Smart FVG indicator MT4

Smart FVG Indicator – Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection for MT5

Enhance Your Trading with the Smart FVG Indicator!

Are you looking to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) effectively and integrate them into your trading strategy? The Smart FVG Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) offers a comprehensive solution to detect and utilize FVGs, providing you with a trading edge.

🔹 Key Features:

 Dynamic FVG Detection: Automatically scans and highlights FVGs on your charts, indicating potential institutional order flow zones.

 ATR Integration: Incorporates the Average True Range (ATR) to adjust FVG detection sensitivity based on market volatility.

 Customizable Visuals: Allows you to personalize candle colors and FVG area shading for a tailored charting experience.

 Interactive Controls: Enables dynamic drawing or deletion of FVG areas, giving you full control over your chart annotations.

 Alert System: Provides real-time alerts when FVGs are identified or filled, keeping you informed of key market movements.

🔹 Benefits of Using the Smart FVG Indicator:

  • Identify Liquidity Zones: Pinpoint areas where institutional traders are likely placing orders, enhancing your market insight.

  • Improve Trade Accuracy: Recognize price inefficiencies and potential reversal points by understanding FVGs.

  • Seamless Integration: Complements other Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) trading strategies for a holistic approach.

  • Time Efficiency: Automates the detection of FVGs, reducing manual chart analysis and allowing you to focus on strategy execution.

🔹 Why Choose Smart FVG?

The Smart FVG Indicator stands out due to its flexibility and adaptability to market liquidity conditions. Its integration with ATR enhances accuracy, and the customizable features ensure a user-friendly experience. Plus, it's available for free, offering exceptional value to traders.


Take Your Trading to the Next Level!

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, the Smart FVG Indicator equips you with the tools to identify hidden price imbalances and make informed trading decisions.

Download now and start trading smarter with Smart FVG!


Your Feedback Matters!

We value your input. Please consider leaving a rating and comment to help us continue improving and providing valuable tools for traders.

Remember: Your trading decisions are solely your responsibility.



Great free indicator. Doesn't clutter the chart. Thanks to the developer

Great free indicator. Doesn't clutter the chart. Thanks to the developer

Ahmad Kazbar
9565
Reply from developer Ahmad Kazbar 2025.04.20 08:59
THANK YOU
