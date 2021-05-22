Filtered TMA Arrows

3.8

Check my paid tools they work perfect

please rate

Here is an Upgraded version with Bonus Ea in case of purchase it costs 30$ only and you get Ea as Bonus: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96835

This indicator is experimetal, it shows TMA channel arrows with Volatility filter built in to avoid lagging. Try to experiment with it, search for better conditions of use. It is possible to adjust different timeframes for TMA and for Volatility filter Same time on the current chart, so it makes indicator flexible to avoid wrong entries and be more exact!. If sharp trend situations are bad for TMA channel, they can be good for Volatility entries so both these same time can filter out wrong entry points and make channel much smoother. lets discuss it in comments :) if anyone finds out interesting set files share in comments section. Indicator Does Not Repaint! thats important.

Reviews 5
xxcoincoin
45
xxcoincoin 2023.08.21 14:47 
 

Really good indie well done ! Can be really useful !

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2021.05.26 10:39 
 

Did some trades, and the indicator predicts big movements, even in the M1 timeframe. Higly recommended

IK02XXyn
167
IK02XXyn 2024.11.09 13:37 
 

Gracias por compartir, da muy buenas señales de entrada y salidas

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Auto Optimized Parabolic RSI: Advanced 3D Momentum Engine Most retail indicators fail because they rely on static inputs that break the moment market volatility shifts. Auto Optimized Parabolic RSI solves the problem of "indicator decay" by continuously recalculating its own mathematical edge, bringing institutional-grade quantitative adaptation directly to your MT5 terminal. The Core Advantage: Custom In-Memory 3D Optimization Standard auto-optimizers often freeze the MT5 platform because they
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Davit Beridze
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after getting indic ator cont act me for Bonus E a. Non Repaint TMA channel with special conditioned arrows on price cross of channel lines plus market Volatility factor, which makes product much more accurate than any usual tma channel indicators.  It is proven to be profitable with Ea built based on it which you will get as a BONUS in case of indicator purchase. Good luck.
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Davit Beridze
5 (6)
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Davit Beridze
4.47 (19)
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Try "Chart Patterns All in One" Demo and get Bonus. Send me message after trying demo to get Bonus. Leave a Comment after purchase to get 8 high quality indicators as Bonus. The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing. Current Offer : 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All
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Davit Beridze
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The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements. Key Features: Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish). Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations
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Davit Beridze
5 (2)
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This indicator is for Live Chart not for Tester. The PRO Trend Divergence indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool focused on detecting Trend Continuation Divergence —a signal indicating that the current trend is likely to persist. Unlike conventional indicators that emphasize reversals, this tool helps traders identify market conditions where the trend remains strong, even during temporary retracements or minor corrections. Trend Continuation Divergence occurs when the price moves i
SpeedAngle
Davit Beridze
Indicators
The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts. Key Features Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction. Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds: Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum. Below LevelMin: Indicates strong dow
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contact me after purchase for important details! (Current price will stay till 1 August. Final Price 5 000$) Robot Overview: A Statistical Approach to Algorithmic Trading This offer is not just about an Expert Advisor; it's about acquiring a proven methodology for long-term successful automated trading. This comprehensive system is designed to provide you with a robust framework for consistent profitability in the financial markets. The core philosophy behind this trading robot is simple yet pr
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
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Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
Filter:
5073095
102
5073095 2025.08.04 10:02 
 

buongiorno a me non funzionano le frecce tutto il resto è ok ma no frecce anche se sono abilitate

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.08.04 10:04
show the issue in the comments section
lgm77312197
25
lgm77312197 2025.03.15 11:06 
 

为什么没有箭头呢

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2025.03.15 14:34
you should change timeframes and play with Volatile inputs! First ask and if it does not work only after make negative Review!
IK02XXyn
167
IK02XXyn 2024.11.09 13:37 
 

Gracias por compartir, da muy buenas señales de entrada y salidas

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2024.11.09 15:37
thanks! try my paid tools the work great :) Especially Chart Patterns All in One and PRO Trend Divergence
xxcoincoin
45
xxcoincoin 2023.08.21 14:47 
 

Really good indie well done ! Can be really useful !

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2021.05.26 10:39 
 

Did some trades, and the indicator predicts big movements, even in the M1 timeframe. Higly recommended

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.05.26 11:55
thanks for the review :) you are welcome :) in case of ideas about some improvement use comments section as well please. Lets make it even better.
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