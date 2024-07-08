Price Action Candlestick Patterns
- Indicators
-
Davit BeridzeHello! I’m Davit Beridze.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 11 July 2024
- Activations: 5
Candlestick Patterns Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
This customizable indicator identifies key bullish and bearish candlestick patterns, aiding traders in technical analysis and decision-making.
Key Features:
- Pattern Detection:
- Bullish: Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Three White Soldiers, Bullish Harami, Inverted Hammer.
- Bearish: Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Three Black Crows, Bearish Harami, Hanging Man.
- Customization: Enable or disable specific patterns based on strategy. Arrows indicate patterns (blue for bullish, red for bearish) with adjustable size and spacing.
- Moving Average Integration: Optional, customizable moving average line (period, method, timeframe).
- Alerts System: Alerts via on-screen messages, sound, push notifications, and email for detected patterns.
Multiple Pattern Detection:
- Convergence: Displays multiple patterns on one candle for stronger signals.
- Bullish Confluence: Multiple blue arrows indicate stronger upward movement.
- Bearish Confluence: Multiple red arrows signal stronger downward movement.
- Mixed Patterns: Both bullish and bearish patterns suggest market indecision.
This indicator enhances trading by highlighting important market reversals and continuations with a clear, visual representation, improving overall performance.
HI i already have some tools for candle patterns but i read the reviews and was interested. after a response of the seller i decide to give a chance and i am the one who is lucky because it is excellent and accurate especially on quick time frame where i trade. The seller answer quickly. very good even excellent tool which give the parameters to see arrow where we want. Well done. i have 2 tools of Davit and they are good and at a nice price. Thank you.