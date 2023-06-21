MRA Index Indicator Overview

Bonus Offer:

You get the "MRA Index EA" for free when you purchase the indicator.

Optimization Strategy:

For scalping, I optimize settings based on the last 12 months and use them for the next month. This approach has proven to work effectively.

Important Note:

Default settings are for visualization purposes only and are not optimized for profitability. Proper optimization guidelines are provided exclusively to buyers.

About the "MRA Index" Indicator:

The "MRA Index" is a versatile forex indicator that helps traders identify potential market trends and entry points. It features a specialized channel and a dynamic hybrid line that interacts with it to generate buy and sell signals.

Key Features:

Dynamic Hybrid Line: Moves within the channel and serves as a basis for generating trading signals.

Moves within the channel and serves as a basis for generating trading signals. Buy & Sell Arrows: Generated based on specific interactions between the hybrid line and the channel, indicating potential market reversals.

Generated based on specific interactions between the hybrid line and the channel, indicating potential market reversals. Customization: Traders can fine-tune the indicator to match their strategies by adjusting various input parameters.

Traders can fine-tune the indicator to match their strategies by adjusting various input parameters. Optional Filters: ATR (Average True Range): Can be enabled or disabled to adjust sensitivity. Bollinger Bands (BB): Helps filter signals based on price action. FTR Filter: Provides visual trend identification with color-coded market conditions.



Customization Options:

The indicator offers several input parameters for flexibility, including settings for ATR, MFI, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Standard Deviation. Additionally, traders can enable or disable alerts via pop-up messages, push notifications, sound, and email.

Risk Disclaimer:

No indicator guarantees profitable trades. Effective risk management and combining the "MRA Index" with other analysis techniques are essential for making well-informed trading decisions.

Input Parameters Overview:

Indicator Behavior: UseATR : Enable/disable ATR in calculations. Std_Period : Standard deviation period for the channel. TimeFrame : Defines the chart timeframe. History : Number of bars for calculation.

Filters: UseBB : Toggle Bollinger Bands filter. periodFTR : Controls the FTR filter for market condition visualization.

Alerts: alertsOn : Enable/disable alerts. alertsPush , alertsSound , alertsEmail : Notification preferences.



By customizing these settings, traders can tailor the indicator to their specific trading style and objectives.



