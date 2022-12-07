MA Revolution
- Indicators
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Davit BeridzeHello! I’m Davit Beridze.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MA Revolution is upgraded version of standard Moving Average. With the current upgrade moving average line got more sensitive with different market conditions. It gets more flexible by decreasing default period step by step while market is sharp and incrasing period back to default period step by step while market is normal again.
testing of the idea shows that this upgraded version gives much more acuracy for detecting market direction, changes in direction are shown much early than standard Ma shows with one frozen period.
Period change is linked to Volatility detection indicator line. When volatility indicator is rising, the period of Ma is decreasing until volatility is in up mode and the period is increasing back to normal when volatility line is decreasing.
VolPeriod - Period of Volatility Indicator.
much more responsive