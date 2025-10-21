WallStreet Recovery PRO
- Experts
- Lachezar Krastev
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 10
WallStreet Recovery PRO Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331815
WallStreet Recovery PRO is a powerful FULLY automated trading system built on the legendary WallStreet Forex Robot core — one of the most popular and time-proven expert advisors in the world.
- Advanced Money Management System – automatically adjusts position size based on account balance and risk level.
- High-Impact News Filter – avoids trading during volatile news events.
- Efficient Dynamic Trading Logic – adapts to current market conditions for optimal entries and exits.
- Drawdown Protection System – dynamically limits risk to protect your capital.
- Advanced Time Management System – allows precise control of trading sessions.
- Revolutionary Broker SPY Module – to protect your capital from unethical brokers.
- Intelligent Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – flexible exit levels adjusted to volatility.
- High Slippage & Spread Protection – prevents execution during unfavorable conditions.
- Profit Protection System – locks in gains once trades move into profit.
Supported Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
There is also a MT5 version! Check on my profile!
Official Recommendations
With years of proven strategy behind it and a new generation of recovery technology, WallStreet Recovery PRO is your professional partner for the modern forex market.
WallStreet Recovery PRO Settings
- WinLargeFonts true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
- Magic: a unique identifier through which WallStreet Recovery PRO recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier.
- EA_Comment: you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the WallStreet Recovery PRO trades.
- MaxSpread: maximum allowed spread.
- MaxSpreadExit: MaxSpreadExit - The parameter is used to control closing the trades and avoid closing the trades when the current market conditions are not good. Especially when the current spread is greater than MaxSpreadExit.
- Slippage: maximum allowed slippage.
- StealthMode true/false: a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use.
- EmergencyStopDist: this parameter ensures a second level of protection, when StealthMode is used. At values greater than zero it activates a second level of true (Emergency) StopLoss on a greater distance then the virtual hidden StopLoss is located. In such case the value of the new emergency StopLoss will be the sum of the EmergencyStopDist value plus the value of the hidden StopLoss.
- NFA true/false: use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.
- No_Hedge true/false: use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
- .......
I'm impressed with backtests and live results. Looking forward to see how it performs on live account.