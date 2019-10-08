Trend Analizer Bot

4.5
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data.

** Does not use such dangerous strategies as martingale, grid, averaging or pyramiding.

**All trades have visible stop loss and take profit .

**It is recommended to use a VPS

** EURUSD traded pair

 ** Account type Hedging

**The only time frame H1

** Use default settings  

Link : https://algo-trading.info/

Attention!Special offer!The paid version costs only $ 30!Offer is limited

Other products you can buy here:https://algo-trading.info/

Reviews 4
IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 06:50 
 

Excelente , FELICITACIONES

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:57 
 

Nice.

