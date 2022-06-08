Goblin Gold Scalper

3.67

The Goblin Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading robot that has been developed over the years.

EA's trading strategy has been optimized for Gold with a unique strategy based on Price Action and basic indicators.

This is a scalper strategy so it usually trades in a short period of time, trades are closed quickly with Stop Loss and Trailing Stop.

EA has optimized settings and now it's simple to use for everyone. You just need to set your Lot Size.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.

Recommend:

 + Only use EA with Gold, XAUUSD. Time Frame: M5 or M15.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.


Reviews 3
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah
409
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah 2023.02.03 12:50 
 

EA works during a breakout! Also it needs a final touch.

Samuel Samir Ferrag
932
Samuel Samir Ferrag 2022.10.13 15:18 
 

Very supportable and answering every single question regarding the settings. Excellent products !

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah
409
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah 2023.02.03 12:50 
 

EA works during a breakout! Also it needs a final touch.

Ka Kui Chan
269
Ka Kui Chan 2023.01.09 17:54 
 

If you are in backtesting or demo account it will give you good returns but if you use it in real account it will directly destroy your funds My first trade has been Sl 60% funded

Samuel Samir Ferrag
932
Samuel Samir Ferrag 2022.10.13 15:18 
 

Very supportable and answering every single question regarding the settings. Excellent products !

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