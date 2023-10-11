One Gold MT4

4.6

One Gold - Future of Trading

Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aiming to reduce associated risks. While the use of advanced neural plugins enhances the robot's analytical capabilities, it’s important to note that, like any trading tool, One Gold EA does not guarantee profits. However, it has been designed with the potential to improve trading performance by delivering more informed and data-backed insights. One Gold EA continuously monitors the gold market to detect patterns and trends that may be difficult for a human trader to spot. The system is capable of adapting to various market conditions, offering a more consistent trading approach, especially in a highly volatile environment like gold trading. Whether you’re an experienced trader or new to the market, One Gold EA is intended to support your decision-making process by offering comprehensive market analysis and reducing manual workload. While One Gold EA aims to simplify the trading experience, it’s crucial to use the robot in combination with a well-thought-out trading plan and proper risk management strategies. We believe in the potential of our technology to support traders, but encourage responsible use and continuous monitoring of results for the best outcomes.

How to set up One Gold EA

Info:

  • Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD)
  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • The minimum deposit $100 (Conservative Mode), $500 (Intensive Mode+Recovery) 
  • The leverage depends on the risk, at low risk and conservative mode a leverage of 1:30 is suitable 

The advantages One Gold :

  • Neural Plugins for Enhanced Performance  

The EA uses state-of-the-art neural network plugins to improve predictive accuracy and adapt to market changes dynamically, allowing it to recognize and respond to complex patterns more effectively.

  • Automatic Risk-Leverage Adaptation

It automatically adjusts risk based on the leverage of the account, optimizing returns while balancing risk exposure. This makes it easier to manage position sizes in line with changing leverage conditions without manual intervention.

  • Prop Firm Compatibility at Low-Risk Settings 

Designed to meet requirements of proprietary trading firms like FTMO, but is specifically recommended at low-risk settings to adhere to strict drawdown and daily loss limits, ensuring a safer trading experience in line with firm criteria.

  • Thorough Back testing Over 13 Years 

The EA has been successfully back tested across various market conditions over the past 13 years, demonstrating consistent stability and maintaining low drawdowns, which reflects its reliability over time and in different economic climates.

  • Customizable Built-In News Filter

The EA includes an adjustable news filter that stops trading before significant economic announcements, reducing the chances of volatile market conditions negatively impacting trades. This feature is especially useful for avoiding sudden price swings during news releases.

  • Code-Based, Simplified Setup  

All necessary values are embedded within the EA’s code, meaning there’s no need for external settings files. Traders only need to select a preferred risk level, making setup quicker and less prone to errors.

  • Broker Flexibility with Some Conditions

It’s designed to function effectively with most brokers but may not perform as well on cent accounts or accounts with high spreads, especially on assets like gold. Recommendations on suitable brokers are available from the developer to ensure optimal performance.

  • Extensive Customization Options

The EA offers numerous customization and optimization settings, allowing traders to fine-tune it to their specific strategies, risk tolerance, and market conditions. This flexibility supports greater control over trade behavior.

  • Quick and Easy Installation

With a user-friendly installation process, the EA is accessible to traders at any experience level, providing a streamlined setup with minimal steps.


Risk Warning:

Before you buy One Gold Expert Advisor please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Reviews 18
Cao Ze Hao
1589
Cao Ze Hao 2025.11.11 13:39 
 

I appreciate the author’s long-term support — every update makes the EA more stable. It’s a true profit beast, and the author is also very friendly and helpful.

Young Jin
118
Young Jin 2025.10.28 09:55 
 

This EA is good. I’ve been running One Gold for about 1 year and 9 months, and it has consistently made profits for me. What’s worked for me ・Avoid “Intense” mode for now. It can be aggressive and doesn’t fit my risk tolerance. ・Use “Conservative” with “Recovery” ON. This combo has given me steadier results. ・Don’t get greedy. Pick an optimal lot size for your account and stick to it. Risk management first. Know your max drawdown comfort and keep leverage in check. Bottom line One Gold can be a solid, steady performer if you respect risk. Keep it on Conservative + Recovery, skip Intense for the time being, and stay disciplined with lot sizing.

OMAR KHATAB
376
OMAR KHATAB 2025.08.19 02:04 
 

The author is very friendly and helpful. Always available if you need help. Highly recommended for any serious trader A++++

Reply to review