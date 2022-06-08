The Goblin Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading robot that has been developed over the years.

EA's trading strategy has been optimized for Gold with a unique strategy based on Price Action and basic indicators.

This is a scalper strategy so it usually trades in a short period of time, trades are closed quickly with Stop Loss and Trailing Stop.

EA has optimized settings and now it's simple to use for everyone. You just need to set your Lot Size.