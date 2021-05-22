Filtered TMA Arrows

Check my paid tools they work perfect

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Here is an Upgraded version with Bonus Ea in case of purchase it costs 30$ only and you get Ea as Bonus: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96835

This indicator is experimetal, it shows TMA channel arrows with Volatility filter built in to avoid lagging. Try to experiment with it, search for better conditions of use. It is possible to adjust different timeframes for TMA and for Volatility filter Same time on the current chart, so it makes indicator flexible to avoid wrong entries and be more exact!. If sharp trend situations are bad for TMA channel, they can be good for Volatility entries so both these same time can filter out wrong entry points and make channel much smoother. lets discuss it in comments :) if anyone finds out interesting set files share in comments section. Indicator Does Not Repaint! thats important.