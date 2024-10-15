PRO Trend Divergence

5

This indicator is for Live Chart not for Tester.

The PRO Trend Divergence indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool focused on detecting Trend Continuation Divergence—a signal indicating that the current trend is likely to persist. Unlike conventional indicators that emphasize reversals, this tool helps traders identify market conditions where the trend remains strong, even during temporary retracements or minor corrections.

Trend Continuation Divergence occurs when the price moves in line with the trend (higher lows in an uptrend or lower highs in a downtrend), but the selected indicators diverge, confirming that the trend will likely continue. The PRO Trend Divergence indicator empowers traders to follow trends confidently, reducing the risk of premature exits.

Features and Benefits

  • Multi-Indicator Support
    Works with MACD, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VW-MACD, CMF, and MFI.

  • Visual Signals on the Chart
    Displays divergence lines with customizable colors and styles.

  • Pivot Point Integration
    Refines signals using key highs and lows to reduce noise.

  • Flexible and Efficient
    Adjustable parameters for confirmation, signal filtering, and timeframe preferences.


Reviews 3
Thuận Vũ
87
Thuận Vũ 2025.01.10 07:24 
 

Very good!

luvico972
196
luvico972 2024.11.21 10:06 
 

PRO Trend Divergence is the perfect complement of "Chart Patterns All in One". these two indicators are essential for good trading. I highly recommend them. Well done Davit

