze
Indicators
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Davit Beridze
5 (5)
Indicators
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Davit Beridze
3.8 (5)
Indicators
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5 (6)
Indicators
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Davit Beridze
Indicators
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3 (2)
Experts
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Davit Beridze
Experts
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Davit Beridze
4.92 (39)
Indicators
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Davit Beridze
Experts
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5 (1)
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Davit Beridze
5 (2)
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Davit Beridze
5 (5)
Indicators
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Davit Beridze
3.5 (2)
Indicators
There is No use in the Testing Demo. You will understand nothing from running flashing numbers. It is a Dashboard. Just try to understand idea, get it and I will help in everything further. Symbols must be separated by commas (,) and entered into the parameters exactly as displayed by your broker to ensure they are recognized in the dashboard. These symbols will be used for analysis by the indicator. With one click open any pair any timeframe directly from dashboard The MA Speedometer Dashboard
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Davit Beridze
5 (2)
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Davit Beridze
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Try "Chart Patterns All in One" Demo and get Bonus. Send me message after trying demo to get Bonus. Leave a Comment after purchase to get 8 high quality indicators as Bonus. The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing. Current Offer : 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements. Key Features: Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish). Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations
PRO Trend Divergence
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
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SpeedAngle
Davit Beridze
Indicators
The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts. Key Features Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction. Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds: Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum. Below LevelMin: Indicates strong dow
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contact me after purchase for important details! (Current price will stay till 1 August. Final Price 5 000$) Robot Overview: A Statistical Approach to Algorithmic Trading This offer is not just about an Expert Advisor; it's about acquiring a proven methodology for long-term successful automated trading. This comprehensive system is designed to provide you with a robust framework for consistent profitability in the financial markets. The core philosophy behind this trading robot is simple yet pr
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
Filter:
Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.04.09 18:05 
 

I use it to assist my entries in combination with differnet TI so far, author is honest and helpful

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