GOLD Edge PRO

4.86

Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs.

This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade.

News filters are available.

This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down.
You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function.

Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series.
You can also manually settle all transactions. You can also change Max Trades and Max Lot Size from the panel.

DD Reduce function:
A function that closes the oldest order and closes it together with the latest order.

The following features are:

The PRO version includes nine additional features:

  1. News Filter: Pause trading during important news announcements when unexpected price movements can occur
  2. Daily Profit Stop: Set a daily profit target - once reached, trading stops for that day (e.g., entering "10" stops trading when $10 profit is reached in your account currency)
  3. Spread Filter: Stop trading if the spread exceeds a set value, helping prevent losses during large spreads
  4. Non-Trading Days: Designate specific days as non-trading days to avoid higher-risk periods (month-end, month-beginning), with option to close all open trades on those days
  5. Auto Set Distance: Automatically calculates the grid interval, making it suitable for various currency pairs (in GOLD Edge, "Distance" must be set manually)
  6. Time to Trade (Additional Option): Extends trading hours feature by allowing all open trades to be closed when specified trading hours are exceeded
  7. Day of the Week to Trade (Additional Option): Enhances weekday specification by enabling all open trades to be closed on designated non-trading days
  8. Use Candle Filter (Filter ON/OFF): Disable the candlestick filter (enabled by default) - when disabled, grid trading occurs unconditionally when the set distance is reached
  9. Use Panel (Panel ON/OFF): Toggle display/hide settings for the panel and includes manual buttons for changing settings

Please be sure to read the GUIDE and FAQ before asking questions or using.

Important: This EA analyzes market conditions before trading, so it may not trade every day.
Please read the Guide and FAQ for information about trading behavior.

The recommended set files is at the bottom of the GUIDE.

User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

I recommend reading the GUIDE describing this EA first. setfile is also here.
To enable the news filter, you need News setting.

User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

Recommendations:

  • Time Frame: M5 recommended
  • AUDUSD: Minimum deposit $1500
  • XAUUSD: Minimum deposit $3,000, Lot 0.01 (use .set file "lowrisk"), Recommended $6000 or more
  • Other: EURUSD, GBPUSD and also other Currency pair (Use the.setfile of the guide)

Settings & Setfiles:

settings and set files here. User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

FAQ:

Important: This EA analyzes market conditions before trading, so it may not trade every day.
Please read the Guide and FAQ for information about trading behavior.

If you have any questions, please read the guide and FAQ before asking.
Please ask the question in a message, not a comment.

Read the user guide & FAQ.

User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

Reviews 9
Shinderce
44
Shinderce 2025.07.03 02:44 
 

"2025.07.03 10:35:02.173 : modification of order #105243902 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 3347.68 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 -> sl: 0.00 tp: 3447.67 failed [Off quotes]"

I find that it can not modify tp at the first order. The EA works well at other providers besides Doo Prime, why?

aloenlie
320
aloenlie 2024.04.22 06:30 
 

very supportive and helpful seller, quick response, explained very well input parameters fuctions

ZC31S
260
ZC31S 2023.10.12 15:31 
 

ゴールドのEAですが、グリッドトレードなので証拠金さえ気をつけておけば安心のEAとなっています。 無料バージョンで試してから、こちらを購入です。 結局ナンピンマーチンで損切り多いEAを使う位なら、こちらのEAを使って気長に待つ方が精神的にも安定できると思います。

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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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GOLD Edge PRO MT5
Hideki Nakajima
4.62 (13)
Experts
Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all t
Ganesha Trend Viewer MT5
Hideki Nakajima
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change. Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw. Recommended time frame H1. Ganesha Trend Viewer is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols. (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..) Parameter setting MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average long period Alerts ON  
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Ganesha Trend Viewer
Hideki Nakajima
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change. Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw. Recommended time frame H1. Ganesha Trend Viewer  is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols. (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..) MT5 Version here! Parameter setting MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average lon
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Genius Edge
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equip
Genius Edge MT5
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equipp
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1 AI-Based Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is an Expert Advisor built for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining LSTM neural network technology with risk management, this AI EA has been optimized for EURUSD H1 conditions. For detailed setup instructions and parameter explanations, please see: User Guide Key Features LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) neural network architecture for adaptive learning AI analyzes multiple technical indicators:
AlphaNet AI Gold Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro - AI-Powered Trading for XAUUSD H1 AI-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro is an Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD H1 trading. Combining LSTM neural network technology with dynamic risk management, this AI EA has been optimized for XAUUSD H1 conditions. For detailed setup instructions and parameter explanations, please see: Key Features LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) neural network architecture for adaptive learning AI analyzes 13 features: price patterns (OH
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Shinderce
44
Shinderce 2025.07.03 02:44 
 

"2025.07.03 10:35:02.173 : modification of order #105243902 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 3347.68 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 -> sl: 0.00 tp: 3447.67 failed [Off quotes]"

I find that it can not modify tp at the first order. The EA works well at other providers besides Doo Prime, why?

Zakariya Ali Rashid Al Kendi
228
Zakariya Ali Rashid Al Kendi 2025.01.15 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aloenlie
320
aloenlie 2024.04.22 06:30 
 

very supportive and helpful seller, quick response, explained very well input parameters fuctions

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2024.04.22 06:32
Thank you for your review.
ZC31S
260
ZC31S 2023.10.12 15:31 
 

ゴールドのEAですが、グリッドトレードなので証拠金さえ気をつけておけば安心のEAとなっています。 無料バージョンで試してから、こちらを購入です。 結局ナンピンマーチンで損切り多いEAを使う位なら、こちらのEAを使って気長に待つ方が精神的にも安定できると思います。

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.10.12 19:19
レビューいただきありがとうございます。
感謝します。
Radit91
34
Radit91 2023.10.03 18:37 
 

Most of the time the profit was satisfactory and the DD was low, but the software could not cope with the significant drop in the value of gold and the real account was zeroed.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.10.12 19:18
Thank you for your review.
lap020
21
lap020 2023.09.15 21:18 
 

This is a good EA, it brings me a good profit, but I have a question, why is the trailing stop triggered when testing, but in the real session, I have confirmed that the button for trailing stop has been opened, but I cannot trigger the trailing stop, is it another setting problem? Looking forward to your reply, help solve it, thank you!

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.09.16 01:06
Thank you for your review. I would like to check the settings, so could you please send me your setfile via private message?
Chi Ho Thomas Yung
411
Chi Ho Thomas Yung 2023.08.06 17:30 
 

I recently started using the "Gold Edge Pro" EA by Hideki Nakajima and I must say, I'm impressed. First of all, I want to thank the maker for creating such a great EA. I initially tried the free version and was pleasantly surprised by its profitability. However, I wanted an EA that had a news filter, so I decided to purchase the pro version and it was worth it. The "Gold Edge Pro" EA works very well and has been consistently profitable for me. I'm surprised to see that there are only a few reviews of this EA on the market. In my opinion, when a Japanese developer dedicates so much time and effort into updating an EA for many years, it's a clear indication that the EA must be good. I highly recommend the "Gold Edge Pro" EA to other traders who are looking for a reliable and profitable tool to enhance their trading experience.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.08.07 01:25
Thank you for your review.
AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2023.07.12 04:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.07.12 05:34
Thank you for your review. Thank you for purchasing. I am grateful.
Victor Ungureanu
301
Victor Ungureanu 2023.06.08 11:46 
 

Top 100% profit.

Many thanks to the author who made this robot, it works great if you know how to configure it you can make 100% monthly at the deposit. I bought 3 robots that cost 50 USD, 70 USD and even 500 USD, but they don't work that well and they only made a minus. Gold Edge or PRO is a robot that I let put in the first place and that I would put a price of at least 1000 USD I recommend to everyone. (I would like to say that this comment is real, it is not SPAM, no one paid me anything, I use it and I recommend it to everyone) Omica note to the AUTHOR, put Spread is very important.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.06.08 13:43
thank you for your review.
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